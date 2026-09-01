Imagine two companies bidding on the exact same keyword in Google Ads, with both willing to pay the same maximum bid. Yet one of them pays significantly less per visitor. How is that possible? The answer lies in Quality Score – a metric that measures how relevant and useful your PPC ad is to users. Let’s take a closer look at how it works and how it can help you lower your cost per click (CPC).

What is Quality Score, and why does it matter?

When we think of an auction, most of us imagine that the highest bidder wins. Google Ads doesn’t work that way. Instead of simply rewarding the biggest budget, Google aims to show users the most relevant and useful ads so they can quickly find what they’re looking for.

This is where Quality Score comes in. It is an internal rating from 1 to 10 assigned to the keywords in your PPC ad campaigns. The higher your score, the more relevant Google considers your ads to be.

Google determines this rating by comparing your ads with those of other advertisers competing for the same search queries. In other words, Google doesn’t evaluate your ads in isolation – it assesses them in the context of the competition.

A higher Quality Score helps reduce your CPC, while a lower score drives your advertising costs up. That’s why agencies like mytimi.cz continuously optimize every factor that influences Quality Score.

The 3 components of Quality Score

Quality Score is based on three key factors, each measuring a different aspect of your PPC ad campaign.

1. Expected click-through rate (CTR)

This metric estimates how likely users are to click on your ad after seeing it. Google compares the historical performance of your ads with the expected performance of similar ads and keywords.

2. Ad relevance

This factor measures how closely your ad copy matches the intent behind a user’s search query.

Imagine a company that provides outsourced IT services for small businesses. If its ad appears for the search query “business network management” but only says something generic like “We’re a modern IT company – contact us,” its ad relevance will likely be low because users don’t immediately see the connection between their search and the offer.

However, if the ad specifically mentions network management, security monitoring, or guaranteed response times, Google is more likely to recognize that it matches the user’s intent, resulting in a higher ad relevance score.

3. Landing page experience

The final component is the landing page users reach after clicking on your ad. Google evaluates its relevance, loading speed, ease of use, and mobile friendliness. Even the best-written PPC ad won’t perform well if it leads to a slow or irrelevant page.

If users quickly leave your site and return to the search results, your Quality Score is likely to suffer.

What is a good Quality Score?

According to an analysis of more than 15,000 Google Ads accounts, most advertisers have a Quality Score of between 5 and 6, well below the maximum of 10. A score of 7 or higher is generally considered above average.

Industries such as fashion, jewelry, and gift products tend to achieve the highest average scores because they offer clearly defined products that are easier to target.

Scores tend to be lower in industries with more complex services, such as legal and healthcare.

How does Quality Score affect your advertising budget?

To understand why low-quality ads cost more, we first need to look at a metric called Ad Rank. It determines whether your ad appears in the sponsored search results and where it ranks. While Google considers several factors when calculating Ad Rank, your maximum bid and Quality Score are among the most important.

In practice, this means that a competitor with a Quality Score of 9/10 and a maximum bid of CZK 10 can easily outrank a business bidding CZK 20 with a Quality Score of just 3/10.

According to estimates by PPC specialists based on Google’s published Ad Rank methodology, increasing your Quality Score from 4 to 6 can reduce your CPC by roughly 16–25% for the same keyword. For advertisers spending hundreds of thousands of CZK on Google Ads, those savings can easily be reinvested in additional campaigns or other areas of business growth.

Increase your expected CTR with compelling PPC ads

If you want more users to click on your PPC ads, you need to capture their attention immediately. Appeal to emotions but be as specific as possible. Instead of generic messaging, highlight a clear benefit, such as free shipping, next-day delivery, or a limited-time offer.

Make full use of all available Google Ads assets, including ratings, callouts, and phone numbers. They make your ad more prominent in search results, increase credibility, and encourage more clicks.

Just as importantly, make sure your landing page delivers on the promise of your ad. Always send users to a relevant product page or category where they can quickly find what they’re looking for.

Do that, and everyone benefits – your audience, Google, and your advertising budget.