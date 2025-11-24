In the world of luxury commercial architecture, few firms have achieved the distinction and trust that UNUM Architecture commands. Recently honored with the Best Luxury Commercial Architecture award by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards for their exceptional work on the Metyis Technology Center in Gondomar, Portugal, UNUM exemplifies innovation, elegance, and human-centric design.​

Creating Spaces That Inspire

The Metyis Technology Center, located in Gondomar, Portugal, is a bold architectural statement designed by UNUM Architecture for the global consulting firm Metyis. This headquarters is conceived as a space that nurtures innovation, collaboration, and focus – core values of Metyis itself. Set harmoniously within the natural landscape, the building is a masterclass in discreet luxury, with an emphasis on noble materials, abundant natural light, and fluid circulation paths that enhance the user experience.

Beyond its stunning aesthetic, the center functions as a dynamic, high-performance workplace that reflects UNUM’s human-centric design philosophy. It prioritizes well-being and efficiency, using spatial organization to foster creativity while preserving moments of quiet concentration. The result is a workplace that not only meets the needs of a forward-thinking company but also uplifts the people within it.

A Legacy of Architectural Excellence

Founded by architect Miguel Ibraim da Rocha, UNUM Architecture has consistently demonstrated a focused desire to creating spaces that resonate with the people who use them. With a deep respect for Portugal’s rich architectural heritage, the firm blends traditional elements with contemporary design to produce structures that are both timeless and ahead of their time.​

UNUM’s portfolio spans a diverse range of projects, including the Casa da Democracia de Valongo, the Hotel Accor in Matosinhos, and the Valbom Residencial Project along the Douro River. Each project reflects the firm’s dedication to sustainability, functionality, and aesthetic excellence.​

Recognized by Industry Leaders

The firm’s recent achievement from Luxury Lifestyle Awards validates their position as a leader in luxury commercial architecture. This recognition celebrates UNUM’s ability to deliver projects that not only meet but exceed the expectations of luxury-conscious clients worldwide.​

Serving a Global Clientele

While rooted in Portugal, UNUM Architecture’s influence extends globally. The firm has become a trusted partner for real estate developers, corporate leaders, and institutional clients seeking transformative architectural solutions. Their expertise in luxury commercial architecture, sustainable innovation, and behavior-driven design continues to set new standards for the industry.​

Why Choose UNUM Architecture?

For clients seeking architectural solutions that combine luxury, functionality, and a deep understanding of human behavior, UNUM Architecture offers exceptional expertise. Their holistic approach ensures that each project is not only aesthetically pleasing but also enhances the well-being and productivity of its occupants.​

By choosing UNUM, clients are partnering with a firm that values integrity, innovation, and excellence. Their proven track record and industry recognition make them a reliable choice for projects that demand the highest standards of design and execution.​

Discover the UNUM Difference

To explore UNUM Architecture’s award-winning projects and learn more about their unique approach to luxury commercial design, visit their official website at www.unum.pt.

Experience how UNUM is shaping the future of architecture, one visionary project at a time.

