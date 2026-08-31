A reputation management agency shapes what people and machines find when they research a company: search results, review platforms, news coverage, community discussion and, increasingly, the answers generated by AI assistants. The brief has not changed. The environment it operates in has, and the change is significant enough that the vendor categories businesses have relied on for a decade no longer map cleanly onto the problem.

The new failure mode

For fifteen years the reputational risk that occupied boards was a bad result on the first page of Google. It was visible, measurable and, with effort, movable. A reader who encountered it could also see the nine results around it and form their own view.

The failure mode now is different in kind. When a prospective client, investor or partner asks an AI assistant what your company is like, they receive a short synthesised verdict with no surrounding context and, in most cases, no reason to check it. That verdict is assembled from whatever public material the system can retrieve: your website, but also review platforms, forum threads, news archives, directory records and third-party comparisons. Two consequences follow, and both are unfamiliar.

Absence is now a risk of its own. A company with a thin public footprint does not receive a neutral answer. It receives an answer assembled from fragments, sometimes including material about a different organisation with a similar name.

A company with a thin public footprint does not receive a neutral answer. It receives an answer assembled from fragments, sometimes including material about a different organisation with a similar name. Being described wrongly is worse than being ranked below a competitor. A confident, incorrect summary repeated across engines is harder to detect and harder to correct than a bad search result, because nobody sends you a link to complain about.

Three vendor categories that now overlap

The practical difficulty for a buyer is that three different types of firms will answer the same brief, and their websites read almost identically.

Vendor type Optimises for Strong at Where it falls short Traditional PR firm Coverage, message and relationships Narrative, crisis communications, access to journalists Search results, review platforms and structured data are usually outside its remit Reputation management agency What is found when someone researches you Search results, review sentiment, suppression, removal routes, entity data Varies widely on AI visibility capability. Ask rather than assume AI marketing agency Presence in AI-generated answers Prompt-level measurement, content structure, technical accessibility Frequently treats reputation as a traffic problem and has no route for damaging content

The convergence is real but uneven. Some reputation firms have built genuine AI visibility capability, and some AI-focused agencies have added reputation work. Many on both sides have added the vocabulary and not the practice. The categories on the website tell you nothing useful, which is why the questions below matter more than the label.

Five questions that reveal capability

“What do the major AI engines currently say about us, and in which markets have you checked?” This is the fastest disqualifier available. A firm with real capability will have looked before the meeting, or will offer to. A firm without it will change the subject to content strategy. “Which of our problem results do you consider realistically movable, and which are not?” Honest scoping is a proxy for competence. Everything-is-fixable is a sales position, not an assessment. “How do you measure sentiment, not just presence?” Being mentioned is not the objective. Being described accurately and favourably is. Any methodology that counts mentions without characterising them is measuring the wrong thing. “Which publications would you approach, and are placements disclosed?” Vagueness here usually indicates a network of low-value sites, which produces volume without citations. “What would make you tell us this is not worth doing?” A firm that has never declined a brief is not exercising judgement on your behalf.

The European complication

Most published guidance on this subject is written for a single-market, single-language business. European companies rarely are, and three differences matter commercially.

Answers differ by language, not just by market

Ask an AI assistant about a company in English, then ask the same question in German, Spanish or Greek. The answers frequently differ in substance, not just in wording, because the underlying sources differ. A programme that measures only English results is monitoring a fraction of the exposure. For companies operating across a dozen markets, this is the single largest gap we see in existing reputation programmes.

Delisting is an actual tool, not a theory

The right to have outdated or irrelevant personal information delisted from search results applies in the UK and EU, and it is a genuine route for individuals in specific circumstances. It is narrower than commonly assumed, it applies to individuals rather than companies, and it delists rather than deletes. But a firm working with European executives should know exactly where the boundary sits, and be able to tell you within one conversation whether a given result qualifies.

Regulated sectors are held to a different standard

For financial services, fintech, insurance and healthcare businesses, reputation is not a marketing concern. It is a commercial prerequisite, checked by counterparties, partners and sometimes regulators. Sector experience matters more here than in any other category of marketing services, because a firm that does not understand what a compliance team looks for will produce work that reads well and answers nothing.

What a serious engagement looks like

Regardless of which vendor category you choose from, a credible engagement has a recognisable shape.

A diagnosis before a proposal. Search results by market and language, review sentiment across platforms, current AI descriptions, entity data gaps. This should exist before you sign, not in month two.

Search results by market and language, review sentiment across platforms, current AI descriptions, entity data gaps. This should exist before you sign, not in month two. Defined measurement. Which questions, which engines, which markets, reported at a fixed interval. Reputation work moves slowly enough that undefined progress becomes unarguable in both directions.

Which questions, which engines, which markets, reported at a fixed interval. Reputation work moves slowly enough that undefined progress becomes unarguable in both directions. A named delivery team, including who writes and who conducts outreach, and in which languages.

including who writes and who conducts outreach, and in which languages. A realistic curve. Entity and profile corrections in weeks, review sentiment in one to three months, displacement of entrenched results in six months or more, AI descriptions shifting after the off-site work rather than before it.

Entity and profile corrections in weeks, review sentiment in one to three months, displacement of entrenched results in six months or more, AI descriptions shifting after the off-site work rather than before it. A clear position on what happens if you leave. Whether you keep the assets and the coverage is a fair question and the answer should be immediate.

Red flags

Guaranteed removals, or a guaranteed first page.

Refusal to name publications or platforms.

Urgency about a result that has been sitting there for three years.

Any proposal involving incentivised reviews or invented profiles, which creates a larger problem than the one it addresses and is increasingly detectable.

A single-market view presented to a multi-market business.

Frequently asked questions

What does a reputation management agency do?

A reputation management agency manages what people and AI systems find when researching a company or an individual. Typical work includes monitoring search results and review platforms, developing owned content and profiles, earning independent coverage, correcting entity and structured data, managing review sentiment, pursuing removal where a legitimate route exists, and suppressing damaging results by building stronger, more relevant ones.

Is a reputation management agency different from an AI marketing agency?

In origin, yes. Reputation firms come from search and communications and are built around what is found and how it is characterised. AI marketing agencies come from performance marketing and are built around visibility in AI-generated answers. The disciplines are converging, but only one of them typically has established routes for handling damaging content, so the distinction still matters when there is a problem to solve rather than only visibility to gain.

How long does reputation work take?

Entity and profile corrections can register within weeks. Review sentiment shifts over one to three months. Displacing an entrenched, high-authority negative result takes six months or longer and sometimes never fully happens, in which case the objective becomes context rather than removal.

Can negative articles be removed?

Only through specific routes: breach of a platform policy, unlawful content, a court order, disputed fake reviews, or a delisting request for outdated personal information under UK and EU rules. Accurate journalism cannot be removed, and the realistic strategy in those cases combines correction of factual errors with suppression.

Do AI assistants actually influence business decisions?

They influence the shortlist, which is where most decisions are quietly made. Buyers and their teams increasingly use AI assistants for initial research on suppliers, partners and executives, and a company absent from those answers is not rejected so much as never considered.

How should multi-market businesses approach this?

By measuring per market and per language from the start. Results and AI answers differ substantially between languages because they draw on different sources, so a programme built on English-language monitoring will systematically miss exposure in the markets where a European business often has the most to lose.