Stellantis, the automaker behind Jeep, Vauxhall, and Fiat, reported a €300 million hit from U.S. trade tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, according to preliminary financial results released this week.

The company said the 25 percent levy on vehicle imports, which took effect in April, led to disrupted supply chains and forced production changes. As a result, shipments to North America dropped by 25 percent between April and June compared to the same period last year.

Overall global sales fell by 10 percent, contributing to a projected net loss of €2.3 billion for the first half of 2025. Stellantis expects total revenues of €74.3 billion.

While Stellantis builds vehicles in the U.S., it also operates plants across the UK, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and South America. The firm owns 14 automotive brands, including Chrysler, Dodge, Citroen, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati.

The tariffs have reshaped the global auto industry, with rival Jaguar Land Rover temporarily halting exports to the U.S. in April. Though JLR resumed shipments after the UK struck a deal to lower tariffs to 10 per cent for 100,000 vehicles, the new rate remains significantly above the original 2.5 per cent.

Other countries are still negotiating terms with Washington. Trump has warned of further tariff hikes on imports from the European Union and Mexico if they retaliate. He also threatened to raise duties on Brazilian goods to 50 percent unless the country withdraws its case involving former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Stellantis operates three production sites in Brazil, making Fiat, Jeep, and Citroen vehicles.

JLR, which blamed tariffs for a decline in profit forecasts, recently announced plans to cut 500 management roles in the UK as part of cost-saving measures.

Related Readings: