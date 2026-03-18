Tesla has agreed to buy $4.3 billion worth of battery cells from LG Energy Solution, deepening its push into energy storage as demand for electricity continues to grow.

LG will produce the cells at its facility in Lansing, Michigan—a site originally planned for a joint venture with General Motors. The automaker withdrew from the project in late 2024, which resulted in LG assuming full control and redirecting the use of the plant.

Tesla intends to allocate the batteries to its energy storage product line, such as Megapack systems developed for large-scale applications. These systems capture energy from renewable sources like solar and wind and discharge it during periods of increased demand. Despite a deceleration in growth within its primary electric vehicle sector, the company has been progressively broadening this segment of its operations.

Last year, Tesla’s energy division generated $12.8 billion in revenue, up 27% from the previous year. The unit now accounts for a growing share of the company’s overall business. Chief executive Elon Musk has said he expects strong long-term growth in energy storage, especially as data centers and infrastructure projects drive higher electricity use.

Officials announced the deal during an energy summit in Japan, where the US government highlighted broader private sector investments in the region.

Competition in the sector continues to intensify. Tesla faces pressure from established players such as BYD, along with newer companies developing alternative battery technologies.

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