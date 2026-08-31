Quick answer: A customs broker is a professional licensed by a national customs authority to account for imported goods on an importer’s behalf — classifying products under the tariff schedule, calculating duties and taxes, filing the declaration, and taking responsibility for the accuracy of what is filed. The importer, not the broker, remains legally liable for every figure on that declaration.

In Canada, more than 227,000 importers deal with the Canada Border Services Agency each year, and most rely on a licensed broker to get shipments cleared. The reason isn’t complexity for its own sake — it’s that liability for accuracy sits with the importer of record, whether or not they understood the filing.

Key Takeaways

A broker files on your behalf; liability for accuracy still sits with the importer of record.

Brokers must be licensed by the customs authority — in Canada, CBSA publishes the full list.

Canada’s CARM system moved importer registration and payment obligations onto the importer directly, changing what a broker can and cannot absorb.

Tariff misclassification is the most common and most expensive error, and it compounds silently across shipments.

The decision to use a broker is a risk and capacity decision, not a cost decision.

What Does a Customs Broker Actually Do?

The job is narrower and more technical than “handles shipping.” A broker does not move freight — they handle the regulatory transaction that allows freight to enter the country.

For each shipment, that means:

Determining the tariff classification — the code that dictates the duty rate

— the code that dictates the duty rate Establishing the country of origin

Applying any trade-agreement preference

Valuing the goods correctly for duty purposes

correctly for duty purposes Submitting the accounting documentation within the statutory deadline

The Canadian Society of Customs Brokers describes the volume of data involved plainly: for each transaction, information on origin, destination, suppliers, tariff classification, routing, and intended use all has to be generated and filed.

Get the classification wrong, and the consequences are rarely immediate. They surface in an audit, retroactively, across every shipment that used the same wrong code.

Why Can’t a Company Simply File Its Own Declarations?

It can. Self-clearing is entirely legal in Canada, and many large importers with in-house trade compliance teams do exactly that.

The real question is whether the capability exists internally, and whether the volume justifies building it. Three factors usually decide it:

1. Classification Judgment

Tariff codes are not a lookup exercise. A product with mixed materials, a component that could reasonably fall under two headings, or an item whose “intended use” changes its treatment all require interpretation that carries financial consequence.

2. Regulatory Change Velocity

Trade remedy measures, surtaxes, and preference rules move quickly. A firm self-clearing occasionally will miss changes a broker tracks as a full-time function.

3. Audit Exposure

Errors are found retrospectively. An importer that has been misclassifying a high-volume SKU for two years faces a reassessment covering the full period, plus interest.

For companies shipping into Canada from Europe for the first time, the practical starting point is understanding what is a customs broker responsible for versus what remains the importer’s obligation — because the division is not intuitive, and assuming a broker absorbs all of it is the error that creates the exposure.

How Has CARM Changed the Importer’s Obligations?

Significantly — and in a direction that increases what sits with the importer rather than the broker.

The CBSA now assesses and collects duties and taxes on commercial goods through the CBSA Assessment and Revenue Management system. Under it, importers must hold a business number with an import-export (RM) program account and register in the CARM Client Portal in their own name. A broker can be delegated access to transact on the importer’s behalf, but the account, the registration, and the financial relationship with CBSA belong to the importer.

The practical consequence for a European business entering the Canadian market: you cannot outsource your CBSA relationship entirely. You register, you delegate, and you retain the obligation. Firms that assumed their broker would simply handle it have found shipments held at the border because the portal registration was never completed on their side.

Importers wanting release of goods before paying duties must also enrol in the Release Prior to Payment sub-program and post financial security in their own name — another obligation that historically sat with brokers and now does not.

How Should a Company Evaluate a Broker?

Start with licensing, which is verifiable and non-negotiable. CBSA publishes a list of licensed customs brokers approved to transact business in Canada. If a prospective provider isn’t on it, the conversation ends there.

Beyond licensing, four questions separate providers:

Question Why It Matters Do they hold professional designations? CSCB’s Certified Customs Specialist (CCS) designation has roughly 5,000 designates nationally — ask how many the firm employs relative to its transaction volume. Will they give classification rationale in writing? A broker who can explain a classification in a document you can produce in an audit is materially more valuable than one who simply files. This is the single most useful thing to test during onboarding. How do they handle a reassessment? Ask what happens if CBSA disputes a classification they assigned. The answer reveals whether they see themselves as a filing service or a compliance partner. What is their coverage across modes? A broker strong in ocean freight and weak in courier shipments will create gaps as your channel mix changes.

Does the Scale of Canadian Trade Justify the Specialisation?

The volume answers the question. Statistics Canada publishes monthly international merchandise trade by principal trading partner, covering flows measured in billions of dollars per month across all trading relationships. At that scale, small systematic errors in classification or valuation aggregate into material sums, and the regulatory apparatus around them is correspondingly detailed.

For a mid-sized European exporter, the calculation is rarely about the per-shipment brokerage fee. It’s about whether a classification error discovered in year three is an inconvenience or a balance-sheet event. Firms that treat customs as a logistics line item tend to discover it’s a compliance function only after the reassessment arrives.

Frequently Asked Questions