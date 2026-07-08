Software executives spent the last decade learning that the free tier is not charity, it is the top of the funnel. The live casino industry arrived at the same conclusion by its own route, and the clearest specimen is the demo version of its flagship game show. Bitz, which hosts a crazy time demo alongside the real-money wheel, released its position that demo traffic now functions as the format’s primary education channel, the place where a new user learns the bonus rounds before a single euro is staked. That framing deserves a closer business look, because the numbers behind the format are anything but casual.

The scale of the product being demoed

Crazy Time is produced by Evolution AB, the Stockholm-listed studio whose 2025 annual report describes the title as the most successful live casino game in its history, accounting for roughly half of the players across its English-language game shows. The wider machine it sits inside is remarkable: as iGaming Future reported, Evolution’s second quarter of 2025 alone brought EUR 453.7 million from live casino against EUR 70.6 million from RNG content, with first-half revenue passing the billion mark. A wheel with a costumed presenter, in other words, outsells entire categories of conventional online games by a wide margin.

For a strategy audience the instructive part is not the wheel, it is the onboarding problem the wheel created. A live game show with four distinct bonus rounds is genuinely complicated for a first-time viewer. Complexity at the point of sale is a conversion killer in any industry, and the sector’s answer was the same one SaaS found: let people use the real interface with fake money until the complexity becomes familiarity.

Demo as a unit economics lever

Read as product-led growth, the demo does three jobs at once. It compresses customer education into self-service, which would otherwise cost support and marketing budget. It self-segments intent, because a user who spends twenty minutes in free play has revealed more about future value than any acquisition ad can. And it lowers the regulatory temperature of the first touch, since a demonstration carries no financial risk for the visitor, though advertising rules in most European markets rightly still treat it as gambling promotion with age gates attached.

There is an honest tension worth naming rather than hiding. The demo teaches mechanics flawlessly, but it cannot teach variance, because a session of pretend wins costs nothing and a real losing streak costs exactly what it costs. A business publication should say plainly that free play calibrates understanding of rules, not understanding of risk, and any operator treating demo conversion as pure funnel optimization without that caveat is borrowing trouble with regulators who increasingly read product design as marketing.

Who should not copy this playbook

The negative lesson matters as much as the positive one. A company whose product’s complexity is a bug rather than a feature gains nothing from demo-first onboarding, it merely showcases the bug earlier. And operators targeting markets without robust age verification should not run free-play funnels at all, because a demo without a hard age gate is a minor-accessible advertisement, a compliance exposure no conversion rate justifies. Free tiers work when the product rewards learning and the audience is verifiably adult, and that intersection is narrower than growth teams like to admit.

The 2027 view

Our forecast, offered as opinion: within two reporting cycles, demo-to-deposit conversion will surface in operator board decks as a first-class KPI, sitting next to customer acquisition cost, and studios will begin shipping games designed backwards from the free-play experience rather than adding demos as an afterthought. When that happens, the industry will have completed a quiet convergence with mainstream software economics that started the day someone first asked why a broadcast-quality game show needed a practice mode. The companies that understood the answer early are the ones already publishing the numbers above.