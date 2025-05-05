Dozens of leading footwear companies have called on President Donald Trump to reconsider a sweeping tariff policy they say threatens to destabilize the entire shoe industry in the United States.

In a letter sent this week to the White House, the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, backed by 76 brands including Nike, Adidas, Skechers, and Under Armour, warned that the administration’s reciprocal tariffs could cause widespread shutdowns and price hikes for American shoppers.

The group said that many companies producing affordable footwear for working-class families cannot withstand the current trade duties. “These tariffs are an existential threat. If relief doesn’t come soon, many businesses will close,” the letter stated.

The Trump administration’s trade measures, unveiled on April 2, target several major sourcing nations for shoe imports, including China, Vietnam, and Cambodia. While temporary relief was granted to some countries—lowering rates for Vietnam and Cambodia to 10% for 90 days—tariffs on Chinese footwear have surged to an effective rate of 145%.

The situation is set to worsen, as additional hikes on dozens of global trade partners are expected to kick in by early July.

In their plea, the footwear association emphasized that prior to the new tariffs, companies were already subject to substantial duties, particularly on children’s shoes. Now, the group estimates that total tariffs could range from 150% to as high as 220% for some imports.

The letter also pointed out that the industry is already experiencing disruptions. “Many orders are on hold, and inventory is thinning. Consumers may soon see shortages,” the association warned.

Executives argue that the new policy will not achieve Trump’s stated goal of reshoring manufacturing jobs, noting that abrupt changes in trade rules create uncertainty and discourage companies from investing in domestic production.

Adidas recently cautioned that continued tariffs would lead to higher prices for American buyers. Nike has also flagged trade tensions as a risk to sales growth, citing challenges tied to global economic volatility.

The footwear industry is now pressing for urgent intervention, saying they cannot afford to wait months to overhaul supply chains and operations.

As of Wednesday evening, the White House had not issued a response to the letter.

