Why the US is THE place to be for IT

European IT entrepreneurs are still looking to US in order to achieve their full potential.

In an era of disruptors and pioneering start-ups, the United States remains the place to be for ideas to grow and flourish thanks to the skills in the workforce, the scale of the domestic market and the level of investment – $3.6 billion in 2017 alone.

The scope for growth in this field has been outlined in a new infographic from Foothold America – a company that specialises in helping companies to expand their endeavours across the Atlantic.

The IT Industry in the USProvided by Foothold America

 

