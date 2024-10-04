For nearly five decades, Wetag Consulting has stood at the forefront of the luxury real estate market in Ticino, Switzerland. As an independent, owner-managed boutique agency, Wetag has consistently delivered personalized, high-level service, becoming a trusted name for discerning clients seeking extraordinary properties. Recently, the company achieved a significant milestone by winning the coveted Luxury Lifestyle Award for the third time, solidifying its position as the leading luxury real estate brokerage in Switzerland. In this exclusive interview, Ueli Schnorf, co-owner of Wetag Consulting, shares insights into the agency’s journey, the unique appeal of Ticino, and the evolving trends in the luxury real estate market.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards: Wetag Consulting has a remarkable history spanning nearly five decades. Could you share the key moments or turning points that have defined Wetag’s evolution as a boutique real estate agency?

Ueli Schnorf: When we acquired Wetag in the mid-Nineties, it was a small, traditional real estate company with aging owners whose best days were behind them. We didn’t want to lose money, so we gave it a push. Shortly after, Sotheby’s, who were building a European luxury network, became aware of us and invited us to become their affiliate. This was in 2000. I was elected to their European Advisory Board and quickly became acquainted with European luxury realtors. In 2004, when Sotheby’s sold their network to a franchise company, none of the European affiliates wanted to follow this path. Together with two other advisors, I co-founded the European Real Estate Network (EREN) with this group, where I have served as a director ever since.

In 2005, we successfully negotiated with Christie’s to invite suitable EREN members to become new Christie’s European affiliates, as Wetag has been since that year. These negotiations firmly anchored us in the international luxury scene, and we subsequently shifted Wetag’s focus entirely to luxury real estate. Over the years, we were approached by many international luxury associations for membership, but we couldn’t be everywhere. Whenever an international celebrity was among our buyers or sellers, word spread, though, of course, we never disclosed anything. Being voted Christie’s worldwide ‘Affiliate of the Year’ a few years ago was certainly a career highlight.

LLA: Wetag specializes in the luxury real estate market in Ticino. In your view, what sets Ticino apart from other regions in Switzerland, both in terms of lifestyle and real estate offerings?

US: Ticino is one of the Swiss cantons offering the possibility for tax agreements, an attractive feature for many. Unlike the rest of Switzerland, Ticino enjoys a much warmer and sunnier subtropical Mediterranean climate, with Italian as its language, and a lifestyle and cuisine to match. Fashion capital Milan is less than an hour’s drive away. The architecture here reflects the Mediterranean style, with villas and palazzi, while the gardens are filled with palm trees, banana plants, and orange trees. The grey winter skies of Zurich feel a world away.

LLA: Wetag Consulting recently secured the Luxury Lifestyle Award for the Best Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in Switzerland for the third time. What do you believe has been the driving factor behind Wetag’s consistent success in receiving this prestigious recognition?

US: We focus exclusively on luxury properties, leaving everything else aside. With our services, we aim to be among the best in the world, a goal we pursue through our extensive network of connections. We attend numerous international conferences throughout the year, closely monitoring every development in the luxury sector, and we implement what suits us long before it becomes the standard in Europe or Switzerland.

But above all, my partners, our entire team, and I are truly passionate about what we do. Passionate – you know what I mean? We love what we do; it’s not just work, it’s our life, and we want to do it well. And we make sure to have fun along the way; we’re like a group of friends. This enthusiasm naturally extends to our clients, many of whom become friends as well.

LLA: How have you seen the luxury real estate market in Ticino evolve over the years? Are there any current trends in buyer preferences or property design that stand out to you?

US: The Ticino luxury market is fueled by the continuous international demand for high-end residential properties. Over the past 20 years, we have served clients from more than 70 countries, each with distinct preferences. However, general trends show a strong inclination toward turn-key properties, modern technology, and contemporary architecture. Most buyers are not interested in investing time in renovations or extensive conversions.

LLA: Wetag’s clients are described as discerning and sophisticated. What are the main qualities or services they value most when searching for luxury properties, and how does Wetag tailor its approach to meet these needs?

US: The most important thing is to first understand the diverse needs of our clients and help them see how their desires can align with local realities and regulations. This often involves addressing key issues like residence permits and taxes. We don’t make empty promises; instead, we ensure they understand the potential drawbacks of each situation. But we don’t just point out problems—we solve them. That’s exactly what I would expect as a client in a foreign country, as simple as that.

LLA: As an exclusive member representing Ticino within global luxury real estate networks, how does this affiliation benefit your clients? What advantage does this bring to those seeking properties in the region?

US: First of all, being affiliated with a well-known name signals that we maintain a certain high standard of service. These networks also help channel potential clients to us. However, the majority of our clients find us independently, simply because we have a reputation for fulfilling their needs exceptionally well. Additionally, we have many contacts who come to us when they want to buy or sell property abroad – whether in Australia, Argentina, or elsewhere. We can offer valuable assistance and connect them with the right people.

LLA: As an executive business owner who also calls Ticino home, how does living in the region influence the way you approach the real estate market? Does it give Wetag an edge in understanding what truly matters to buyers?

US: Yes, living in Ticino certainly helps when it comes to understanding the everyday aspects that matter to buyers – such as schools, sports, and shopping. However, I believe it’s even more important to travel extensively and study real estate offerings and practices in other countries. This hands-on experience allows us to truly understand what’s essential in the global luxury market and implement those insights for our clients.

LLA: Looking ahead, what are your goals for Wetag Consulting over the next few years? How do you envision the Ticino real estate market evolving, and how is Wetag preparing for that future?

US: Switzerland will likely continue to be an attractive place to live, though political decisions or global events could change that. We closely monitor these developments and ensure we stay competitive, never resting on our laurels. We regularly gather feedback from our clients and use an independent qualification system to keep improving – feel free to check our website for more details. Financially, we remain conservative; we have no debts, no loans, and no creditors. This independence allows us to act quickly and adapt to any market changes.

LLA: Throughout your career at Wetag, what has been one of your most memorable or rewarding experiences in helping a client find their dream property in Ticino?

US: Oh, there have been so many memorable moments. One that stands out is when I was called by an elderly couple looking to sell their unique villa and asked for advice on how to proceed. I could see that this lovely couple, who had traveled the world, would be unhappy anywhere else. Instead of encouraging them to sell, I suggested they transform their villa to better suit their needs as they aged. They looked at each other and agreed, saying, “We think Mr. Schnorf is a wise man, and we will follow his advice.” Years later, after her husband had passed, the widow called me for guidance on what to do next. This experience taught me an important lesson: it’s vital to prioritize what’s right for the clients over quick profits. That approach will pay off in the long run.

Conclusion

Ueli Schnorf’s passion for Ticino and his intimate understanding of the region’s market have made Wetag a true leader in the industry. With a personalized approach, global network connections, and dedication to client satisfaction, Wetag is set to maintain its legacy of success in connecting clients with their dream properties in this captivating region.

