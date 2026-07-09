As digital advertising grows increasingly fragmented across platforms, advertisers are placing greater emphasis on outcomes rather than channel-specific performance. The challenge is no longer simply reaching audiences across multiple platforms, but ensuring every campaign is optimized toward clearly defined business objectives.

Against that backdrop, Perion is expanding its international distribution strategy through a new regional partnership. The company announced that it has partnered with Acrossmedia241 to introduce Outmax, Perion’s AI agent, to agencies and brands across Greece and the broader Central and Eastern European (CEE) market.

Expanding Through Regional Partnerships

The agreement marks another step in Perion’s broader Distribution Partner Program, which relies on established regional partners to extend the company’s reach into new markets. Rather than building local operations from scratch, the strategy leverages partners that already have strong customer relationships and market expertise.

Acrossmedia241 brings those regional connections to the partnership. The Greece-based digital advertising and media technology company works closely with agencies throughout the region and has existing relationships with major Greek tourism boards, while also serving international media buyers.

The companies are launching the partnership publicly at the Programmatic & Beyond Conference in Athens on July 9, where Perion is participating alongside Acrossmedia241 as a Grand Sponsor.

Bringing Outcome-Based Optimization Across Channels

At the center of the partnership is Outmax, Perion’s AI agent designed to optimize advertising performance across multiple digital environments.

Instead of focusing on performance within a single platform, Outmax operates across major digital channels, including YouTube, Meta, TikTok and other leading demand-side platforms (DSPs). The system layers optimization across those environments with the goal of aligning campaign execution around advertisers’ own business outcomes rather than platform-specific metrics.

For advertisers managing increasingly complex media investments, this approach aims to unify campaign performance across channels while integrating into existing media buying workflows.

According to the announcement, agencies and brands operating throughout Greece and the broader CEE region will now have access to Outmax as an additional option for outcome-based optimization.

Building on Existing Collaboration

The new agreement also builds on an existing relationship between the two companies.

Acrossmedia241 already has experience working with Perion’s digital out-of-home (DOOH) offerings. Perion expects that foundation, combined with Acrossmedia241’s established market presence, will help lower customer acquisition costs while accelerating Outmax’s expansion into the region.

The partnership reflects a model Perion has previously used in other international markets. The company cited similar partner-led expansion efforts through its GIMC partnership in China and its McSorely Media and Mediamark partnership in Africa.

Rather than pursuing standalone regional growth, the Distribution Partner Program focuses on extending Perion’s technology through partners that already serve local advertisers and agencies.

Supporting Long-Term Growth

Perion says expanding its partner network remains a central component of its broader growth strategy.

“Acrossmedia241’s reach across Greece and CEE, and its standing with the region’s tourism and agency community, gives Outmax a credible path into a market where advertisers are asking for accountability, not just access,” said Tal Jacobson, Perion’s CEO. “Expanding our distribution partner network, as we’ve done with GIMC in China and McSorely Media and Mediamark in Africa, is central to how we extend our reach and compound toward our 2028 growth targets. This is land-and-expand in practice: extending Outmax through an existing partner relationship, at low incremental cost and with margin-accretive growth potential, reinforcing the strategic trajectory outlined in our 2028 growth plan.”

The announcement positions the Greece and CEE expansion as another example of how Perion intends to broaden adoption of Outmax through existing regional relationships instead of direct market entry.

A Regional Opportunity

For Acrossmedia241, the partnership expands the portfolio of advertising technologies it can offer agencies and brands across its regional network.

“Advertisers today want more than strong performance on any single platform; they want every channel working toward their own business goals. Perion’s Outmax gives us a way to do that, sitting across the major digital channels with execution built around our clients’ own outcomes, not only platform defaults,” said Irini Sacha, Founder & CEO of Acrossmedia241.

As advertisers continue navigating an expanding mix of social platforms, video channels, connected TV, digital out-of-home and other digital environments, partnerships centered on cross-channel optimization are becoming increasingly important. By combining Perion’s AI-driven optimization technology with Acrossmedia241’s established regional presence, the companies aim to make outcome-based advertising execution more accessible to agencies and brands throughout Greece and the broader Central and Eastern European market.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.