For a decade, capital conversations between Europe and the Gulf have followed a familiar shape. A delegation arrives, memoranda are signed, photographs are taken, and the projects behind them move slowly or not at all. The Global Investment Summit, which opens at the Palais des Congrès in Paris on 1 and 2 September, is built to test whether that shape can be broken. Organized by the Saudi investment group B&S Investments, it is the first stop in a five-year series that runs through Spain, London, and Geneva and ends in Riyadh in 2030.

The ambition is stated in numbers, not adjectives. The Paris edition targets an initial pipeline of about USD 28.59 billion in European investment into the Gulf Cooperation Council, a figure the organizers project will climb to USD 50 billion by 2030. Whether those targets hold is a fair question, and the answer will not be visible in Paris. It will be visible in 2028, when the projects introduced this September either exist or do not.

A Five-Year Map From Paris to Riyadh

What separates this summit from a single conference is its calendar. The organizers have designed the series so that each edition inherits the work of the last. A project surfaced in Paris can be progressed in Spain, refined in London, and financed by the time the series reaches Geneva, with Riyadh in 2030 positioned as the point where the cumulative pipeline is measured. The structure is an attempt to solve the problem that undermines most investment forums, which is that the conversation resets every year and the follow-through disappears once the delegates fly home.

That design choice reveals what the organizers think the real bottleneck is. It is not a shortage of interest between European allocators and Gulf economies. Interest has been abundant for years. The bottleneck is execution, and a five-city relay staged over five years treats continuity as the thing that turns interest into capital. The wager carries its own risk. Continuity depends on B&S Investments sustaining the series, the venues, and the attendance for half a decade, and a single weak edition in Spain or London would undercut the argument before the series reaches Geneva.

The Shift From Talking to Allocating

The format of the Paris edition follows the same logic. Alongside the keynote sessions and specialized dialogues, the summit runs a meeting system that lets investors and company principals request time with counterparts before they arrive. A dedicated exhibition gives participating organizations space to present projects and open commercial discussions on the floor. More than 2,000 participants and more than 80 speakers are expected, though the number that matters is the count of meetings that produce a second meeting.

Bader Al-Nofai, the chief executive of B&S Investments, frames the summit as a coordination mechanism rather than a stage, describing an intent to move the region from dialogue toward deployment and to hold participants to results inside a 12 to 24 month window. It is a demanding standard to set in public, and setting it in public is part of the point. A summit that publishes a deadline invites the scrutiny that a summit trading in goodwill avoids. It is also an ambitious one. Institutional and sovereign capital moves on due-diligence cycles that often run longer than two years on their own, which makes the horizon a statement of intent that the deal calendar will have to catch up to.

What Europe Is Being Asked to Fund

The sectors on offer describe where Gulf economies want European money to go. The priority list runs across energy, technology and artificial intelligence, financial services, real estate, and tourism, with delegations expected from Saudi Arabia, France, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. The mix is a reasonable read of the region’s diversification agenda, which pairs the traditional weight of energy with the newer priorities of technology and services that national economic plans across the Gulf have made explicit.

For European institutions, the appeal is access to that agenda at the point where allocation decisions are made. The organizers also publish softer targets for the 2026 program, including a 55 percent environmental, social, and governance adoption rate among featured opportunities, a signal aimed at the European funds for whom that screen is now a condition of entry.

The Test of Execution

None of this is proven. A first-year summit, with its speaker lineup still to be announced and a pipeline figure drawn only from the organizers’ own projections, is a promise. The track record does not exist yet, and it cannot until the projects introduced this September have had time to close or to fail. The gap between USD 28.59 billion in stated intent and USD 28.59 billion in deployed capital is the whole story, and it will be written over the next four years.

What the Global Investment Summit has done is put a measurable claim on the table and attach a calendar to it. That is more than most forums risk. The interesting question is no longer whether Europe and the Gulf want to do business, because they plainly do. It is whether a structured five-year series can convert that appetite into projects that would not have happened otherwise. Paris is where the counting starts.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.