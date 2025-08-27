Robert Szustkowski – the initiator of a European campaign aimed at expanding the “Right to be Forgotten” to include media outlets as personal data controllers – has issued a personal appeal to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, urging immediate action to ensure the safety of himself and his family in response to an escalating wave of hate speech and disinformation in the Polish media.

Szustkowski is calling on the Prime Minister to take steps toward better protecting citizens from the abuse of freedom of speech by certain media entities – particularly through the dissemination of manipulated narratives that can irreparably damage the reputations of public figures.

In his letter, Szustkowski highlights the actions of two investigative journalists specializing in Russian influence in Poland who, he claims, have been leading a coordinated media campaign against him since 2016. The publications in question suggest alleged links between Szustkowski and Russian intelligence agencies, organized crime, the Kremlin, and various Polish political scandals – portraying him as a supposed “agent of influence” or even a “gangster.” According to Szustkowski, such false allegations not only defame his character but also pose a real threat to his personal safety.

“Since 2016, over 7,600 negative articles and online mentions about me have been documented. New ones appear almost daily. This is a long-standing, systematic campaign designed to destroy my image as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and human being. Ultimately, it has led to threats to my personal safety and that of my family,” Szustkowski emphasizes in his letter to the Prime Minister.

He notes that this situation has forced him to shut down his charitable work, withdraw from social and professional life, and has even caused serious health issues affecting his daily functioning. He stresses that once a false image based on manipulated information is solidified, it becomes nearly impossible to reverse.

Szustkowski also points out that the media harassment has continued despite several final court rulings which have found that his personal rights were violated. Nonetheless, some outlets persist in repeating false claims, ignoring previously issued corrections or apologies. He finds it especially troubling that one of the authors – a journalist specializing in disinformation – has himself been repeatedly criticized for lack of credibility, regardless of the media’s political stance. The other journalist appears to be avoiding legal proceedings initiated by Szustkowski, at one point presenting a sick note to the court, only to publish another defamatory article days later. – “Unfortunately, the repetition of these falsehoods by other media outlets and journalists distorts reality and misleads the public,” says Szustkowski.

A European Initiative for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights

In response to this ongoing situation, Szustkowski has launched actions at the European Union level aimed at more effectively protecting individuals from disinformation. His proposals include the establishment of a Reader’s Rights Ombudsman and the creation of an EU-wide register of violations of personal rights, which would simplify procedures and improve the verification of published content.

“In the face of a growing wave of hate speech in the public sphere, I appeal to authorities to create effective mechanisms to protect citizens from disinformation, slander, and harassment,” concludes Szustkowski.

He emphasizes that he has never been under any investigation, has never been charged, and has never been questioned as a witness. No court – in Poland or abroad – has confirmed any connection between him and Russian intelligence, organized crime, or political scandals. Furthermore, none of his activities – business, charitable, or private – have ever been subject to criminal or administrative proceedings. Yet he continues to face disinformation attacks.

“This issue has long gone beyond journalism. It’s malicious intent and a deliberate attempt to build careers at my expense – something that should never happen. My fight for the truth and call for systemic changes aim to protect others from the abuses of the so-called fourth estate,” Szustkowski asserts.

Stop the Use of Public Institutions in Disinformation Campaigns

The author of the appeal also warns against attempts to involve members of parliament, the judiciary, and intelligence services in launching proceedings against him based solely on media reports. – “Such actions, where state authorities are prompted into action by media influence, bear the hallmarks of illegality and are deeply unethical. Their aim is to create sensationalism and lend credibility to false conspiracy theories about my activities,” he notes.

Szustkowski argues that his efforts to seek justice through the courts are often portrayed by those accusing him as censorship or a threat to press freedom. – “I want to emphasize that I am not attacking freedom of speech. On the contrary – I am defending it against those who abuse it. Freedom of speech means the right to express opinions. But it does not mean the right to distort reality or lie, while expecting zero consequences or accountability for one’s words,” he adds.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.