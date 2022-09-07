Reuters NEXT: A NEW VISION FOR A BETTER TOMORROW

New thinking is essential to addressing the critical challenges facing our world today. To build a better world, we must transform the ways in which we understand business, policy, society, and the environment. Thinkers and doers must come together to share ideas, collaborate, and act.

At Reuters NEXT (November 30 – December 1, New York / Live Broadcast), world leaders and forward-thinkers will convene to inspire, create action, and break news, accelerating a new approach to the vital challenges facing society today.

