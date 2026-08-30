By Amit Shingala

Most platforms sold as unified are stitched collections underneath, and four questions separate genuine architecture from an integration layer with better marketing.

Unified has become the default claim in IT operations software, which makes it useless as a filter. Every vendor uses it, and almost none mean the same thing by it.

The deciding factor is not what the interface shows in a demo. It is whether one data model sits underneath, or several separate ones joined by an integration layer. I am Amit Shingala, CEO of Motadata, and I have spent my career building monitoring and service management software for enterprise IT teams. That gap is where most platform disappointments begin.

Four questions expose it before you sign.

Why Do Unified Platforms Stop Feeling Unified After Deployment?

The demo always works. Year two is where the trouble starts.

Two patterns produce the same outcome. The first is the suite assembled through acquisition, where each module arrived with its own database, its own identity for a server, and its own idea of what an incident is. The second is the stack a customer builds themselves, joining separate tools with middleware and mapping rules.

Both are common. A February 2026 survey of 407 practitioners published by the CNCF found that 46.7 per cent of organisations still run two to three observability tools in parallel, and concluded that the work of unifying those data streams does not happen on its own.

What that costs shows up in small, repeated friction. An engineer sees an alert against a host named one way in monitoring and another way in the service desk. A ticket references a change record the monitoring side never saw. Someone writes a mapping rule to close the gap, then another, then a script to reconcile the two asset lists every night.

None of this appears in the licence cost. All of it appears in headcount.

Does the Platform Share One Data Model, or Just Exchange Messages?

This is the first question, and it is the one most evaluations skip.

Two systems can pass messages to each other and still disagree about the world. An alert arrives in the service desk as a ticket, but the asset it names may or may not match the asset already in the configuration database. The connection exists. The shared understanding does not.

A shared data model means something specific. One identity for a host, a service or a user across monitoring and service management. One change record both sides read. One configuration database, not two kept in step by a scheduled job.

Ask the vendor to show you the same asset in both parts of the product and confirm the identifier is identical.

Connected platforms Unified platforms Asset identity Separate records reconciled by mapping rules One record, one identifier Change history Held on the service management side only Visible to detection and resolution Alert to ticket Message passed through a connector Same object, different view Adding a data source Mapping work on both sides Configuration on one side Typical failure Silent drift between the two records Slower feature delivery across the product

Exhibit 1: How connected and unified platforms differ underneath. Source: Motadata.

The second column is harder to build. It is also the only version that stays coherent as the estate grows.

Can It Separate Tenants Without Separate Deployments?

The second question is the hardest engineering problem in this category, and it is the one vendors defer longest.

Multi-tenancy means one running platform serving many separate groups, each seeing only its own data. Delivered properly it requires isolation that holds under load, so one tenant’s heavy query does not slow another. It requires per-tenant analytics, because a model trained across everyone produces averages that describe nobody. It requires cost attribution accurate enough to bill against.

Most vendors approach this by running a separate deployment per customer and calling it tenancy. That works until you have hundreds of them, at which point every upgrade becomes a project.

European buyers hit the limits first. Group structures with autonomous subsidiaries, cross-border operations under different regulators, and data residency commitments all demand boundaries drawn inside the platform rather than around it. Eurostat reports that 52.7 per cent of EU enterprises bought paid cloud services in 2025, and that 40.9 per cent of all EU enterprises are now classed as highly dependent on them. At that level of dependence, the quality of tenant separation stops being a technical detail and becomes a governance question.

This is the part of the problem my own engineering teams have spent the past two years on, and I will say plainly that it is harder than the interface work that surrounds it.

What Happens to AI Quality When the Data Model Is Split?

The third question follows from the first two, because AI in operations is only as good as the structure of the data it reads.

Correlation is the clearest example. To connect a slow checkout page to a configuration change made forty minutes earlier on a database server, a system needs the performance data, the change record and the dependency map in one place, with one identity for the server. Split those across systems and the model still returns an answer. It returns it with the same confidence and less evidence.

That matters more now that the category definition has moved. Gartner’s current description of observability platforms covers applications, infrastructure, user experience and AI agents together, which is a wider surface than most products were designed for.

It matters commercially too. Under the EU AI Act, transparency obligations begin to apply from 2 August 2026. An operations platform that recommends an action should be able to show the records behind that recommendation. A system built on two data models often cannot, because part of the reasoning happened on the other side of a connector.

Ask for a traced example, not an accuracy figure.

How Should the Evaluation Actually Run?

Set the demo aside and test the architecture directly. Five checks are enough to separate the two designs:

Ask for the same asset in monitoring and in the service desk, and compare identifiers

Ask what happens to a ticket when the asset it references is decommissioned

Ask whether tenant separation is a configuration setting or a separate deployment

Ask for one AI recommendation traced back to the records that produced it

Ask how long it took to add the most recent data source, in engineering weeks

Question A credible answer sounds like Warning sign Shared identity One record, shown live in both views We synchronise them regularly Decommissioned asset Change propagates immediately A nightly job handles it Tenant separation Configured per tenant on one deployment Each customer gets an instance AI traceability Here are the underlying records Our accuracy rate is high New data source Days, on one side of the product It depends on the integration

Exhibit 2: What to listen for in each answer. Source: Motadata.

The honest trade-off deserves stating. Moving to a unified platform means migration effort, retraining two teams that currently work differently, and accepting more concentration with one supplier. Those are genuine costs. The question is whether they exceed the standing cost of maintaining an integration layer that nobody owns and everybody depends on.

Conclusion

Unified is a claim about architecture, not about the interface. The four questions above take an afternoon to ask and they surface the difference reliably, because a vendor with one data model can demonstrate it in minutes and a vendor without one cannot.

The direction of the market is clear enough. Detection and resolution are converging into a single operating discipline, and the platforms that solve shared identity and tenancy properly will define what enterprises expect by the end of the decade. Buyers who ask now avoid rebuying in three years.

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