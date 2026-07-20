Ask a commercial landlord who is responsible for asbestos in their buildings and the answer usually arrives with confidence.

Full repairing and insuring lease, they will say, so the tenant handles it. That belief has survived a remarkable number of prosecutions, and it is wrong far more often than the people holding it realise.

Regulation 4 of the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012 does not read leases the way landlords do, which is why a routine enquiry about asbestos removal in Hampshire or anywhere else in the UK so often begins with an owner discovering, mid-refurbishment, that a duty they thought they had contracted away never left them.

Understanding where the duty actually sits, and what it obliges you to do, is a small piece of governance with disproportionate downside if ignored.

What Regulation 4 actually requires

The duty to manage asbestos applies to every non-domestic premises in Britain. Offices, warehouses, retail units, workshops, surgeries, restaurants, industrial estates and the common parts of residential blocks all fall inside it. Age is the only real filter: any building constructed or refurbished before 2000 is a candidate, because asbestos was not fully banned in the UK until 1999.

Duties under the regulation are specific rather than aspirational. Whoever holds them must take reasonable steps to determine whether asbestos-containing materials are present, along with their location and condition. Presumption is the default where evidence is absent, meaning suspect materials are treated as asbestos until testing says otherwise. Records of what has been found go into an asbestos register, kept current rather than filed and forgotten.

Assessment follows identification. Risk from each material has to be judged on condition, location and the likelihood of disturbance, and that assessment feeds a written management plan setting out what will be done, by whom and when.

Reviewing the plan is part of the obligation, not an optional extra. Material condition changes, buildings change use, tenants fit out, and a plan reflecting the building as it was in 2016 protects nobody.

Then comes the part that generates most of the prosecutions. Information about the location and condition of asbestos must reach every person liable to disturb it. Contractors, maintenance engineers, IT cabling teams, shopfitters, anyone drilling a wall. Holding a perfect register in a folder in an estates office while a subcontractor cuts into an insulating board panel is a failure of the duty, not a defence against it.

Who the dutyholder really is

Identification of the dutyholder is where confidence outruns accuracy.

Under the regulation, the duty falls on whoever has an obligation for the maintenance or repair of non-domestic premises, and that obligation is read out of the tenancy or contract. Where a lease clearly places full repairing responsibility on the tenant, the duty largely follows. Landlords, however, rarely find themselves entirely outside it.

Several situations pull the owner straight back in. Common parts, plant rooms, risers, roofs and structural elements are frequently retained by the landlord, and the duty over them retains with it. Multi-let buildings almost always leave the owner as dutyholder for everything outside the demised areas. Short leases, licences and tenancies at will often leave repair with the owner by default. Silence in the lease, or ambiguity in its drafting, means the duty rests with whoever controls the premises in practice.

Sharing is also normal. Nothing in the regulation says only one party can hold the duty, and where responsibilities are split, so is the duty, with an express requirement on dutyholders to cooperate.

Anyone relying on a lease clause as their whole asbestos strategy should read what the clause actually says, then look at who in reality commissions works, holds the keys and appoints contractors. Enforcement follows control, not intention.

The liability nobody prices in

Regulatory exposure is the visible part. Investigating an incident brings the Health and Safety Executive on site, and time spent on a material breach is recharged to the duty holder under the Fee for Intervention scheme. Improvement and prohibition notices are public. Prosecution under the regulations carries fines calculated against turnover under the sentencing guidelines, with no upper limit for larger organisations. Section 37 of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 reaches individual directors personally where an offence involves their consent, connivance or neglect.

Civil exposure runs far longer and lands far later. Latency between exposure and diagnosis stretches from fifteen to sixty years, so a claim arriving in 2045 will concern a building you owned in 2026 and records you kept in 2026. Around 2,500 people die of mesothelioma annually in the UK, and the HSE attributes roughly 5,000 deaths a year to past asbestos exposure. Occupational patterns have shifted, and cases increasingly involve maintenance staff, contractors and building occupants rather than industrial workers. Employers’ liability insurers will ask what your register said, when it was reviewed, and who received it. Absence of an answer is itself the finding.

Commercial exposure is quieter but arrives sooner. Purchasers’ due diligence flags an incomplete register and either chips the price or delays exchange. Lenders ask. Dilapidations negotiations get expensive when remediation costs surface at the end of a term. Retrofit programmes and net zero works, all that fabric upgrading, cladding, insulating and rewiring, are precisely the activities that disturb the material and expose what was never properly documented.

Getting from exposure to control

Reaching compliance is not a large programme of work for most portfolios, and it follows a familiar sequence.

Begin with a management survey for each pre-2000 property, carried out by a surveyor qualified to BOHS P402 standard or higher. Samples taken during it go to a UKAS-accredited laboratory for analysis, and the report populates your register with the location, extent, type and condition of every material found.

Build the plan from the report rather than alongside it. Decisions on each material fall into three groups: leave and monitor where it is sound and undisturbed, encapsulate or seal where it needs protecting, remove where condition is poor or planned works will disturb it. Removal is not automatically the right answer, and a competent adviser will tell you when leaving material in place is both safer and cheaper.

Circulate the information properly. Every contractor engaged on the fabric should receive the relevant register extract before starting, with a signed record that they did. Simple systems work here, provided somebody owns them.

Commission a refurbishment and demolition survey before any intrusive project. Management surveys are non-intrusive by design and were never intended to clear a strip-out, which is the mismatch behind most stopped commercial sites.

What removal looks like in commercial stock

Practicalities in commercial buildings are usually less dramatic than owners fear. Much of what turns up sits in the non-licensed category, which keeps timescales short and costs contained.

Corrugated cement roofing and wall sheeting on warehouses, workshops and outbuildings. Thermoplastic and vinyl floor tiles with bitumen adhesive under carpet in older offices and retail units. Textured coatings on ceilings throughout sixties, seventies and eighties stock. Cement soffits, downpipes, panels and cladding around the envelope. All of it is removable with controlled methods, correct protective equipment, sealed and labelled waste, and hazardous waste consignment notes evidencing lawful disposal.

Higher risk materials work differently. Insulating board, lagging and sprayed coatings are licensed work, restricted to licensed contractors, requiring fourteen days notice to the HSE before starting and a four-stage clearance test at the end. Knowing which category you are in is the survey’s job, and it is the difference between a two day job and a two month one.

Meyer Southern provide surveys, sampling and asbestos removal for commercial premises across Hampshire and the south, covering cement roofing and sheeting, floor tiles, textured coatings and outbuildings, with disposal documented as standard. Owners with pre-2000 stock, an unclear register, or a refurbishment programme approaching are better served by establishing what is there now than by finding out through an incident.

Property risk gets managed carefully in this sector. Fire, flood, structure and covenant all get their attention. Asbestos deserves the same, because it is the one liability in the portfolio that can outlive the building, the lease and the owner.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



