A vendor that disappears after go-live rarely announces it in advance. The team that shipped your platform quietly gets reassigned, support tickets start taking longer to answer, and six months later nobody outside your own company remembers why a specific service was built the way it was. By the time a board asks “who do we call when this breaks,” the honest answer is often nobody.

This is the RFP moment many companies hit right before choosing a new engineering partner: the old one delivered, then left, and the cost of that exit is only now becoming visible. Understanding what disposable delivery actually costs, and how to structure the next contract against it, changes how that RFP gets written.

What is disposable delivery, and why does it cost more than it looks like?

Disposable delivery is an engagement model where a vendor ships a defined scope, hands over the code, and has no further stake in how the system performs afterward. The vendor’s incentives end at launch. The company’s risk does not.

The direct cost is re-onboarding: paying a new team to relearn a system nobody documented for continuity. The larger cost is slower and less visible. Decisions made during the original build, like why a database was sharded a certain way or why a third-party API was wrapped instead of called directly, leave with the people who made them. Every fix after that point costs more, because someone has to reverse-engineer intent before they can safely change code.

Signs an IT outsourcing vendor will disappear after go-live

A few patterns show up consistently before a vendor exits a relationship:

The contract ends at deployment. No support tier, no retainer, no defined path for post-launch work — the statement of work is silent on anything after “go live.” Documentation is thin or missing. Architecture decisions live in Slack threads and closed tickets, not in anything a new team could read. Engineers rotate off mid-project. The people who understand the trickiest parts of the system aren’t the ones finishing it. Communication narrows as the deadline nears. Weekly syncs become status updates; nobody discusses what happens after launch because nobody expects to be there for it. Pricing rewards speed, not stability. A fixed-price, fixed-scope contract with no incentive tied to post-launch performance tells you exactly what the vendor is optimizing for.

None of these signs are fatal on their own. Together, they describe a vendor built to finish a project, not to own a product.

What vendor churn actually costs

Put a number on it and the abstraction disappears. Picture a typical case: a mid-sized SaaS company re-onboarding a new team onto an undocumented platform can lose several weeks of net-new development time just reaching parity with what the outgoing team understood. During that window, the roadmap doesn’t move. Competitors’ roadmaps do.

There’s a second cost that rarely makes it into a board deck: risk exposure. A system nobody fully understands is a system where a security gap, a compliance drift, or a scaling bottleneck can sit undetected for months, often surfacing only once a legacy modernization effort becomes the only fix left. For companies in fintech, healthcare, or any regulated space, that’s not a productivity problem. It’s a liability.

How to structure an engineering vendor contract to avoid abandonment after launch

Four structural choices matter more than the sales pitch:

Tie part of the contract to post-launch stability, not just delivery milestones. A vendor with a stake in month six behaves differently than one paid only through month three.

Require a named engineer who owns the system, not a rotating pool. Continuity of ownership is what prevents knowledge from walking out the door.

Make documentation a deliverable, not an afterthought. Ask for it explicitly in the statement of work, and review it before sign-off, not after.

Ask how the vendor has handled a takeover before, not just a build. A partner who has picked up someone else’s abandoned system knows what failure looks like from the inside. A partner who has only ever shipped greenfield work doesn’t.

Some engineering partners build their entire model around that last point: closing an engagement only when the outcome the client needed is actually reached, not when a sprint ends, and taking on systems other vendors have already walked away from. Kitrum is one example — that shift from project-based delivery to continuous accountability is why 24% of its clients stay engaged two years or longer, and why the company has a track record of stepping in on confirmed platform takeovers where a previous team had already left.

Who should worry about this before the next RFP

Any company evaluating a new engineering vendor after a previous one exited abruptly should worry about this now, not after signing the next contract. So should any board reviewing renewal terms for an existing vendor whose contract still ends at deployment.

The practical fix isn’t complicated: before the next RFP goes out, add a single question to the vendor scorecard — what happens in month seven if nothing goes wrong, and what happens if something does. A vendor who can answer that in specifics is building for ownership. A vendor who can’t is building for an exit.

FAQ

How do I structure an engineering vendor contract to avoid abandonment after launch?

Tie a portion of payment to post-launch stability metrics, name a single engineer or lead accountable for the system after go-live, and make documentation a required deliverable reviewed before final sign-off, not an optional nice-to-have.

What are the signs an IT outsourcing vendor will disappear after go-live?

Watch for contracts that end at deployment with no support tier, thin or missing documentation, engineers rotating off before the project closes, and pricing that rewards speed with no incentive tied to what happens after launch.