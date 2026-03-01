Sam Altman told employees that he wants OpenAI to help calm rising tensions between Anthropic and the U.S. Department of Defense, according to an internal memo.

Anthropic faces a deadline to decide whether it will allow the Pentagon to use its AI models in all lawful applications without limits. The company has pushed back, asking for guarantees that its technology will not power fully autonomous weapons or domestic mass surveillance. Defense officials have not agreed to those terms.

In his note to staff, Altman stressed that OpenAI shares similar boundaries. He wrote that the company opposes mass surveillance and autonomous lethal weapons and insists that humans remain involved in high-stakes decisions. He said OpenAI wants to approach the issue carefully and avoid escalating the dispute.

The memo followed public messages of support for Anthropic from dozens of OpenAI employees, some of whom signed an open letter calling for unity in the face of government pressure.

OpenAI already holds a $200 million Defense Department contract for nonclassified work. Altman said the company is exploring whether it can expand cooperation into classified settings while still honoring its principles. He added that OpenAI would implement safeguards and oversight if it moves forward.

Altman acknowledged the situation carries reputational risks but told employees he wants the company to make a thoughtful decision rather than a symbolic one.

