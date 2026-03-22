By Sophie Jane Lee

There is no meaningful ambition gap. What we are witnessing is disillusionment—an entirely rational response to systems that fail to reward, support, or even fairly assess women’s ambition in the first place .

For years, we’ve been told a tidy story about women and work. Women don’t put themselves forward. Women lack confidence. Women opt out. Women are less ambitious.

It’s a compelling narrative because it locates the problem safely within women themselves. If there is an ‘ambition gap,’ then the solution is training, mentoring, confidence-building, and resilience workshops. Fix the women, and the system works just fine. Except it doesn’t.

The growing body of research tells a very different story.

There is no meaningful ambition gap. The McKinsey report, which coined the phrase, shows that when women are given the same career support as men—adequate sponsorship, transparent advancement pathways, true flexibility, and managers who actively advocate for them—their appetite for progression is virtually identical to men.

What we are witnessing here is disillusionment—an entirely rational response to systems that fail to reward, support, or even fairly assess women’s ambition in the first place.

The narrative that women simply ‘don’t want it enough’ collapses under scrutiny. Recent data from Russell Reynolds Associates shows that 84% of men and 83% of women aspire to advance to the next level of leadership. The difference is statistically negligible. Ambition at entry and early career stages is also comparable, with women often reporting equal or even higher aspirations than their male peers. What does diverge, however, is what happens next.

Corporate structures were historically built around linear career paths, uninterrupted availability, and leadership models that reward visibility over value. These systems continue to privilege those who most closely match the template they were designed for.

The ambition penalty

The result is what some have termed an ‘ambition penalty.’ Women who signal aspiration are often evaluated more harshly than men displaying the same behaviours. Assertiveness can be recast as abrasiveness. Strategic networking can be interpreted as self-promotion. Research has consistently shown that identical CVs are assessed differently when gendered names are applied.

Performance reviews for women are more likely to include personality-based feedback rather than measurable business outcomes. Over time, this shapes who is perceived as ‘leadership material’ and who gets overlooked.

McKinsey and LeanIn.Org’s long-running Women in the Workplace research reinforces this pattern. Women receive less sponsorship and fewer high-visibility assignments. They are less likely to be put forward for stretch roles that accelerate promotion. In many organisations, men are promoted on potential while women are promoted on proof—often repeatedly having to demonstrate readiness for roles they are already performing. When opportunities arise, informal networks frequently dictate who hears about them first.

The myth of flexible working

The pandemic briefly exposed the fiction that senior roles cannot accommodate flexible working. Productivity did not collapse; in many sectors, it increased. Yet as organisations push for rigid returns to office-based norms, the burden of inflexibility falls disproportionately on women.

It is often framed as a lifestyle preference, but the data suggest something more structural. Across Europe and North America, women continue to perform a disproportionate share of unpaid care and domestic work, often two to three times more than men, even when working full-time.

McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace research has repeatedly shown that women are more likely to take on the ‘office housework’ too: the non-promotable tasks, the emotional labour, the diversity work that keeps organisations functioning but rarely counts towards advancement. Mothers are significantly more likely than fathers to downshift or leave roles due to caregiving pressures, not because their ambition wanes, but because structural support is insufficient.

Importantly, motherhood itself does not dampen ambition. Research consistently shows that mothers and non-mothers report nearly identical levels of desire to lead. What differs is the level of institutional support they receive. Access to affordable childcare, predictable hours, and genuine flexibility significantly influences retention and progression. In their absence, women are forced into impossible trade-offs. When women step back, it is frequently interpreted as a waning of ambition rather than as a rational recalibration in the face of systemic friction.

The issue with calling it an ‘ambition gap’

The language we use matters here. Calling it an ambition gap subtly reinforces the idea that women are the problem. It individualises what is fundamentally structural. It also obscures the emotional reality underpinning many women’s career decisions: disillusionment.

Increasingly, women are waking up to the truth that corporate systems do not value them equitably. They see the pay gaps that persist. They see peers overlooked despite strong performance. They witness burnout normalised and caregiving penalised. They notice that the qualities often praised rhetorically—collaboration, empathy, long-term thinking—are not consistently rewarded in promotion decisions. Over time, ambition becomes tempered not by lack of desire but by lack of faith.

This disillusionment shows up in multiple ways. Some women leave corporate structures entirely, founding businesses where they can redefine leadership on their own terms. Others remain but disengage from the promotion ladder, choosing stability over a system that has repeatedly signalled ambivalence towards their advancement. Still others stay and push for reform, though often at personal cost.

There is also an intersectional dimension that must be acknowledged. The ambition myth is particularly damaging for women of colour, working-class women, and those from marginalised backgrounds. Research shows that they face compounded barriers in evaluation, sponsorship, and pay. When we speak loosely about women’s ambition, we risk flattening very different lived experiences. The systemic support gap is not evenly distributed; it is amplified at intersections of race, class, disability, and sexuality.

If the problem is not ambition, what would it mean to take the support gap seriously?

First, organisations must interrogate promotion pathways. Transparency around criteria, active sponsorship of high-potential women, and deliberate allocation of stretch assignments are essential. It is not enough to offer mentoring; sponsorship—advocacy in rooms where decisions are made—is what drives advancement.

Second, flexibility must be reframed from concession to competitive advantage. Companies that embed hybrid models, equitable parental leave, and robust childcare support are not indulging preference; they are retaining talent. Research increasingly links inclusive practices with stronger financial performance and improved employee engagement.

Third, evaluation systems require redesign. Performance reviews should centre on measurable outcomes, not subjective impressions shaped by gendered expectations. Calibration processes must actively examine bias patterns, particularly in feedback language and promotion rates.

Finally, true accessibility and inclusion cannot be aspirational; they have to be engineered into how organisations operate. When workplaces are designed to accommodate different life stages, caregiving realities, neurodiversity, disability, and varied working styles, they do not just ‘help women’, they create environments where more people can perform at their best.

The evidence increasingly shows that organisations that embed inclusive design see stronger retention, broader talent pools, higher engagement, and better decision-making.

If businesses are serious about retaining and advancing female talent, the work is not to energise women’s ambition. It is to rebuild trust in the systems meant to reward it.

Sophie Jane Lee is a voice and visibility consultant, journalist, and the author of Beyond Palatable: A Manifesto for Unapologetic Women out on the 8th March, published by Luath Press.

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