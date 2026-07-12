By Giuseppe Codeluppi

Artificial intelligence can speed up access to knowledge. Turning that knowledge into shared decisions remains a deeply human challenge.

The idea that artificial intelligence might reduce the importance of human relationships within organizations appears intuitive. Exactly the opposite is happening. As algorithms become increasingly effective at analysing large amounts of data and producing useful indications for decision-making, the value that organizations are able to obtain from these technologies continues to depend on the quality of the relationships, conversations, and decision-making processes that connect people. Giuseppe Codeluppi, an organizational consultant working in the fields of organizational behaviour, social neuroscience, and leadership, proposes reading this dynamic through the concept of the Organizational Connectome: the network of connections that enables an organization to transform information into shared understanding, decisions, and collective action.

Why Doesn’t More Information Automatically Produce Better Decisions?

The dominant promise of artificial intelligence seems to follow a simple sequence: more data, better analysis, faster decisions. It is attractive and powerful, but it underestimates the human dynamics through which information becomes action. In practice, information must be interpreted, contextualized, and discussed before it can enter an organization’s decision-making processes. No piece of information moves directly into a decision. It first passes through the interpretations, conversations, beliefs, and priorities that people construct together.

This is where many digital initiatives begin to struggle. People may not trust the system. They may hesitate to speak openly. Dissent may be seen as a risk. Information may remain trapped inside hierarchical layers. When this happens, even a sophisticated technology can produce far less value than expected.

Organizational research has been circling this issue for a long time. Different lines of inquiry have reached surprisingly similar conclusions.

Amy Edmondson has shown that people learn less when they are concerned about the consequences of mistakes or speaking up. Richard Hackman observed that team performance depends not so much on the qualities of individual members as on the conditions that allow people to work effectively together. Studies of organizational networks have added a further insight, showing that information frequently travels through relationships developed over time rather than through formal organizational channels.

What Is the Organizational Connectome?

To understand why AI makes human connections even more important, it helps to introduce the idea of the Organizational Connectome.

In neuroscience, the term connectome is used to describe the way neurons and brain networks are connected. Over time, it has become clear that many functions of the brain cannot be understood by looking at individual elements in isolation. Learning, memory, and adaptation emerge from the activity of networks of connections operating as an integrated system.

Organizations follow a similar pattern. Alongside formal structures, a web of relationships, habits, exchanges, and reciprocal influences develops over time. Quite often, this web shapes everyday work more than formal procedures do.

The Organizational Connectome describes the set of these dynamics and the way they influence the functioning of the system. Ultimately, it describes what happens between available knowledge and the concrete action of the organization.

The important point is that AI always operates within a pre-existing Organizational Connectome. It does not arrive in an empty space. It enters a system already shaped by relationships, decision-making processes, and trust. These elements influence what AI can actually contribute.

How Does AI Amplify What Is Already Present in the Organization?

AI can generate analyses, suggestions, and new information. What remains open is how people will interpret those contents, discuss them, and turn them into concrete decisions.

In organizations where trust, learning, and open discussion already exist, AI can support the analysis of complex problems, help identify weak signals, and open up new possibilities for action. In these situations, the first reaction is often inquiry rather than acceptance.

They discuss, verify, compare different perspectives, and use what emerges from the technology as material for shared learning.

This is where the Organizational Connectome becomes a practical managerial lens.

Table 1: How a Weak and a Strong Organizational Connectome Manifest Themselves

Observable Signal Weak Organizational Connectome Strong Organizational Connectome Information flow Slow, fragmented, or filtered Fast, contextualized, and widely shared Errors Hidden or attributed to individuals Discussed and used to learn Dissent Avoided or perceived as a threat Welcomed and used to improve Decisions Isolated and poorly shared Supported by dialogue and integration Collaboration Dependent on individual effort Sustained by relationships and shared practices Change Managed reactively Managed adaptively

Source: Author’s elaboration.

The table is not meant to divide organizations into two rigid categories. It describes two tendencies that can coexist within the same system and appear with different degrees of intensity.

A stronger Organizational Connectome is not a system without errors, conflict, or uncertainty.

Mistakes, disagreements, and uncertainty are part of organizational life. They are not the issue. The issue is what people do with them. In some organizations they become opportunities for discussion, adjustment, and learning. In others they turn into delays, defensiveness, or fragmentation.

The introduction of AI does not alter that reality. In many cases, it simply makes existing patterns harder to ignore.

What Should Management Teams Do?

If the value of artificial intelligence depends in part on the quality of the Organizational Connectome, the question for management teams is not only which tools to adopt, but which conditions to create so that those tools produce real value. The adoption of Al is often approached as a technological decision, while in practice it represents above all an organizational challenge.

The first priority concerns trust. No Al system can generate value if people do not feel sufficiently safe to share doubts, mistakes, and critical information.

The second concerns coordination. Al can increase the speed of many activities, but the real challenge consists in transforming distributed information into a sufficiently shared understanding capable of guiding coherent decisions, because speed and coordination are not the same thing.

The third concerns dissent. The more authoritative AI is perceived, the greater the risk that people will stop critically questioning the information it produces. It therefore becomes important to create contexts in which the insights provided by AI can be openly discussed, verified, and, when necessary, even challenged.

Conclusion

The fundamental question is no longer whether artificial intelligence will change organizations; it is already doing so. The real issue is whether organizations will develop the relational and decision-making capabilities needed to turn AI’s potential into real value.

The competitive advantage of the coming years may depend less on the availability of advanced technologies and more on the quality of the Organizational Connectome that guides their use.

Artificial intelligence is enormously increasing our capacity to process information. It can suggest alternatives, identify connections that escape immediate observation, and accelerate activities that only a few years ago required much more time. Yet an essential passage remains open: attributing meaning to what emerges and deciding what to do with it.

Organizations of the future will certainly be called upon to integrate increasingly sophisticated technologies. The decisive question, however, may concern something much older. Michael Tomasello has argued that the real strength of our species is not found in the mind of a single individual. It emerges in what people are able to build together. Artificial intelligence will change tools, processes and ways of working. However, the same question that has accompanied every organization since there have been human groups engaged in a common enterprise will remain open: how to transform different perspectives in a shared direction. It is a question that no algorithm can solve for us and which, for this very reason, could become even more important in the years to come.

About the Author

Giuseppe Codeluppi is an adult educator, organizational psychologist, journalist, and founder of Codeluppi Associati Società Benefit. His work integrates organizational behavior, social neuroscience, Psychoneuroimmunology (PNI) and learning sciences. For more than twenty years, he has supported public and private organizations in leadership development, organizational learning, cooperation, and human-centered transformation.

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