Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic are joining forces with two major teachers’ unions to train 400,000 kindergarten through 12th grade educators in artificial intelligence over the next five years.

The $23 million effort, called the National Academy of AI Instruction, was announced Tuesday. It is backed by the American Federation of Teachers, the United Federation of Teachers in New York, and the three tech companies. The group plans to develop a training curriculum available online and at a dedicated site in New York City.

The initiative comes as schools nationwide debate the role of AI in education. While some districts have restricted tools like ChatGPT, others are looking for ways to use technology to support learning. Educators see both potential and risk in letting AI assist with tasks such as lesson planning, grading and even student work.

“AI holds tremendous promise but huge challenges—and it’s our job as educators to make sure AI serves our students and society, not the other way around,” AFT President Randi Weingarten said in a statement.

Training will begin this fall and include online modules, in-person sessions and workshops led by AI professionals and educators. Microsoft will contribute $12.5 million to the project over five years, OpenAI is investing $10 million — including $2 million in computing access — and Anthropic will provide $500,000 during the first year.

Chris Lehane, chief global affairs officer at OpenAI, said the instruction will combine general AI education with hands-on training on tools created by the partner companies. He noted the possibility of new classroom tools emerging from collaboration with teachers.

“How can we make sure that, in the K-12 context, that we’re equipping those kids, those students, with the skills that they’re going to need to be able to succeed in what we think of as the intelligence age?” Lehane said. “And you can’t do that unless it’s actually given to the teachers to do that work.”

The companies may also benefit by introducing their technology to classrooms, where feedback from teachers could help shape future AI tools.

Related Readings: