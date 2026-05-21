Marcus Devereaux landed back in Toronto on a Thursday evening, late February, with receipts from three countries jammed into the inside pocket of a wrinkled sports coat. A Heathrow taxi receipt, in pounds, crumpled so badly he could barely read the amount. The dinner bill from a client meeting near Alexanderplatz was in euros. And the hotel folio from Zurich, an unplanned layover, was priced in Swiss francs. He’d spilled coffee on the cab receipt somewhere over the Atlantic and didn’t realize until he pulled the whole mess out at home. The thermal print on the Berlin dinner bill was half gone already. Devereaux does management consulting out of Toronto. Eight, maybe nine international trips a year. He told me he sat down at his kitchen table that night, planning to sort it all out while it was still fresh. “I had about fourteen separate transactions across three currencies, and half of them were on two different credit cards because one got declined in Berlin for some reason I still don’t understand,” he said. “My bank statement didn’t match what I’d been charged at the restaurant, and the hotel receipt was in francs, but my card converted it to US dollars, and then I needed Canadian dollars for my expense report, so by the time I started entering everything. It was almost midnight, and I just gave up and went to bed.”

That kind of frustration is frankly pretty common among people who cross borders regularly for work. GBTA data says 19% of all expense reports contain errors, costing 58 dollars and 18 minutes to fix each one. Add multiple currencies to the mix, and it gets worse fast because every single transaction now has at least one conversion layer, sometimes two or three. Barclaycard found 37% of business travelers had cash flow problems while waiting for reimbursement. One in ten missed a payment on a personal credit card because the company was too slow to pay them back. T&E software is a 3.6 billion dollar market as of 2024, on track for 4.08 billion this year, and if you ask anyone in the space why it’s growing so fast, the answer is always the same. Multicurrency.

A documentation specialist at one of the larger receipt maker platforms told me that formatting complaints make up what she called “an absurd portion” of inquiries they get from international travelers. Receipts from different countries follow completely different conventions for listing taxes and service charges and currency symbols. Try handing a Berlin restaurant receipt to an accounts payable clerk in Toronto. Gibberish. And that’s before they even get to the language problem. UK receipts separate out VAT. European ones tend to fold it in line. Some countries don’t even bother putting the tax amount on smaller receipts. End result, travelers keep asking how to recreate or reformat receipts from abroad because their own finance department rejects the originals. Wrong format. Illegible handwriting. Or the whole thing is in German, and nobody in the back office reads German.

Controllers Council data puts it at about 42% of global organizations saying they have trouble managing multicurrency expenses within a single system, and honestly, the surprise there is that the number isn’t higher. Devereaux’s credit card company converted his Swiss franc hotel charge to US dollars, and then his expense software converted it again to Canadian dollars. The final number didn’t match anything on any of his receipts. Reconciling that requires the raw bank transaction data. Most people can’t pull it up. Finance is stuck with numbers that don’t add up and no clear reason why. Currency volatility piles on. The dollar dropped nearly 10% against the euro in early 2025 alone, which means a consultant who billed in dollars but ate dinner in Berlin is now dealing with a gap on the expense report that nobody anticipated and that takes three emails to explain.

The real money disappears in VAT recovery, though. The UK charges 20% on most business expenses, and EU member states charge anywhere from 15% to 27%, depending on the country. A company spending 200000 pounds a year on European business travel could theoretically recover between 20000 and 40000 pounds in VAT, but actually claiming it requires receipts that meet very specific formatting standards filed through the correct cross border mechanism within tight deadlines that nobody seems to agree on. Since Brexit complicated things between the UK and the EU, a lot of smaller firms have just given up entirely. Billions in reclaimable VAT just disappear across Europe every year because nobody bothers filing. I keep thinking about the 50 pound lunch I had in London last year and how absurd it would be to try reclaiming the VAT on it. The admin cost of filing that one claim probably costs more than whatever HMRC would send back.

Accommodation eats nearly 40% of a typical business trip budget, and transport takes another 30%. The rest goes to meals, ground transport, and incidentals. Those ratios hold fairly steady across markets, but the receipt requirements vary wildly from one country to the next. Germany requires that any receipt over 250 euros include the buyer’s name and tax identification number for it to be deductible. France has its own rules about what constitutes a valid facture, and they’re not the same as Germany’s at all. The UK accepts less formal documentation for expenses under 25 pounds, but wants full VAT invoices above that threshold. A tax advisor I spoke with, who works with midsize consulting firms in London, estimated her clients lose somewhere between 8 and 12% of eligible deductions on international trips for one reason only. The receipts don’t meet the destination country’s standards. Nobody tells them what those standards are before they get on the plane.

At consulting firms, it’s not just annoying, it’s structural. One senior partner at a midtier firm in Vancouver said they’ve got people traveling to maybe fifteen different countries in a given quarter. Each trip means 30 to 60 expense line items. The finance team burns roughly two full days every month just reconciling currencies. They tried three different expense platforms over the past four years, and none of them handled what he called “the triple conversion problem, the problem where the receipt is in one currency, the card charges in another, and the report needs to be in a third” particularly well. He didn’t sound optimistic about it getting fixed anytime soon. Nearly 37% of finance teams report inconsistencies in expense categorization on their own, and when you add currency layers on top of that, the error rate just compounds.

I asked every international traveler the same question. What actually helps? The answer was never software. Always habits. Devereaux takes a photo of every receipt the second he gets it and screenshots the exchange rate from his banking app right there on the spot. Twenty seconds, maybe, per transaction. Saves him hours later. Other consultants had their own systems. One guy screenshots the XE currency app every time he pays for something abroad. Another keeps a running Google Sheet on her phone. A third just puts everything on one Amex and deals with whatever conversion rate they give him. Nobody called any of this elegant.

The Canadian tax filing deadline for 2025 falls on April 30 for individuals, and corporate returns are due six months after the fiscal year end. Devereaux mentioned he’s got Amsterdam and then Frankfurt coming up in March. He sounded like he was already dreading the receipts.