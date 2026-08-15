By Vincent Canu

Europe’s supply chain regulations have created an unexpected competitive advantage. Preserving that visibility will be just as important as strengthening Europe’s industrial sovereignty.

Recent restrictions on access to Anthropic’s AI models have reignited concerns over Europe’s dependence on foreign technologies. While much of the attention focused on artificial intelligence, the episode highlighted a much broader issue that extends far beyond AI itself. For European businesses, it raises a fundamental question: how well do they really understand the dependencies their operations rely on? And how prepared are they if one of those dependencies suddenly changes?

This question has become increasingly important in recent years. Geopolitical tensions, trade disputes, shortages of critical raw materials and evolving export restrictions have all served as reminders that disruption rarely comes from where it is expected. Companies that once optimised their supply chains almost exclusively for efficiency are now discovering that resilience depends just as much on visibility. Without a clear understanding of their suppliers, sourcing networks and critical dependencies, responding quickly to unexpected events becomes far more difficult.

Recent years have offered several reminders of this reality. The Covid-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities across global supply chains, while the war in Ukraine and growing trade restrictions highlighted Europe’s dependence on critical raw materials, semiconductors and key technologies. For many businesses, these events marked a turning point: supply chain visibility shifted from an operational concern to a strategic priority.

Understanding dependencies is the first step towards true sovereignty

Discussions around European sovereignty often focus on reducing dependence on foreign technologies or strengthening the continent’s industrial capabilities. Those ambitions are important, but they also assume that businesses have a clear picture of where their vulnerabilities lie. In reality, that is far from the case.

Most companies have good visibility over their direct suppliers, but that visibility quickly fades further down the value chain. Identifying second- and third-tier suppliers, tracing the origin of strategic raw materials or assessing exposure to geopolitical risks remains a major challenge across many industries. Yet these are precisely the areas where disruption is most likely to occur.

Nor is this an issue limited to manufacturers. Today, every business relies on a complex network of technology providers, cloud infrastructure, logistics partners and critical service providers. Whether the dependency involves an AI model, a cloud provider or a supplier of critical components, organisations can only anticipate and manage the risks they have first identified.

Supply chain visibility has therefore become a prerequisite for resilience. Companies that understand the structure of their value chains are better equipped to assess the impact of geopolitical developments, adapt their sourcing strategies and make decisions based on reliable data rather than assumptions. Investors, financial institutions and customers are moving in the same direction, demanding greater transparency around supplier risk and sourcing practices. Developing a detailed understanding of supply chains is no longer simply about meeting regulatory requirements. It has become a market expectation. And in an economic environment where uncertainty has become the norm, that level of agility is increasingly becoming a competitive advantage.

Europe has already built stronger foundations than many realise

Much of today’s debate portrays European regulation as a drag on competitiveness. While there is no question that new reporting requirements have required significant investment from businesses, focusing solely on those costs overlooks another important outcome. These regulations have helped companies develop capabilities that are proving valuable well beyond compliance itself.

Frameworks such as the CSRD, the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and corporate due diligence requirements have encouraged organisations to improve supplier mapping, strengthen data governance and invest in technologies that provide a much clearer view of their value chains. These efforts have required time and resources, but they have also enabled many European businesses to achieve a level of visibility they simply did not have a few years ago.

Today, the benefits extend far beyond regulatory reporting. With a better understanding of their suppliers and operational dependencies, organisations are able to identify risks earlier and respond more effectively when disruption occurs. As supply chains become increasingly complex, these capabilities are steadily emerging as a genuine source of competitive differentiation rather than simply another compliance requirement.

The next challenge is avoiding one dependency replacing another

While Europe has made significant progress in understanding its supply chains, a new question is emerging: how is that knowledge generated and managed? As businesses invest in platforms that map suppliers, monitor ESG performance and assess geopolitical risks, they are becoming increasingly dependent on the technologies that make those insights possible. That shift deserves just as much attention as supply chain visibility itself.

The lesson from the Anthropic episode is not that businesses should stop using advanced technologies. Quite the opposite. These tools have become indispensable for managing increasingly complex supply chains. The real lesson is that organisations need to think carefully about the infrastructure that underpins those capabilities. Where is the data stored? Which legal frameworks apply? Who ultimately controls access to the systems that support critical business decisions? Questions that were once largely confined to IT departments have now become strategic concerns for executive teams because they directly affect business continuity.

Strengthening European sovereignty does not mean turning away from global innovation or replacing every non-European technology. Europe’s economy has always benefited from openness, international partnerships, and collaboration. The priority instead should be to ensure that the tools businesses rely on to understand, manage and secure their operations do not themselves create new strategic vulnerabilities. Visibility only creates value if businesses can rely on it over the long term. Understanding suppliers, sourcing risks and operational dependencies is a strategic investment, and companies should be able to trust that the infrastructure supporting those decisions will remain stable, secure and aligned with the regulatory environment in which they operate.

Europe’s competitiveness debate should move beyond the traditional opposition between regulation and growth. The more important question is how Europe can preserve and strengthen the capabilities it has already helped businesses develop. Over the past decade, European companies have invested heavily in transparency, traceability, and supply chain intelligence. In a world where geopolitical uncertainty has become a permanent feature of doing business, those capabilities are no longer simply about compliance. They are becoming one of Europe’s strongest competitive advantages, and one worth protecting.

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