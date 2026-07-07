A Miami materials-science company believes the fastest route to displacing plastic in laundry and wipes runs through other companies’ production lines. Its first European deal, with Slovakia’s CleanlyEco, is the test case for a thesis that trades control for speed.

Most sustainability start-ups spend years building the thing they hope to sell: the plant, the supply chain, the brand. Soane Materials has decided to build almost none of it. The Miami-based company, a portfolio holding of industrial-decarbonization investor Ara Partners, does not want to make laundry sheets or flushable wipes. It wants to license the chemistry that lets other manufacturers make them better, and to collect a royalty every time one is sold.

That model was on display in the spring, when Soane signed its first European licensee: CleanlyEco, the laundry-care arm of Slovakia’s EatGreen s.r.o., which supplies private-label products to brands across more than 25 countries. Under the agreement, CleanlyEco will use Soane’s patented core technology to produce next-generation detergent sheets for the European market. For Dr. Leo Kasehagen, Soane’s president and chief operating officer, it is a proof point rather than a finish line. He expects CleanlyEco to be the first of many.

The interesting question is not whether the science works. It is whether a company that owns no factories and no brands can capture a meaningful slice of a global cleaning market, and hold it, when the actual products carrying its name are made and sold by third parties it does not control.

The economics of getting out of the way

Soane’s revenue model is deliberately simple at its core. The company takes a per-unit royalty on its partners’ sales, so that, as Kasehagen puts it, the value its technology enables is shared as it is created. Around that spine there is room to negotiate, and where a partner wants heavy customization, Soane will also share in the cost of short, partner-specific development projects. The structure is designed to align incentives: Soane earns more only when its licensee sells more.

The pitch to manufacturers rests on a single, repeated promise: no capital retrofit required. Soane’s laundry technology is introduced at the front end of the wetlaid process, during preparation of the initial fibre slurry, which avoids adding steps or reworking equipment further down the line. The company says it has run trials confirming no adverse effect on web formation or drainage time, the kinds of disruptions that would otherwise force a producer to modify its process.

Kasehagen is careful not to over-claim. Every wetlaid line is configured slightly differently, and he concedes the company cannot discount the possibility of line variations that might require adaptation. The company’s position is that it has not encountered such cases and has engineered its approach to minimize the chance of them. For a licensee weighing whether to sign, that residual uncertainty is real but modest, and it is the reason line trials are run with each new partner at onboarding.

Why Europe, and why now

The regulatory logic points squarely at Europe. The bloc’s tightening rules on single-use plastics and on what can go into detergents have created the strongest consumer pull anywhere for genuinely plastic-free and PVA-free cleaning formats. That is why CleanlyEco is such a natural first partner: it combines laundry-sheet manufacturing expertise with European reach and, importantly, regional sourcing and production, which is itself a sustainability and quality selling point in the EU market.

Here the story needs a note of balance. Soane’s differentiation leans heavily on replacing polyvinyl alcohol, or PVA, the film used in most conventional detergent sheets and pods. Yet the industry is not settled on whether PVA is a problem. The American Cleaning Institute, of which Soane is itself a member, maintains that detergent-grade PVA dissolves and biodegrades in wastewater treatment and does not persist as a microplastic. Independent researchers and several regulators remain less certain, and the degradation of PVA is known to depend heavily on the microbial conditions it meets. The commercial reality is that a growing bloc of European consumers and brands wants a true plastic-free product regardless of how that scientific argument resolves, and that demand is what Soane is selling into.

Kasehagen frames regulation as a tailwind rather than the engine. He argues that any first-mover advantage depends far less on rules than on delivering a product customers actually like: cleaning performance, feel in the hand, and a cost structure that runs on existing equipment at practical speeds. Because the market demand exists independent of policy, he expects a steady stream of competing approaches. His confidence rests on the claim that none of them yet addresses every requirement at once, and on an intellectual-property position he describes as strong.

The crowded-category problem

Soane’s boldest assertion is commercial, not technical, and it invites scrutiny. The laundry-sheet segment is notoriously crowded, and several entrants have stumbled. Kasehagen agrees, but attributes those failures to a specific cause: an abundance of brands reselling essentially the same PVA sheets sourced from China, with too little differentiation and often disappointing performance.

Soane’s counter is to compete on substance. The company says its technology delivers up to 50 percent more cleaning actives per unit weight than PVA sheets, and that its process preserves the activity of cleaning enzymes in a way PVA formats have historically failed to do. On market size, the ambition is framed against a global detergent market worth roughly 75 billion dollars. Kasehagen expects the sheet format itself to double over the next five years as it displaces water-heavy liquids and PVA unit-dose products, and argues that capturing even one percent of the global laundry market would be an attractive outcome with substantial room above it.

One percent of a very large number is still a considerable business. Whether Soane reaches it depends on conversion assumptions that remain, for now, largely a matter of the company’s own forecasting, and on licensees executing in a segment that has humbled better-capitalized players.

Wipes, the WIPPES Act, and the pipeline

If laundry is the proof point, wipes are the next front, and they sit at an earlier stage. In late June the company launched a licensable flushable wet-wipes platform built on the same underlying materials system, claiming complete fibre disintegration in under ten minutes against industry dispersibility testing, versus 30 to 40 minutes for leading commercial comparators. As yet there is no named wipes licensee, and Kasehagen is candid that laundry and wipes are simply at different points on the same path: the wipes technology is being introduced to prospective clients now, with announcements to follow as deals close.

Regulation is again a tailwind rather than a dependency. In the United States, the WIPPES Act, which would set federal dispersibility and labelling standards, cleared the Senate by unanimous consent in March 2026 and is moving toward final passage, while several states have already enacted Do Not Flush labelling laws. Kasehagen is emphatic that Soane is not waiting for any of it, resting instead on cost and performance arguments he considers compelling on their own.

Beyond these two products, the pipeline is broader than a single category. Soane is organizing its portfolio into three business areas: cleaning under SoaneClean, packaging solutions under SoanePack, and water-absorbent materials under SoaneSwell, with applications ranging from PEG-free scent boosters to grease-resistant pulp packaging and absorbent cores for hygiene products. The target is roughly half a dozen licensed partners across different technologies and geographies by the end of 2027.

The control problem, and the exit

Licensing scales quickly, but it hands the customer relationship, and the brand experience, to companies Soane does not own. Asked how he protects the SoaneClean name when third parties make and market the product, Kasehagen leans on partner selection and long-term engagement: choosing licensees who share the company’s values, then supporting them well beyond the signature so Soane can keep influencing what reaches the shelf. It is a reasonable answer, though it is also an admission that quality assurance in this model is a matter of trust and ongoing relationship rather than direct operational control.

The structure ultimately serves the owners. Ara Partners, founded in 2017 and managing several billion dollars in assets focused on industrial decarbonization, is building toward optionality. Kasehagen describes an aim to give the owners the choice of either redeploying the royalty stream or selling the business, in parts or as a whole. Licensing, he notes, makes it easier to monetize the company piece by piece if that is the path chosen at exit.

That logic also explains the geographic strategy. As a US company, Soane expects to be best positioned with North American partners, but it views participation in the European market as a necessity given the region’s leadership on plastics and emissions. The licensing model is what makes that reach affordable: Soane can license manufacturers in multiple countries without operating globally itself, and has pursued patent protection selectively in the geographies where it sees the most opportunity.

The bet, in the end, is that owning the chemistry beats owning the factory. Soane has a first European licensee, a plausible regulatory wind at its back, and a defensibility claim that has yet to be tested by a determined incumbent trying to design around it. The next 18 months, and the next five licensees, will show whether a royalty on other people’s sales is a durable business or merely a fast one.

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