Tesla registrations dropped sharply across major European markets in November, highlighting the company’s ongoing struggle to regain momentum despite the rollout of refreshed Model Y units. Official data showed steep declines in several countries, underscoring shifting consumer preferences and intensifying competition in the region.

The U.S. electric carmaker saw registrations fall by 58 percent in France to 1,593 vehicles and by 59 percent in Sweden to 1,466 cars. Sales also slipped by 49 percent in Denmark, 44 percent in the Netherlands, 47 percent in Portugal, and 9 percent in Spain. These declines continued a broader downtrend that has pushed Tesla’s market share in Europe to 1.6 percent from 2.4 percent a year earlier.

There were pockets of improvement. Registrations in Norway nearly tripled to 6,215 vehicles, breaking the country’s annual record with a month remaining. Italy also recorded a 58 percent increase to 1,281 cars, though year-to-date figures remain 28 percent lower.

Tesla’s slump began late last year after CEO Elon Musk publicly praised right-wing political figures, triggering protests in parts of Europe. The slowdown continued even after Musk scaled back political commentary and stepped down from the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency. Tension grew again in November when a fire at a Tesla dealership in southern France prompted a criminal investigation, according to local media.

Market analysts point to deeper challenges beyond politics. Competition has intensified as Chinese electric vehicle brands expand aggressively, offering a broader mix that includes hybrids and plug-in hybrids. BYD’s sales surged in November, rising to 3,526 vehicles in Italy, up 268 percent in Spain, and 65 percent in the Netherlands.

A study by data firm Escalent found that 38 percent of surveyed consumers in Europe’s five largest car markets believe Tesla’s novelty has faded, adding that the brand now trails rivals on design, quality and emotional appeal. Meanwhile, more buyers are shifting toward hybrid cars, according to France’s automotive industry group PFA.

Tesla attempted to regain ground by launching a cheaper version of the Model Y, priced at 40,000 euros in Germany. Only limited units reached Europe by late November, and sales of the SUV continued to fall. Model Y registrations slid by 67 percent in Sweden, 62 percent in the Netherlands, 55 percent in Portugal, 44 percent in Italy, and 74 percent in Denmark. Norway remained the exception, where Model Y deliveries rose 19 percent to 3,648 cars.

As the European market grows more competitive and consumer sentiment shifts, Tesla faces mounting pressure to reignite demand for its core lineup while navigating evolving political and industry dynamics.

