What can Show up on a Background Check?

A new employee can make or break a team. A new tenant can help supplement your income or deplete it by wreaking havoc on your property. Running background checks to screen job applicants or prospective tenants can help keep your commercial activity productive and profitable.

If you are applying for a job or thinking about moving and you want to see what a background check can reveal, run one on https://unmask.com/. The information that will appear depends on the type of search. You can pull from various data sets and records. Generally, an employment check could show employment verification, identity verification, credit history, criminal records, driver’s history, and education confirmation.

Components of a Background Check

Prospective landlords and employers collect a great deal of information to be able to make an informed decision. Employers, in particular, are normally concerned with three things: criminal records, credit history, and, predictably, identity verification.

Criminal History

Employers are highly motivated to run background checks. If an employee has a criminal record and commits more crimes after they are hired, the employer may be accused of negligent hiring. A background check can reveal felony convictions, misdemeanor convictions, dismissed charges, and acquitted charges. Employers always evaluate these findings with caution.

The employer might ask for further information from the applicant, depending on the type of job that’s available. This information includes education verification, drug screening, reference checks, employment history, motor vehicle records, driving records, and more.

Employers face serious consequences of hiring the wrong person. Research by CareerBuilder shows that up to 30 percent of U.S. employers reported a single unfortunate hire costing the organization in excess of $50,000.

Credit Checks

The second most common reason to conduct a background check is credit history. Credit bureaus prepare credit reports after gathering information from various sources. Financial institutions and credit card companies provide credit bureaus with data. These maintain consumer credit records.

Not all credit reporting services dispose of the same information, but the type of information that shows up is generally identical. It includes identifying information such as date of birth, name, and address. A credit report can list previous credit inquiries made by financial institutions, retailers, and other lenders. Another piece of information that may show up is tradelines, which indicate accounts maintained with loan providers. They might include the type (credit card, car loan, mortgage, etc.) and date of the account opened, the loan recipient’s payment history, the current account balance, the credit limit or loan amount, and more.

Another thing that can show up is a past bankruptcy. If a new employee will be handling cash on a regular basis and their background check reveals high debt, this is a major red flag. Excessive spending is also a sign of poor money management.

Identity Verification

A background check can show who a Social Security number belongs to, if it’s valid, and if it’s been used before. To get this information, you can check the records of government institutions like the Social Security Administration or the Department of Homeland Security. You can verify an address using identification verification.

Why Should You run a Check on Potential Hires?

The U.S. Department of Labor recommends doing this. According to their data, up to a third of a person’s first-year earnings can be lost due to making the wrong hire. You can rack up tens of thousands in losses depending on the salary. Why so much? Termination costs. The employer owes extra healthcare payments and must also pay legal costs if the employee sues. Hiring a new person can be expensive as well because the employer will have to provide orientation services, employment tests, and training courses, among others.

Background checks and other screening services help modern-day employers get a more comprehensive view of their job candidates to avoid making a poor recruitment decision. Online checks are becoming more and more popular because of their low (sometimes non-existent) cost and because they are so easy to run. This DIY check form provides information that is freely available online. Employers can check for results on social media or business pages. The only thing users need to watch out for is outdated, inaccurate, or otherwise unreliable information. It helps to cross-reference the information.

Conclusion

The type of service selected will determine what exactly shows up on a background check. A conventional background check provider can give you access to license verification, military records, and a wealth of other information. Albeit being in-depth, these packaged services are time-consuming and expensive, rendering them unsuitable for small and medium-sized enterprises. Online free tools are a better option because you can be sure you’re not paying for an unnecessarily exhaustive background check.