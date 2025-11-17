The Trump administration announced plans Friday to lower tariffs on Swiss imports from 39 percent to 15 percent, following a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Swiss officials. The reduction affects a wide range of goods, including pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, and aims to ease trade tensions between the two nations.

As part of the agreement, Swiss companies pledged to invest “at least $200 billion into the United States, with at least $67 billion worth of investment occurring in 2026,” the White House said. The Swiss government added that the total investments would be completed by 2028 and that it would lower tariffs on selected American exports.

Greer highlighted that the deal could bring more manufacturing to the US, covering sectors such as pharmaceuticals, gold smelting, and railway equipment. Key Swiss exports like wristwatches, medical devices, and other goods are expected to become more affordable for American consumers.

The move follows a 2024 US trade deficit of $38 billion with Switzerland. Before the additional tariffs imposed in April, Swiss goods faced rates of 0 to 2.5 percent. “Although overall tariffs remain higher than before the additional tariffs were introduced in April, the agreed reduction in additional tariffs is expected to have a positive impact on the Swiss economy,” the Swiss government said.

The deal marks a major step in reshaping US-Swiss trade relations while encouraging significant investment flows into the American economy.

