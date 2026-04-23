Istanbul has long been recognised as a leading destination for dental tourism, but within a city teeming with large hospital chains and high-volume franchises, one boutique clinic is proving that quality dentistry still begins with the people behind it.



When three specialist dentists decided to open their own practice in 2021, they weren’t chasing scale. They were chasing something harder to replicate: a clinic culture built on trust, scientific rigour, and long-term patient relationships. The result is Idea Dental Clinic, a modern oral and dental health polyclinic in Istanbul’s Eyüpsultan district that has quickly earned a reputation, both domestically and internationally, for delivering predictable, high-quality outcomes across every major branch of dentistry.



A Founding Team With Genuine Academic Depth

What separates Idea Dental Clinic from the crowd isn’t a marketing claim; it is the credentials of its founding team. The clinic was co-founded by three dentists, each of whom brought a distinct specialisation and years of real clinical experience to the table.



Dr. Gamze Kavuncu, a periodontology specialist, graduated from Marmara University Faculty of Dentistry in 2013 and ranked 76th nationally in Turkey’s Dental Specialisation Exam (DUS). She completed her specialisation at Marmara University’s Department of Periodontology in 2019, contributing to scientific studies on regenerative periodontal therapy and piezo-surgical sinus lifting with simultaneous implant placement. Her thesis was published in the internationally indexed journal Biomedicine in 2020. She holds memberships in the Turkish Dental Association (TDB), Turkish Periodontology Association (TPD), and the European Federation of Periodontology (EFP), and is certified in clinical Botox applications.



Dr. Can Metiner, a prosthodontics specialist, graduated from Marmara University in 2014 and completed his residency in 2019. Before co-founding the clinic, he spent more than four years treating international patients in a private dental hospital. In 2015, he spent a semester at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, observing the German dental system first-hand. Dr. Metiner has published articles in international scientific journals and is fluent in English and German. At the clinic, he focuses on conservative and restorative treatments using predominantly digital protocols.



Dr. Ali Can Yeni, a doctoral-level prosthodontist, graduated from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Dentistry at Çapa in 2013 and was accepted into the prosthetic dentistry PhD programme at the same university in 2015. He continues to practise in both academic and private clinical settings. His clinical interests include aesthetic dentistry, Botox applications, and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) therapy.



The clinic’s core team is further supported by Dr. Müge Ali Metiner in paediatric dentistry, along with specialist consultants in orthodontics and endodontics, ensuring that patients with complex, multidisciplinary needs are managed collaboratively.



Full-Spectrum Dental Services Under One Roof

Idea Dental Clinic is structured to provide comprehensive care across all major dental disciplines. Rather than funnelling patients toward a single treatment, the clinic’s philosophy is to offer whatever the case actually requires. Planned correctly, executed with precision, and followed up properly.



Implant Dentistry and Oral Surgery

The clinic offers a full range of implant solutions, from single-tooth implants and implant-supported bridges to complex full-arch restorations such as All-on-4 and All-on-6. For patients with insufficient bone volume, the team performs bone augmentation procedures, sinus lifting, and zygomatic implant placement, a technically demanding procedure typically reserved for clinics with advanced surgical capability. Every implant case begins with 3D imaging (CBCT) and a detailed digital treatment plan.



Aesthetic and Restorative Dentistry

Smile design at Idea Dental Clinic is not a one-size-fits-all template. Each case is planned according to the patient’s facial proportions, gum line, and natural tooth characteristics. The clinic works with porcelain laminates, E-max ceramic crowns, zirconium-based restorations, bonding treatments, and teeth whitening. The team combines multiple techniques where needed to achieve results that look and feel natural.



Periodontics and Gum Health

With a board-certified periodontist on the founding team, the clinic is equipped to manage the full spectrum of gum disease, from conservative treatments and deep cleaning to surgical interventions, gum grafting, and gummy smile correction. Healthy soft tissue is treated as the foundation of any aesthetic or restorative plan.



Orthodontics

The clinic provides orthodontic care for patients of all ages, from traditional braces to modern aligner systems. Treatment planning is integrated with the broader team, so orthodontic corrections can be sequenced with restorative or implant procedures when needed.



Paediatric Dentistry

Children receive age-appropriate dental care in a comfortable environment. The presence of a specialist paediatric dentist on staff means that families can manage their children’s oral health within the same trusted clinic.



Endodontics and General Treatments

Root canal therapy, wisdom tooth extractions, dental trauma repair, and routine restorative work are all handled in-house, with the same diagnostic rigour applied to every case.



Built for Both Local and International Patients

Idea Dental Clinic has served patients from across Turkey, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. The clinic’s website is available in seven languages: Turkish, English, Arabic, Russian, Bulgarian, French, and Greek, reflecting the diversity of its patient base.



For international patients, the clinic provides multilingual communication from the initial consultation through post-treatment follow-up. Dr. Can Metiner’s years of experience in health tourism and his fluency in English and German have been instrumental in building a seamless patient journey for visitors who travel to Istanbul specifically for dental care.



The clinic understands that dental tourism is not simply about cost; it is about trust. International patients are offered detailed, written treatment plans before they travel, realistic timelines for staged procedures, and clear post-treatment instructions they can follow once they return home.



Modern Infrastructure, Clinic-Scale Comfort

Idea Dental Clinic operates from a purpose-built facility in Istanbul’s Eyüpsultan district. The clinic houses four treatment rooms, a panoramic X-ray unit, a documentation studio, and an in-house dental laboratory that allows the team’s prosthodontists to work closely with technicians on restorations.



Digital workflows are central to the clinic’s operations. From 3D imaging and digital smile design to CAD/CAM laboratory protocols, Idea Dental Clinic invests in the technology that makes treatment outcomes more predictable and more transparent to the patient.



Why Idea Dental Clinic Stands Out

In a market where many dental clinics compete on price alone, Idea Dental Clinic has chosen to compete on substance:

