Interview with Daria Guristrimba of Globe7

Luxury travelers increasingly value frictionless precision, personal relevance, and quiet certainty over visible extravagance or traditional status markers.

Luxury travel is changing in ways that are less visible but more demanding. For high-value travelers, the expectation is no longer simply access to exceptional destinations, but the assurance that every detail will feel intuitive, relevant, and personally aligned. In this interview, Daria Guristrimba explains why the strongest signals of luxury now often appear in what guests do not notice: the absence of friction, the accuracy of fit, and the confidence that nothing needs to be explained twice. Drawing from her experience building Globe7, she reflects on leadership, decision-making, and why travel increasingly depends on understanding people before offering choices.

You took on leadership responsibilities quite early in your career. When you look back on that period, what taught you most about making decisions that affect other people?

I never had a “boss” position in the traditional sense. At 23, I found myself managing a team of women in their 40s, and for some reason, they didn’t take me seriously. That removes any illusion of authority very quickly.

What worked, both at that time and throughout my career, was not instruction, but leading by example. You cannot demand standards you don’t embody. And you cannot rely on hierarchy when it is not recognized.

Delegation is useful, but it is often used as an escape from responsibility. I prefer to make decisions from direct knowledge.

I also learned early that I don’t believe in delegation as a default solution. If you spend years inside an industry, no external specialist will match that depth. Delegation is useful, but it is often used as an escape from responsibility. I prefer to make decisions from direct knowledge.

The only time I had to let someone go was very clear. Irresponsibility is not a gradual issue; it reveals itself quickly. Once you see it, the decision to sever ties with someone is simple.

Your work has taken you through very different industries, including travel. How has the way you think about travel changed as your own work became more demanding?

The way I approach strategy in the travel world comes from my marketing background. Think about it this way. When you go fishing, you don’t bring what you like; you bring what the fish wants.

Most advisors recommend what they personally enjoy. That is a mistake. We train our team to remove themselves entirely from the decision and think only about the guest.

We must also acknowledge how the travel sector has evolved. Before, a trip could be impressive solely based on a destination. Now, this is not enough. The hotel also defines the experience. Where you stay directly affects your state of mind, and ultimately, how you remember the trip.

Finally, having an economics degree also plays a role in how I view the industry. Every decision has a structure behind it encompassing pricing, trade-offs, and value. Everything is measurable and must have a financial rationale behind it.

People seem to approach travel differently now than they did a few years ago. What have you been noticing in the way expectations are changing?

Luxury is moving away from visible markers, such as marble, Michelin stars, design statements, and toward something less obvious, which is the sense that everything works without friction.

More importantly, it is shifting from service to connection. Instead of perfect, people expect personalized service. They expect to feel recognized and seen beyond a room number or reservation confirmation.

Guests are also more cautious. Refundable bookings, even at a premium, have become standard. That shift came out of geopolitical instability, but it has held. At the same time, American travelers are arriving in Europe in large numbers and beginning to reassess their standards based on the luxury hotels they see there. There is a growing gap between price and perceived value in certain European markets. From my vantage point, expectations will continue to rise, and many operators, particularly American chains, will need to rethink what they consider luxury.

Another change is happening quietly at the industry level. Preferred partnerships with hotel groups are becoming essential. Smaller, independent agencies without access or leverage are finding it harder to compete.

When someone is used to having many choices, what usually tells you that an experience has been carefully considered?

Choice is not the problem. Misalignment is. We use a model that maps around 40 guests’ parameters, including temperament, habits, sensitivity to noise, activity preferences, and even mental state, against a structured hotel database. The goal is not to offer options, but to find a precise match for what the guest needs.

The experience does not start at check-in. It starts with the transfer. If that fails, the entire impression of the trip is already compromised.

Guests who have been everywhere often arrive with the same reaction, sensing that nothing feels right. That is not because there are no good options left. It is because they are no longer being matched correctly.

I would also like to remark that attention to detail shows itself early. The experience does not start at check-in. It starts with the transfer. If that fails, the entire impression of the trip is already compromised.

Many senior leaders spend a great deal of time moving between places, often without much room to pause. What do they seem to value more now than before?

The primary expectation is very simple: nothing should require explanation.

No searching for a light switch, no explaining preferences to staff, and no solving small logistical problems. Everything should function intuitively.

We also see generational differences. Younger guests, particularly Gen Z, are less focused on entertainment and more on recovery. They drink less and expect functional spaces, including proper work environments within the room.

Another shift is around risk. Comprehensive travel insurance, which was previously perceived as an add-on, is becoming a baseline expectation.

What has surprised you most about how differently people define luxury once you begin listening closely to what they actually care about?

What people say is often very direct. One guest told me, “I don’t need design. I need everything to work.” That is a more accurate definition of luxury than most marketing language. Luxury today is less about perfection as a standard and more about relevance to the individual. The evolution is from perfect to personal. That changes the role of the advisor. You are not selecting the “best” option. You are finding the right fit.

We also see differences depending on context. Luxury all-inclusive in destinations like the Maldives is growing, but primarily for families. For couples or groups of friends, the same format often feels restrictive.

At the end of the day, luxury is not universal. It depends on who is experiencing it.

As expectations continue to shift, what do you think people will ask more often from travel that they may not be asking for yet?

Some expectations are already forming, but this is not always stated directly. For starters, travel insurance will become standard. Full coverage across scenarios will be expected, not negotiated. Luxury all-inclusive will continue to expand, particularly in family travel, with destinations like the Maldives and Mauritius leading that shift.

At the same time, access will become more structured. Guests will expect their advisors to hold preferred partner status with major hotel groups. Without that, the perceived value of the advisor declines. We are also seeing early signals in cruise. The industry is moving toward all-inclusive models as a default, not a premium tier.

All in all, these shifts reflect something broader. Travelers are optimizing for certainty, control, and relevance, all of which enhance the way they perceive an experience.

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