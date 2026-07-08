Shipsy, an AI-native technology platform for the vertical of logistics, today announced that Universal Business Team (UBT), an organisation working with 3,000 businesses across 19 countries, has selected Shipsy to support the rollout of its Logistics Management System (LMS), a solution designed to help businesses manage logistics activity, supplier engagement and shipment visibility with greater structure and control.

Founded in 2009, UBT combines business advisory, group buying and shared services under one roof. Its founding principle was to give smaller businesses access to preferential terms, better services and global suppliers through the supplier relationships built by UBT. UBT Logistics has historically offered strong support through commercial aggregation, but as businesses have grown, shipping decisions have often remained with individual customers using their own ERP systems and shipping platforms. This can make service issues slower to diagnose and freight reconciliation more manual.

Shipsy’s AI-native platform will support UBT Logistics in closing that gap through LMS. The solution is designed to give UBT Logistics and participating customers a more unified way to manage procurement, oversee logistics activity and improve efficiency. The platform will also support serviceability checks, helping customers review carrier options, cost and destination requirements through a more structured process.

“At UBT, our purpose is to give businesses access to operational support and expertise that can help them run stronger businesses. With Shipsy supporting LMS, our customers can gain clearer visibility and control across export and import activity, with UBT Logistics continuing to lead the customer relationship and service delivery,” said Roddy Cox, Northern Hemisphere General Manager, UBT.

The deployment supports a move away from a fragmented model where UBT clients negotiate shipping rates and manage logistics activity independently, often without a shared platform, consolidated visibility or consistent selection process.

“UBT’s purpose-led model and long-term commitment to business growth mirrors exactly the kind of partnership Shipsy is built for. This deployment is designed to provide a stronger operational foundation for participating businesses, improving logistics visibility, workflow and decision-making over time,” said Soham Chokshi, co-founder and CEO, Shipsy.

Shipsy was recently recognised as a Niche Player in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and evaluated in Critical Capabilities for Transportation Management Systems.

About UBT

UBT is a consulting and group buying organisation supporting businesses through advisory services, supplier relationships and shared services. Through aggregated buying power and operational support, UBT helps businesses access services and supplier arrangements designed to support sustainable growth. Learn more at www.universalbusinessteam.com.

About Shipsy

Shipsy, an AI native technology platform for the vertical of logistics, orchestrates and decides across planning, execution, visibility, and settlement workflows for enterprises in retail, FMCG, postal, freight, and pharma. Shipsy has grown over 50x since 2020 and serves global blue-chip enterprises across the globe. Learn more at www.shipsy.ai.

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