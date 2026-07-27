Europe’s medical tourism market was worth roughly $15 billion in 2024 and, depending on which analyst you believe, is forecast to more than double by 2030. The numbers deserve attention from anyone who thinks about services trade. Turkey received around 1.5 million international patients in 2024, generating about $3 billion in revenue (USHAS data). That is a fivefold increase in patient volume since 2015. The government’s stated ambition is $25 billion in annual health tourism revenue by 2030, a target that would place cross-border care among the country’s most important services. Dentistry accounts for a large share of this flow, with the Turkish dental sector projected at around $5 billion, the majority of it linked to international patients.

Selling trust to strangers

Medical tourism is largely powered by the price-sensitivity of patients that have deferred medical treatment for way too long. Much of the story is a price gap of 50 to 70 per cent against European prices, wide enough to survive (by a long stretch) the cost of flights and hotels. For example, a dental implant that costs €2,000 to €3,500 in Germany is typically €600 to €1,500 in Istanbul. For patients needing eight or ten implants, clinics offering dental implants in Turkey offer savings over €10,000.

The business story, of course, is trust. Selling a medical treatment to someone who lives 2,500 kilometres away is a herculean task. It took decades and great collective effort to build Turkey’s reputation in the eyes of Europeans, most of it earned on the holiday resorts of the turquoise coast. From the latter, Turkish clinics copied the fixed-price bundles covering treatment, hotel, airport transfers and aftercare. A patient comparing full mouth dental implants Turkey package deals against a domestic dentist is comparing an all-inclusive medical holiday against a single operation… that costs significantly more.

Media exhibition

Another key solution to the trust problem was transparency. Before-and-after galleries, itemised written quotes, named implant brands with documentation, video consultations with the treating dentist, and thousands of reviews on independent platforms. None of this replaces walking past a clinic every day for twenty years, but it comes surprisingly close. Accreditation did the rest of the institutional work: JCI and ISO certificates to demonstrate high safety standards at the international level.

New 2026 regulations by the Ministry of Health

The Turkish state has now moved to protect that trust as a national asset. A 2026 health tourism regulation requires every international case to be registered on the official HealthTürkiye portal, and authorities publicly warn patients against unlicensed intermediaries operating through social media. This is worth reading as industrial policy. When your export product is trust, one viral horror story is a trade shock, and the regulator’s job is to squeeze out the operators most likely to produce one. Analysts expect the registration regime to concentrate revenue in accredited hands, which the established clinics will hardly mourn.

What the rest of Europe should take from it

For European health systems, the exodus of dental patients is an uncomfortable verdict. Dentistry sits in the gap of most public coverage, so patients face something close to full market prices at home, and a meaningful number have concluded those prices are not worth paying. The competitive response so far has been to question quality abroad rather than to address cost at home – roughly how European carriers first responded to Ryanair.

For business readers, the broader lesson is different. If a service as intimate, regulated and trust-dependent as oral surgery can be exported at scale, the moat around “customers need to be physically here” is thinner than most incumbents assume. The ingredients were not exotic: a durable cost advantage, cheap transport links, productised offers, transparent pricing and borrowed accreditation. Any of Europe’s higher-cost service sectors, from diagnostics to cosmetic medicine, could watch its customers discover the same exodus.

Turkey did not invent medical travel. What it built is a repeatable commercial model for selling high-stakes services across borders, and a $3 billion demonstration that patients will board a plane when the price is right and the trust problem is solved. The rest of the continent’s providers can study the model or keep funding it, one departing patient at a time.

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