Strategise for Success with WBS

Shape the future to your advantage through smart strategy

Strategy is the key to clarity, direction, and competitive advantage. It’s what empowers leaders to anticipate change and align decisions with purpose; defining long-term success.

Whether you’re navigating uncertainty, driving growth within your organisation, or leading high-stakes transformations, our strategy-focused programmes at Warwick Business School will equip you with the tools to lead with strategic confidence. Delivered at our iconic hub at The Shard in the heart of London, you’ll learn from world-class faculty and industry experts, with continuous opportunities to network, collaborate and apply your learning.

Turn strategy into impact.

Explore our programmes below and secure your place today:

The Strategic Mindset of Leadership Cultivate a strategic mindset so you can navigate disruption with clarity, agility, and vision. Start date: 22 October

Duration: 4 days

Location: The Shard, London Book your place Mergers and Acquisitions: How to Maximise Success Discover the key factors that drive the success or failure of M&A growth and master effective implementation strategies to unlock acquisitions aligned with your organisational goals. Start date: 10 December

Duration: 3 days

Location: The Shard, London Book your place

Other news from WBS

Mergers and acquisitions: Four steps to deliver value

With the significant risks inherent in M&A, how can businesses ensure their strategy drives profitable growth and investor value? WBS’s John Colley highlights key pitfalls and how to avoid them.

Read more

Do Taylor Swift and Amazon have similar strategies for success?

Taylor Swift and Amazon are outliers in terms of their success. Professor Stadler and author Kevin Evers explore which strategies behind their extraordinary achievements can be applied at different stages of a company’s lifecycle.

Read more

Overcome three barriers to successful strategy

Many CEOs admit executing strategy and achieving organisational growth has never felt harder. Andrea Adams and Maja Korica share three steps to success.

Read more

Upcoming events

Empowering your Leadership Journey Through Careers Coaching

University of Warwick Campus

Whether you’re an emerging leader or a seasoned executive, this insightful event will explore the invaluable role of careers coaching in your leadership journey. Gain powerful strategies for career transitions, self-discovery, and skill development and explore our new Executive and Emerging Leaders programmes.

Register now

Executive Education Open Evening

The Shard, London: Reception area, 17th Floor

Join us for an inspiring event exploring executive development, strategic leadership, lifelong learning, and the impact of business education on career and organisational growth. Join immersive tasters, live Q&As with past participants, and connect at our networking reception.

Register now

Succeeding in a Sustainable Future

The Shard, London: Reception area, 17th Floor

Explore how sustainability is reshaping strategy and driving measurable impact. Join us at The Shard to hear real-world insights from Klöckner Pentaplast and Warwick Business School.

Register now