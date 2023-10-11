Even though land-based casinos are not available in the UAE, you can still play and enjoy your favorite casino games at a number of online casinos.

We found that the best online casinos in the UAE have a few things in common: they offer an excellent variety of casino games, generous bonuses, and easy banking.

Our experts have reviewed dozens of casinos and found Spin Casino to be the best overall option.

But hold your horses; we are just getting started – you can find 9 other amazing casinos ranked and reviewed below.

Let’s begin.

Best Online Casinos in the UAE

1. Spin Casino – Best Online Casino in the UAE Overall

Pros:

Massive welcome bonus of up to $1,000

A large variety of online casino games

Excellent VIP program

24/7 customer support via live chat

Dedicated mobile apps

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

Spin Casino is owned and operated by Bayton Limited. This company is a household name in the online gambling world, so you can expect high quality from this casino. We found that this casino holds a valid operating license from the Malta Gaming Authority, further reinforcing its strong reputation. Let’s have a look at what else made it our #1 pick.

Casino games: 4.9/5

Spin Casino has over 1,000 online casino games, with different variations of slots, blackjack roulette, and other games. The games are from reputable providers like Evolution Gaming, Quickspin, and Microgaming, so you know quality is guaranteed.

Online slots are the most popular games at this casino, featuring world-class graphics and themes. You can play classic and progressive slots like Wacky Panda, Links of Fire, Kings of Crystal, Boom Galaxies and Cat Clans, and Jurassic Park at Spin Casino.

You can also try out several table games, including European and American blackjack, live dealer games, and more.

For those who enjoy the thrill and excitement of live casino games, there are over 40 live blackjack games, over 10 live roulette games, and much more. The live casino recreates the atmosphere of a physical casino thanks to the ambiance and sound images, which enhance the overall experience.

Payment options: 4.9/5

Spin Casino offers customers a variety of payment options, including credit cards and e-wallets. To choose your preferred payment method, head to the ‘Banking’ section and select the payment method.

The minimum deposit for all payment methods at Spin Casino is $10. You can deposit funds using VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Paysafecard, Neosurf, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter, and ecoPayz.

Withdrawals are processed via a number of cards and e-wallets, too, including VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Paysafecard, Neosurf, Neteller, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Rapid Transfer, and Bank transfers.

Payouts via e-wallets are processed almost instantly, while payouts via cards and bank transfers may take 3 to 7 days to process. The maximum payout limit at Spin Casino is $4,000 per week, and if you have a higher rank in the VIP program, you can enjoy even higher limits.

Bonuses and promotions: 4.85/5

New customers can claim a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first three deposits. You must deposit at least $10 to be eligible for this bonus. Here is the breakdown of the welcome bonus:

On your first deposit, you get a 100% bonus of up to $400;

On your second deposit, you get a 100% bonus of $300;

On your third deposit, you get a 100% bonus of $300;

Spin Casino has a six-tiered VIP program with levels such as Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Prive. You get loyalty points when you wager on casino games at this site; as you earn more points, you advance up the VIP levels.

>> Claim a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 [Spin Casino]

Find out more: Spin Casino Review

2. Jackpot City – Best Online Casino in the UAE for Live Casino Games

Pros:

Welcome package of up to $1,600

Over 1,500 casino games

Mobile compatible site

Over 25 years of experience in gambling

Cons:

Website design could be better

Jackpot City has been in operation for over 25 years; it has a license from the Malta Gaming Authority and is owned by Bayton Limited. This casino offers customers a generous welcome bonus of up to $1,600, along with a large collection of over 1,000 online casino games.

Casino games: 4.95/5

We found that Jackpot City has over 1,000 online casino games, including online slots, table games, live dealers, and more. All the games in Jackpot City’s library are from software providers like Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Microgaming, and Alchemy Gaming.

You can play over 500 classic and progressive slots, including Wheel of Wishes, Mega Moolah, Amazon Kingdom, Mask of Amun, and Thunderstruck II.

If you are a table games enthusiast, then you are at the right place. Jackpot City has over 45 blackjack variants, roulette, several baccarat, and much more in its library. Popular roulettes include European, Multifire, Double Ball, and American roulette.

Jackpot City has over 100 live casino games from reputable gaming providers like Evolution Gaming and Ezugi. Some popular titles include Live Blackjack Salon Privé, Live Speed Cricket Baccarat, Live Dream Catcher, Live Ultimate Roulette, and Deal or No Deal.

Payment options: 4.85/5

Customers can choose from a variety of payment methods available in the banking section of this casino to deposit and withdraw funds. Available payment options include credit/debit cards, prepaid cards, vouchers, and e-wallets.

The deposit options at this casino are VISA, Mastercard, ecoPayz, Skrill, Much Better, Neteller, Neosurf, and Paysafecard. The minimum deposit for all deposit methods at this casino is $10.

You can withdraw your funds using the following methods:

Credit/Debit Cards: Withdrawals are processed within 1-3 banking days;

ecoPayz, Skrill, Much Better, Neteller: Withdrawals are processed within 24 hours.

You may be asked to provide your identification documents when you make a withdrawal request at this casino to further enhance the safety of your personal and financial information.

Bonuses and promotions: 4.85/5

Jackpot City gives new customers a multi-tiered welcome bonus of up to $1,600 over their first four deposits. To qualify for this bonus, you must make an initial deposit of at least $10. The bonus is as follows:

On your first deposit, claim a 100% bonus of up to $400;

On your second deposit, you get a 100% bonus of up to $400;

On your third deposit, claim a 100% bonus of up to $400;

On your fourth deposit, claim a 100% bonus of up to $400;

Jackpot City also runs an exciting VIP program for its loyal customers. For every $1 wagered on online slots and $5 on other casino games at this casino, you earn one loyalty point; the points can be redeemed for cash bonuses and other rewards.

As you earn your loyalty points, you will climb the loyalty levels from the lowest ‘Bronze level’ to the highest ‘Prive’; you get enhanced rewards and benefits as you go up the levels.

>> Get a welcome bonus of up to $1,600 [Jackpot City]

Find out more: Jackpot City Review

3. Betfinal – Best UAE Online Casino for Slot Games

Pros:

Over 15 reputable game providers

7,000+ online casino games

Excellent live casino section

Welcome bonus of up to $3,000

Cons:

No dedicated mobile app

Betfinal was established in 2013, and it operates under a license from the Curacao Gaming Authority. It offers online casino games as well as sports betting markets – and what we loved the most about Betfinal was the excellent slot game library.

Casino games: 4.85/5

Betfinal has a rich casino games library from leading providers like Ezugi, Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Playson, Quickspin, Play’n Go, Pragmatic Play, and many others. You can search for a specific game or sort the games by their providers to find your favorites easier.

Online casino games at this casino number over 7,000, and many of them are slots. This is an incredible collection compared to other casinos in the UAE. The most popular slot tiles at this casino include Gates of Olympus, Unlimited Wishes, Book of Gold, Magic Chests, Sizzling Eggs, 9 Lions, and Legacy of Dead.

If you are a table games fan, Betfinal offers you a selection of over 100 table games with several variations of baccarat, blackjack, and roulette games. You can play games like American roulette, Casino Hold’em poker, Real Baccarat, and Football Studio.

Betfinal has a great live casino section. The live casino games we found at Betfinal are from top providers like Pragmatic, Evolution, Ezugi, OneTouch, Vivo, and Betgames. Also, the casino offers live blackjack, live roulettes, live baccarat, Dice and Card games, and so much more.

Payment options: 4.85/5

At Betfinal, you can deposit funds using the following methods; cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Binance and Litecoin, VISA, Mastercard, Paysafe card, Neteller, Skrill, Trustly, ecoPayz, and Perfect money. The minimum deposit using any method is $10; deposits reflect instantly.

To withdraw funds from your account at this casino, you can use the following payment options; VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, and ecoPayz. The minimum withdrawal limit is $20. Withdrawals via e-wallets take up to 24 hours to reach the account, while cards take 3-5 business days.

Bonuses and promotions: 4.75/5

Betfinal has a welcome package of up to $3,000 for its new customers; to qualify for this bonus, you must deposit at least $10 to be eligible.

Every Tuesday at Betfinal, you can claim a 10% live casino cashback of up to $500 on your lost bets. To qualify for this bonus, you must deposit at least $50. Additionally, returning players can claim a 20% casino anytime deposit bonus of up to $200. The minimum deposit to qualify for this deposit bonus is $10.

Other promotions at this casino include:

For every 150 free spins you Play on the 100 Juicy Fruits and 100 Lucky Chilies, a Wheel of Flvor will pop up on your screen, and you can win between 5 to 500 free spins. This promotion has no deposit requirement.

You can also participate in active tournaments like Evoplay Glowing Spring and Spinomenal Golden Era tournaments and win a share of the cash prizes.

>> Redeem a welcome bonus of up to $3,000 [Betfinal]

4. Weltbet – Most Generous Welcome Bonus of Any UAE Online Casino

Pros:

Welcome bonus of up to $2,500

70+ gaming providers

Over 3,000 casino games

Fast payouts

Cons:

No mobile casino app

Cluttered homepage

Weltbet was launched in 2020; it is owned and operated by Bellona N.V. and is licensed to operate by the Curacao eGaming Commission. This site offers players convenient banking methods and an extensive collection of online casino games.

Casino games: 4.75/5

At Weltbet, you’ll find over 2,000 casino games from over 70 providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, Merkur, and Golden Hero.

Online slots are the most popular casino games; you’ll find classic, jackpots, and Megaways slots at this casino. You can filter the slots by gaming providers or by using the search function. Some of the most popular slots available here include Book of Dead, Majestic King, Money Train, Book of Rebirth, and Elephant Stampede.

You’ll also find table games with popular variants like roulettes, blackjack, baccarat, and game shows. Popular games in this section include European roulette, Craps, Perfect Pairs Blackjack, Sic Bo, 3D baccarat, and Dream Catcher.

The game library here is powered by some of the best-known providers, including Vivo Gaming, Ezugi, Evolution, Lucky Streak, and Pragmatic Play, among many others.

Payment options: 4.7/5

The deposit options and their limits at Weltbet are as follows

Cryptos: $10 – $5500;

Skrill, Much Better: $10 – $5,000;

Neteller: $10 – $10,000;

ecoPayz: $10 – $2,000;

Deposits using the above methods reflect instantly and attract no deposit fees.

Withdrawal options at this casino and their limits are as follows:

Skrill, Much Better: $10 – $5,000;

Neteller: $10 – $10,000;

ecoPayz: $10 – $2,000;

Bonuses and promotions: 4.7/5

Weltbet gives new customers a 250% casino welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on their first two deposits. The minimum deposit to qualify for this bonus is $20. The bonus is given as follows;

A 100% bonus of up to $1,000 on your first deposit;

A 150% bonus of up to $1,500 on your second deposit;

You get a daily cashback of up to 20% on your net losses; a 10% cashback when you deposit $50 – $2,000, a 15% cashback when you deposit between $2,000 and $5,000, and a 20% cashback when you deposit over $5,000. This bonus comes with a 20x wagering requirement.

>> Claim a welcome bonus of up to $2,500 [Weltbet]

5. Casino.com – Best Real Money UAE Online Casino for Table Games

Pros:

Welcome bonus of up to $400

Supports instant payouts

Over 1,400 online slots

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Design could use an update

Casino.com is owned by the Mansion Group, which also owns Mansion Poker and Slots Heaven. The casino has been in operation since 2008 and welcomes players from the UAE and other regions of the world.

Casino games: 4.65/5

Casino.com has an amazing collection of online slots and other casino games like table games, video poker, jackpots, and live casinos. The games are supported by 14 gaming providers, including NetEnt, Playtech, SG, Skywind, Redtiger, Pragmatic Play, Blueprint, and Microgaming.

This casino has over 1,500 online slots with variations like classics, video, progressive, fruit machines, and Multiline slots. Popular online slots available here include Champions of Olympus, Storm to Riches, Lucky Shot, Chests of Gold, Joker Fruit Frenzy, Diamond Rise, and Devils Wilds.

Lovers of table games get to enjoy an assortment of games, including Quantum Roulette, Super Roulette, The Walking Dead Scratch, Ted Scratch, Premium Blackjack, Cashback Blackjack, Baccarat, Casino Hold ‘Em, and Jacks or Better.

Live casino games you can play include Live football roulette, Quantum Roulette Live, Majority Rules Speed Blackjack, Arabic Roulette Live, Royale Blackjack 1 Live, Baccarat Live, and 3 Card Brag Live.

Payment options: 4.6/5

Casino.com offers over 20 payment methods that they can use to deposit and withdraw funds from their accounts. They include credit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and prepaid cards. All these methods are safe, trustworthy, encrypted, and regulated.

The deposit methods and their limits are as follows;

VISA, Mastercard: $10 – $25,000;

Skrill, Neteller: $15 – $50,000;

Citadel, bank transfers, Much Better, ecoPayz: $20 – $10,000;

Astropay: $10 – $5,000;

Interac: $25 – $25,000;

Paysafecard: $15 – $300;

Withdrawal methods accepted include VISA, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, Much Better, and bank transfers.

You can only withdraw using the methods you used to deposit funds previously; you might be required to provide identification cards before withdrawing. Withdrawals are capped at a maximum of $100,000 daily, $250,000 weekly, and $1,000,000 monthly.

Bonuses and promotions: 4.55/5

When you register and make a first deposit of at least $20 at Casino.com, you get a 100% welcome bonus of up to $400 + 200 free spins.

Other bonuses you can claim include:

Thunder Thursday. You get ten free spins for every $30 you wager on Age of the Gods: Maze Keeper, Age of the Gods: God of Storms II, and Age of the Gods: Wheels of Olympus slots. The bonus is capped at 30 free spins; the free spins expire after seven days.

Get a $5 bonus+ five free spins when you deposit $20 every Tuesday; you must wager your deposit 3x to be eligible for the bonus.

Place a minimum bet of $1 on the Mega Fire Blaze Roulette Live table, and you can win a share of the $180,000 cash prize.

>> Take advantage of a welcome bonus of up to $400 + 200 Free Spins [Casino.com]

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in the UAE

We usually consider the following factors when ranking the best UAE online casinos:

Casino games : We have considered the variety of online casino games available at the top casinos in the UAE. The games include online slots, table games, progressive jackpots, video poker, and live dealers.

Bonus offers : All the sites in our list offer new and returning customers incredible bonuses, including welcome bonuses, cashback, free spins, cash prize tournaments, and deposit bonuses.

Payment options: We have given a higher rank to casinos that accept several payment options, including cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies. We have also considered each banking option’s withdrawal time frames and payment limits.

Why is Spin Casino the Best Online Casino in the UAE?

Spin Casino is the best online casino in the UAE because of the following reasons:

Top-notch casino games : Spin Casino has over 1000 online casino games, with variations including slots, progressive jackpots, live casino, and video poker. The games are from reputable providers like Evolution Gaming, Quickspin, and Microgaming.

Reliable payment options : There are a variety of banking options supported by Spin Casino, including credit/debit cards like VISA and Mastercard and e-wallets like Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, and Much Better. Withdrawals are capped at $4,000 for all payment methods.

Quality bonuses : Spin Casino gives new customers a 100% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first three deposits of at least $10. It also has an exclusive six-tiered VIP program for its loyal customers.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos in the UAE: FAQ

Which Is the Best Online Casino in the UAE?

Our experts have reviewed the top 10 UAE and Dubai online casinos; our top pick is Spin Casino. Spin Casino gives new players a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first three deposits; there are over 1000 online casino games to play, including online slots, table games, and live casino games.

What Factors Should I Consider When Choosing the Best Online Casino in the UAE?

When choosing the best online casinos in the UAE, you should consider the following factors; the variety of casino games, the bonuses and promotions available for new and existing customers, and the payment options the online casinos accept.

What Are the Most Popular Casino Games to Play in the UAE?

Here are many casino games that UAE gamblers like to play. Some of the most popular games are slots, poker, roulette, and blackjack. All the real money UAE online casinos that we ranked in our article offer a variety of casino games for you to choose from.

Comparing the Top 5 Online Casinos in the UAE

Spin Casino : Spin Casino offers new customers a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first three deposits of at least $10. Additionally, players can play over 1,000 casino games from leading providers like Evolution Gaming, Quickspin, and Microgaming.

Jackpot City : There are just over 100 live casino games from reputable gaming providers like Evolution Gaming and Ezugi. Some popular titles include Live Blackjack Salon Privé, Live Speed Cricket Baccarat, Live Dream Catcher, Live Ultimate Roulette, and Deal or No Deal.

Betfinal : There are a total of over 7,000 casino games available here, and most of them are slots, which is an incredible collection compared to other casinos in the UAE, popular slots at this casino include Gates of Olympus, Unlimited Wishes, Book of Gold, Magic Chests, Sizzling Eggs, 9 Lions and Legacy of Dead.

Weltbet : Weltbet gives new customers a 250% casino welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on their first two deposits. The minimum deposit to qualify for this bonus is $20.

Casino.com : Fans of table games get to enjoy an assortment of games, including Quantum Roulette, Super Roulette, The Walking Dead Scratch, Ted Scratch, Premium Blackjack, Cashback Blackjack, Baccarat, Casino Hold ‘Em, and Jacks or Better.

How to Sign Up at the Best Online Casinos in the UAE

To register at the top online casino in the UAE, simply follow our step-by-step guide. We have used Spin Casino as an example.

Step 1: Create Your Account

Follow this link to visit the website of Spin Casino;

Follow the instructions and provide your information, such as age, location, etc.;

Click on ‘Register’ to complete your registration;

Step 2: Deposit Funds to Your Account & Start Gambling

Log in to your account using your username and password;

Choose your preferred payment method;

Enter the amount you want to deposit;

Claim your deposit bonus by entering the promo code;

Wait for the funds to reflect in your account;

Start playing!

Tips for Playing at the Best UAE Online Casinos

Our casino experts recommend using the following tips if you want to get the best out of your online experience:

Playing safely is one of the most crucial things you can do at an online casino. This entails creating a budget and then adhering to it. Set as many logical restrictions as possible once your new account has been activated. Also, it’s important not to chase losses;

Most casino games, including slots, have a free mode practice play feature that you can use to sharpen your skills before you start playing with real money;

If you want to fulfill your wagering requirements quickly, you should use your bonus funds on online slots. Online slots typically have a 100% wager contribution in most casinos;

Take advantage of bonuses and promotions. Online casinos offer new and existing customers amazing bonuses; ensure you claim bonuses with friendly wagering requirements and longer validity periods.

Ready to Start Playing at the Best Online Casinos in the UAE?

After careful consideration and detailed research, we managed to find the best online casinos for UAE gamblers.

In total, we have ranked 10 of the top UAE casinos online, and Spin Casino came out on top because it offers players a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 and an elite VIP program with enhanced bonuses and benefits.

Spin Casino users can play over 1,000 quality casino games supported by reputable gaming providers. Also, check out the other nine online casinos on our list, as they also offer a reliable online experience. And remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you're becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.

