Why international legal talent, cross-border collaboration, and client-focused strategy are becoming essential to law firm growth.

Globalization is driving the next business imperative: seamless cross-border service. As multinational businesses face fragmented regulations, geopolitical risks, supply chain issues, and international growth opportunities, they seek integrated advice that addresses both legal and local business needs. For law firms, global expansion requires more than opening offices abroad; it means building competitive advantage through integrated teams, internationally experienced lawyers, and alignment among talent, operations, business development, and client service. Drawing on international legal, business, and strategic communication insights, Beyond Office Openings offers guidance for law firm leaders and general counsel seeking to build real international capability in a connected market.

Client Demand Is Driving Global Expansion

Across industries and geographies, larger organisations are more likely to operate internationally, directly shaping the legal sector that serves them. These organisations are the primary buyers of high-value legal services. As multinational clients enter new markets, their legal needs become cross-border—from international M&A transactions to global regulatory compliance, litigation and arbitration. To serve them effectively, law firms must follow suit by opening offices abroad, integrating cross-border teams, engaging lawyers qualified in more than one jurisdiction and building global networks. The internationalization of law firms is therefore driven by market demand, not merely firm ambition. Firms expand internationally because their clients have already globalized, and those that fail to keep pace risk losing critical, high-value relationships.

Global Footprint Is Now Table Stakes

Many leading law firms have already expanded their global footprint through mergers and by opening offices abroad. Dentons maintains 130+ offices across 50+ countries, and Baker McKenzie spans 40+ countries. Local markets are integrating into a global legal network, bringing international standards and competition to national practice, and firms of all sizes are often involved in cross-border transactions and disputes.

As law firms expand across borders to provide seamless global legal services, demand naturally increases for professional advisors with the expertise and qualifications to navigate multi-jurisdictional legal challenges.

Modern law firms operating global (or “borderless”) businesses typically expect their counsel to have expertise that matches the jurisdictions of their commercial operations. Complex deals, compliance (such as differing privacy regulations – GDPR vs Australian privacy laws vs US privacy laws), contracts, and disputes often spanning jurisdictions increase the value of advisors who can provide multi-national services without needing to hand off to local counsel.

What Multi-Jurisdictional Lawyers Add

Versatility: The ability to interpret and apply multiple legal regimes and frameworks. A dual-qualified lawyer can navigate differences in law and procedure, providing a single source of comprehensive advice. This breadth of knowledge increases efficiency for clients (potentially with fewer separate law firms needed) and can help to proactively identify cross-border risks.

The ability to interpret and apply multiple legal regimes and frameworks. A dual-qualified lawyer can navigate differences in law and procedure, providing a single source of comprehensive advice. This breadth of knowledge increases efficiency for clients (potentially with fewer separate law firms needed) and can help to proactively identify cross-border risks. Cultural and Language Insights: Lawyers with international qualifications have often lived and/or worked in different countries, developing cross-cultural communication skills. This improves negotiation and client management skills across different business cultures. Many may also speak multiple languages, reducing translation gaps.

Lawyers with international qualifications have often lived and/or worked in different countries, developing cross-cultural communication skills. This improves negotiation and client management skills across different business cultures. Many may also speak multiple languages, reducing translation gaps. Seamless Client Service: A multi-jurisdiction lawyer can act as a single point of contact on matters that span multiple countries, ensuring consistency in communication and strategy. Clients benefit from more streamlined, consistent counsel rather than juggling separate advisors in each jurisdiction.

A multi-jurisdiction lawyer can act as a single point of contact on matters that span multiple countries, ensuring consistency in communication and strategy. Clients benefit from more streamlined, consistent counsel rather than juggling separate advisors in each jurisdiction. International Networks & Better Advice: These lawyers often have well-established international networks and can serve as cross-border bridges between their local office, other overseas offices or partner firms. Their experiences help them effectively coordinate with teams in different countries, leading to smoother project management and higher-quality advice on cross-border deals or disputes.

Beyond technical skill, multi-jurisdictional lawyers bring nuance: they understand how cultural, regulatory, strategic and procedural differences affect a client’s existing practices and expectations, enabling proactive guidance rather than reactive problem-solving.

Insights from an Australia-New York Qualified Lawyer

In Australia, lawyers increasingly seek admission in other jurisdictions, commonly the UK or US, to enhance their careers and meet market demand. It is not unusual for an Australian-qualified solicitor to sit for the New York Bar or the UK’s Solicitors Qualifying Exam, strengthening their capabilities for both local and international client work.

For example, one writer’s combined Australia and U.S. experience has proved invaluable when advising Australian-based clients on U.S.-related matters, including negotiating contracts with U.S. counterparties and helping defend commercial litigation filed in the United States.

The Business Development Advantage

From a business development standpoint, multi-jurisdictional capability helps position lawyers in the market. Clients with cross-border needs assess whether a firm can deliver a consistent, coordinated experience across jurisdictions. Firms that clearly articulate this capability and support it with the right talent are more likely to gain an advantage in competitive pitches and deepen client relationships.

Delivering a seamless cross-border client experience requires more than internationally experienced lawyers. It also depends on firm culture and operational structures that support cross-practice and cross-border collaboration. Compensation models, leadership priorities, marketing and business development investment, and client service expectations all encourage lawyers to work cohesively across jurisdictions in service of the client relationship.

There is also a communications component. Multi-jurisdictional lawyers bring with them unique perspectives and experiences that, when effectively communicated, can reinforce a firm’s credibility in the global marketplace. However, many firms underutilize this asset, failing to fully integrate these capabilities into their broader brand and client engagement strategies.

By aligning legal expertise with collaborative firm culture, thoughtful positioning and client-focused messaging, firms can turn multi-jurisdictional strength into a meaningful differentiator, and one that resonates with clients navigating increasingly complex, international business environments.

Following Clients Across Borders: Strategic Continuity

One underappreciated advantage of multi-jurisdictional lawyers is their ability to follow clients as they expand internationally. Clients prefer advisors who know their business, past deals, strategic priorities, and risk appetite. Lawyers who carry this institutional knowledge across borders provide continuity that local-only advisors cannot replicate. Clients receive seamless, coordinated advice while the firm retains long-term engagement as operations span new jurisdictions.

Building Capability Before Demand Peaks

Even if a firm’s existing clients are not yet operating cross-border, it should still develop multi-jurisdictional expertise and hire or retain lawyers with those capabilities. Otherwise, a competing firm could follow those clients abroad, offering the continuity and reassurance multi-jurisdictional advisors provide. Building this capability now helps protect client relationships and capture future cross-border opportunities before competitors do. Yet a tension remains: hiring internationally qualified lawyers before a firm has an established international client base can create commercial and cultural friction. Without enough cross-border work, these lawyers may struggle to use their experience, develop their own books of business or feel strategically anchored to the firm, creating retention risk when firms with more mature global platforms come calling. Waiting until the client base is meaningfully international carries its own risk: competitors may already be embedded, making it harder to dislodge incumbent advisors or build credibility quickly.

A Phased Strategy for International Growth

The more effective strategy is rarely an “early” or “late” decision, but a deliberate, phased one. Forward-thinking firms align international hiring with clear indicators of future demand: clients expanding offshore, sectors with inherently global exposure, relationships with professional advisers who have international client bases, or practice areas where cross-border complexity is inevitable. They also invest in integration, ensuring multi-jurisdictional lawyers are part of client teams, business development efforts and internal narratives before demand peaks. In doing so, firms avoid the binary choice between premature expansion and strategic delay and position international capability as a growth lever that anticipates client needs while making the firm visible and credible when those needs become decisive.

Turning Global Expertise into Advantage

As the legal profession globalizes, multi-jurisdictional legal advisors are increasingly valuable. Internationally qualified counsel help law firms operating across jurisdictions adapt, bring broader insight and unify cross-border legal strategies. With the right advisors, firms can turn complex global regulations into a competitive advantage, deliver seamless service across borders and thrive internationally.

About the Authors

Jennifer Simpson Carr leads strategic development at Furia Rubel, helping law firms and legal organizations translate market intelligence, client expectations, and industry change into growth-focused strategies. A member of the agency’s International Faculty and executive producer of the award-winning On Record PR podcast, she brings extensive law firm business development, marketing communications, and legal industry strategy experience.

Francois Lassalle is an international business leader with more than 20 years of experience across the legal and financial sectors. He has held leadership roles at Dentons, Linklaters, and the British Virgin Islands International Arbitration Centre, advising law firm leaders on strategy, alliances, team development, business transitions, and growth across global legal markets.