Google Chrome has made it easier to manage dozens of tabs through tab groups, profiles, and workspaces. Its networking model, however, has remained largely unchanged. When a VPN or proxy is enabled, every browser tab typically shares the same IP address.

That works for everyday browsing. It becomes limiting for developers, QA engineers, SEO professionals, and researchers who need different tabs to appear from different locations at the same time. Most users end up opening multiple browser profiles, virtual machines, or separate browsers to work around this limitation.

Existing Tools Weren’t Built for Per-Tab Networking

Most networking tools solve broader problems than independent tab routing. VPNs protect an entire browser session or device. Browser proxy extensions usually apply one proxy to every open tab. Browser identity platforms focus on changing browser fingerprints rather than network routing.

Each approach has its place. None is designed specifically to let individual Chrome tabs maintain separate residential IP addresses while remaining inside the same browser window.

PureVPN Takes a Different Approach

PureVPN’s newly launched IP Per Tab extension changes where routing decisions are made. Instead of routing traffic at the browser or device level, it routes traffic at the individual tab level. Each selected Chrome tab can use its own residential IP address while other tabs continue using different connections or the default network.

The extension uses PureVPN’s residential IP pool, giving users access to authenticated, whitelisted residential IP addresses without requiring manual proxy setup.

It changes only the network path and does not modify browser fingerprints, cookies, or device identifiers. This separates network identity from browser identity, allowing each to be managed independently.es network identity from browser identity instead of treating them as the same problem.

Built Around Simpler Browser Workflows

One of the more notable aspects of the extension is its focus on usability. Traditional proxy solutions often require manual proxy configuration, proxy credentials, or repeated connection changes.

PureVPN removes those steps. Users can assign a residential IP to an individual Chrome tab in less than three seconds without configuring proxy servers or changing browser settings.

The extension also includes Domain Rules, allowing selected websites to automatically open using predefined residential IP addresses. That means recurring tasks no longer require reconnecting or manually switching locations throughout the day.

A New Direction for Browser Networking

Browser networking has traditionally been built around the assumption that one browser session should use one network connection. As browser-based workflows become more specialized, that assumption is becoming less practical.

PureVPN’s IP Per Tab extension introduces a different model by bringing residential IP routing to individual Chrome tabs without requiring manual proxy configuration. Rather than replacing VPNs or browser identity platforms, it represents a more focused approach to browser networking for users whose primary requirement is independent network routing within a single browser session.