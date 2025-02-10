U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, marking another sharp escalation in his trade policy. Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Trump said the announcement would be made Monday, with reciprocal tariffs on all countries to follow later in the week.

“If they charge us, we charge them,” Trump stated, emphasizing his commitment to “fair trade.”

The move is expected to impact key U.S. trading partners, including Canada, Mexico, and Brazil—among the largest sources of steel and aluminum imports. Canadian officials swiftly criticized the plan, with Quebec Premier François Legault warning that U.S. manufacturers rely heavily on Canadian aluminum. “Do they prefer to get supplies from China?” Legault posted on X.

Trump’s latest tariff push revives his first-term trade policies, which initially boosted domestic steel production but later saw declines due to global pricing pressures. It remains unclear whether existing exemptions negotiated under former President Joe Biden—such as those for the European Union, Britain, and Japan—will be revoked.

In addition, Trump reiterated threats of broader tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports unless the two countries enhance border security measures. With a March 1 deadline looming, Trump said their current efforts were “not good enough” and warned that stronger actions were needed.

A detailed announcement on the reciprocal tariff plan is expected later this week.

Related Readings: