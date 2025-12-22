The United Kingdom will rejoin the European Union’s Erasmus education and training programme, allowing institutions to access a wide network of study, vocational, and cultural opportunities. Applications for the scheme are expected to open from mid-2026, with full re-entry planned for 2027-28. A new national agency will administer the programme in the UK.

Under Erasmus+, UK students, apprentices, and teachers can participate in placements lasting from two days to a year across all EU member states and associated countries such as Norway, Iceland, Turkey, Serbia, Liechtenstein, and North Macedonia. Participants receive grants covering travel, accommodation, living costs, and course fees. Individuals apply through schools, colleges, youth organisations, or workplaces.

In 2018-19, over 8,000 UK trainees and nearly 10,000 university students participated in Erasmus. Ministers are emphasising vocational elements of the programme, noting its potential to provide practical experience alongside formal education.

The UK negotiated a first-year fee of £570 million, reflecting a 30% discount on expected contributions. Officials argue the discount recognises the UK’s historical share of EU participants. Universities UK research in 2020 estimated that Erasmus generated a net £243 million benefit for the UK economy after costs.

The UK left Erasmus after Brexit in 2020, despite initial assurances from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “There is no threat to the Erasmus scheme; we will continue to participate.” Withdrawal was later justified on financial grounds, although Northern Ireland universities continued to take part with Irish government support.

Political reactions to the re-entry have been mixed. The Liberal Democrats welcomed it as “a moment of real opportunity and a clear step towards repairing the disastrous Conservative Brexit deal.” Conservative figures criticised the cost, with shadow education secretary Laura Trott calling £570 million “nuts,” while shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel accused Labour of “dragging Britain back under the control of Brussels.”

The current Erasmus+ framework ends in 2028, at which point the UK will need to renegotiate terms. Officials plan to retain the 30% discount and evaluate the scheme’s impact on young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, before fully committing to the new framework.

