Promotional Stress Balls And More: Ways To Promote Your Business

Years ago, advertisers used radio, television, and billboards to promote a business. With the advent of the internet, however, traditional promotional techniques are getting phased out in favor of digital marketing.

Whether you like the traditional or digital way of promoting, what’s evident is advertising is crucial for businesses to grow and stay afloat. Here’s an article listing down ways to promote your business traditionally or digitally.

Traditional Marketing Strategies

Some companies have abandoned traditional ways of promoting, but it’s essential to know there are still some conventional strategies that’d work. Here are a few of them:

1. Offer Promotional Stress Balls And Other Freebies

There are small things you can give out to promote your business such as stress balls offered by Steel City Marketing and other suppliers, as well as keychains, caps, or other freebies to advertise your brand. You can also give out small discounts for repeated purchases or new customers.

These tactics are relatively inexpensive, but they make the customer feel good and appreciated, which is a huge plus. It’s also a great way to build customer loyalty. If you get a customer’s contact details through these techniques, they’ll likely believe what you say in future marketing messages.

Whatever giveaway or how much discount you give, the key is to remember the more you promote your business to customers, the better chance of returning for future purchases. Thus, if there are any freebies such as t-shirts, branded pens, or discounts you have available, now would be an excellent time to let people know about it.

2. Write Press Releases

A press release usually contains an announcement of the company’s news or event and some background information about it. A company may send this out to local and national media outlets, so people will be aware of a company’s newly launched products and services. This is one way to get your name out there without spending too much money.

3. Create Posters, Brochures, And Tarpaulins

If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to promote your business, think about posters, brochures, and tarpaulins. They’re a valuable resource for any company wanting to advertise its products and services effectively due to the low cost, variety of sizes available, and extensive distribution numbers.

Posters are typically made out of lightweight materials like paper or cardstock to be displayed anywhere. Meanwhile, brochures are a more in-depth form of information with multiple pages, and they’re often distributed at trade shows as well as through home delivery services. Anyone can make brochures and posters through available software they have at home or in the office.

Lastly, tarpaulins are typically used on strategic spots, so the advertisement is seen by a lot of people.

Digital Marketing Strategies

Traditional advertising still has its time and place in the market, but it may not be enough for companies who just entered the business. Here are some ideas on how to promote your brand in tune with the digital age:

1. Social Media Marketing

A company can promote its business by creating a social media account and engaging in social media marketing, and this strategy includes posting photos or videos of products and services being offered. They may also make use of an accompanying slogan to encourage more people to interact with the brand.

This form of marketing isn’t costly, so it’s suitable for those who are just starting. There are even free online resources on creating cost-effective social media ads to help you get started.

2. Email Marketing

Email marketing is a form of digital advertising offering an incredible return of investments (ROI) for businesses looking to promote online. This type of campaign usually targets customers who have previously expressed an interest in the company or product due to past purchases or registrations on different sites.

If you have no clue where to start with email marketing, there are popular email platforms for small to medium-sized businesses you can choose from, and most claim they’re user-friendly and affordable. They’re also seen as an easy way to create follow-up campaigns.

There are even email platforms used in e-commerce stores. They integrate with shopping carts and send personalized emails to people who buy things from a specific site.

3. Programmatic Advertising

Another digital marketing technique called programmatic advertising has been on the rise. It’s a form of marketing helping advertisers reach the right audience by providing a way to buy ads across various media channels and formats. It’s becoming more popular because it allows companies to track performance such as knowing which ads work on specific platforms.

Many also like the platform because it’s a fast-paced tool allowing advertisers to purchase or sell inventory via instant auctions, all through the power of technology. Also, it’s believed to be a great way to reach both local and international audiences.

Why Not Mix The Two?

With the advantages offered by traditional and digital marketing, you could combine these two practices. You can promote your brand by giving discounts on products or services and offer giveaways for those who buy from you. You may also create attractive graphics and use social media platforms for advertising them. You can even provide customer service through email or phone numbers.

By combining them, you can have a more holistic approach to marketing your products and businesses.