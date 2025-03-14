The U.S. Department of Education is undergoing a dramatic downsizing, with more than half its workforce eliminated under the Trump administration. After an initial wave of voluntary departures, over 1,300 employees were laid off in a sweeping Tuesday purge, leaving just 2,183 department staff—nearly half of its previous size.

The cuts have hit the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) particularly hard, with at least 240 attorneys dismissed and more than half of its 12 field offices slated for closure. Critics warn that the move will severely weaken protections against discrimination in schools. Former OCR head Catherine Lhamon called the layoffs a departure from bipartisan commitments to civil rights.

Other key areas affected include federal student aid services and educational research. The Institute of Education Sciences lost $900 million in research contracts, while the Office of Federal Student Aid faces staffing reductions that could disrupt loan servicing and compliance efforts.

President Trump defended the cuts, stating they align with his administration’s vision of shifting education oversight to the states. However, the move has sparked legal challenges, with New York Attorney General Letitia James leading a coalition of states in a lawsuit to halt the department’s dismantling.

As Congress and the courts weigh in, the future of federal education oversight remains uncertain. Critics warn that students, particularly those from marginalized communities, could bear the brunt of the disruption.

