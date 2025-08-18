Private Fine Immobilien AG, a premier luxury boutique real estate consultancy, has been recognized with a Luxury Lifestyle Awards for Best Luxury Boutique Real Estate Consultancy in Switzerland 2025.

Established in 2013 by visionary real estate expert Claudia Tresch, Private Fine Immobilien AG has redefined luxury real estate consultancy in Switzerland. With a primary focus on high-end vacation homes and premium residential properties, the firm has built a reputation for exceptional market expertise, bespoke client service, and a dedication to exclusivity. This award reaffirms its standing as a leader in the industry.

Claudia Tresch, Founder and CEO of Private Fine Immobilien AG, expressed her gratitude, stating: “We are deeply honored to receive this award from Luxury Lifestyle Awards. At Private Fine Immobilien AG, our philosophy has always been centered on providing an exceptional, tailor-made experience for our clients. This recognition showcases the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently go above and beyond to meet the unique needs of our clientele. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our clients, partners, and LLA for this wonderful honor.”

Alexander Chetchikov, CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards and President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, congratulated Private Fine Immobilien AG, stating: “Private Fine Immobilien AG exemplifies the very best in luxury real estate consultancy. Their focus on client satisfaction, market expertise, and high ethical standards sets them apart in the industry. We are delighted to recognize their achievements and look forward to seeing their continued success on a global scale.”

With this latest accolade, Private Fine Immobilien AG continues to solidify its status as a trusted partner for discerning buyers and investors seeking the finest properties in Switzerland. The company’s strategic vision includes global expansion, with plans to introduce exclusive franchise opportunities, ensuring its unique approach to luxury real estate extends beyond Switzerland’s borders.

For more information about Private Fine Immobilien AG and its award-winning real estate services, please visit www.privatefine.ch.

About Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a part of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, is a global organization dedicated to selecting, recognizing, and promoting the finest luxury goods and services worldwide. With a 16-year legacy, LLA connects discerning clientele to exceptional luxury experiences. Its rigorous evaluation process assesses over 5,000 products and services across 400 categories in 100 countries, culminating in a prestigious list of winners that showcases the world’s elite. Renowned brands like Ritz-Carlton, Savills, and Dom Pérignon have been recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which enhances brand credibility, elevates status, and provides global exposure for award recipients.

For more information, please visit: https://luxurylifestyleawards.com/