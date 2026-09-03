By Andrea Falleni

The defining challenge of our industrial age is no longer pursuing efficiency at all costs, but rather balancing resilience, competitiveness, and sovereignty.

Europe is entering a new industrial era. Geopolitical uncertainty, technological disruption, and strategic dependencies are forcing businesses and policymakers to rethink how and where industrial value is created. This is why reindustrialization has become a boardroom priority across the continent. Yet modern reindustrialization is not simply about relocating production. It is about building more resilient, competitive, and sovereign industrial ecosystems.

Modern reindustrialization is not simply about relocating production. It is about building more resilient, competitive, and sovereign industrial ecosystems.

According to recent Capgemini Research Institute research, nearly three-quarters of large organizations in Europe and the United States now have a reindustrialization strategy in place or under development. As investment becomes more selective, the challenge is shifting from ambition to execution. Organizations must look to build industrial resilience while remaining competitive and creating long-term value.

Beyond reshoring: The new industrial equation

For decades, industrial networks were optimized for efficiency. Production was concentrated where costs were lowest, supply chains expanded globally, and inventories were minimized. That model delivered significant value, but it also exposed organizations and their supply chains to new vulnerabilities.

Recent disruptions have highlighted the risks of concentrated supply chains and critical dependencies. As a result, organizations are increasingly redefining their industrial strategy to expand its focus beyond cost and to consider both competitiveness and sovereignty.

Across Europe, reindustrialization is becoming as much about sovereignty as it is about production. This is not about stepping back from global value chains. Instead, it is about securing the strategic interdependencies that underpin long-term resilience and competitiveness.

Industrial leaders are now balancing three imperatives: resilience, competitiveness, and sovereignty. Building resilience requires diversification. Remaining competitive demands continued innovation and cost discipline. Strengthening sovereignty requires greater control over critical technologies, data, energy, and supply chains.

Organizations do not need to choose between these priorities but instead must learn how to manage them together. More resilient and sovereign industrial ecosystems are inherently more complex. The organizations that succeed will be those that can turn that complexity into a source of competitive advantage.

The shift from visibility to orchestration

Many organizations have already invested heavily in supply-chain visibility. The challenge now is not seeing more but acting faster and with intent.

As industrial ecosystems become more distributed and interconnected, the ability to orchestrate them effectively turns into a competitive advantage in its own right.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Convergence report argues that competitive advantage increasingly comes from integrating technologies and deploying them effectively at scale. The same principle applies to reindustrialization. As industrial ecosystems become more distributed and interconnected, the ability to orchestrate them effectively turns into a competitive advantage in its own right.

AI is a key enabler of this shift, helping organizations anticipate disruption, optimize decisions, and dynamically rebalance operations. This intelligent orchestration is what allows organizations to balance resilience, competitiveness, and sovereignty simultaneously.

Semiconductors: A blueprint for the future

The semiconductor industry provides one of the clearest illustrations of where reindustrialization is heading.

Semiconductors sit at the center of the modern economy, underpinning AI, telecommunications, automotive manufacturing, energy systems, aerospace, and defense. They are also one of the clearest examples of the growing importance of industrial sovereignty and resilience.

What makes the sector particularly instructive is that success depends not simply on increasing manufacturing capacity. It requires the coordination of highly specialized suppliers, advanced R&D ecosystems, strategic investments, trusted partnerships, and globally distributed capabilities.

The same challenge is emerging across industries, from automotive and energy to life sciences, aerospace, and defense. Competitive advantage will increasingly depend on the ability to orchestrate complex ecosystems while balancing resilience, competitiveness, and sovereignty.

A distinctive opportunity for Europe

This opportunity is particularly significant for Europe.

Europe possesses world-class industrial capabilities, deep engineering expertise, and leading research ecosystems, alongside an increasingly ambitious agenda focused on competitiveness, sovereignty, and technological leadership. Across sectors, organizations are diversifying supply chains, strengthening trusted partnerships, and investing in strategic capabilities, with “friendshoring” becoming a growing component of reindustrialization strategies.

The real opportunity for Europe is not simply to strengthen industrial capacity, but to create the conditions for resilient, competitive, and sovereign industrial ecosystems to thrive. Success will depend on connecting industrial know-how, advanced technologies, trusted data infrastructures, and ecosystem governance through closer collaboration between industry, technology, and policy leaders.

The objective is not to eliminate complexity, but to transform it into a source of resilience, innovation, and competitive advantage.

The next industrial advantage

As Europe enters its new industrial era, reindustrialization will play a central role in determining its resilience, competitiveness, and strategic autonomy.

The industrial ecosystems taking shape will be more distributed, interconnected, and complex, making the ability to coordinate decisions and adapt quickly a competitive advantage in its own right.

Europe has a strong foundation to build on: deep industrial know-how, engineering expertise, technology capabilities, and trusted institutions. Connecting these strengths through intelligent orchestration will be critical to turning reindustrialization into lasting industrial value.

The opportunity for Europe is clear: to turn greater complexity into greater resilience, agility, and long-term competitive strength.

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