What makes the best online casinos in Canada? Well, if you ask us, we think Jackpot City is doing everything right.

From modern games to incredible bonuses, and flawless mobile gaming, this Canadian online casino really hit the mark when it comes to seamless online gambling. Let’s find out more about Jackpot City’s features in this in-depth review.

Jackpot City Casino Pros:

Licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission

Welcome bonus up to C$1,600

Selection of over 500 casino games

Daily match bonuses

Live Chat assistance around the clock

iOS and Android casino apps

eCogra fair game play certificate

Jackpot City Casino Cons:

No deposit bonus offers missing

Lack of free spins promos

Below are the most generous Jackpot City Casino bonuses and promotions:

Jackpot City Welcome Bonus: Newcomers to Jackpot City Casino are offered a generous sign-up bonus valued up to C$1,600. To claim the bonus, there is no need to use any Jackpot City casino codes.

Guaranteed Daily Bonuses: Jackpot City Casino may not have online casino no-deposit bonus offers, but registered players can benefit from guaranteed daily bonuses, which usually come in the form of 100% match deposit bonus offers up to C$200 or C$400.

Jackpotcity Online Casino Bonus Wheel: Every Jackpot City registrant can also participate in the casino’s Bonus Wheel promo. More specifically, players who have claimed the sign-up bonus get one spin on the Bonus Wheel every four hours.

Jackpot City Loyalty Program: As you join Jackpot City Casino, you become a casino’s VIP Program member, starting at the bronze level.

Jackpot City has been serving iGaming fans and enthusiasts since 1998, making it one of the longest-running online casino sites.

After registering for a casino account at Jackpot City, you have access to an amazing Microgaming-powered casino lobby.

You can enjoy extraordinary gaming sessions on hit Microgaming progressive jackpots, such as Mega Moolah, or play your favorite table games.

What also makes Jackpot City Canada one of the best online casinos in the industry is its impressive welcome bonus that grants up to C$1,600 in bonus money right away on your first four deposits made at the casino.

Our comprehensive Jackpot City Casino review covers everything, including all the specifics about its online casino real money games and bonuses, but before we get there, take a look at the casino’s pros and cons listed below.

The Best Stand-Out Features of Jackpot City Casino Canada

Let’s go over all of the casino’s standout features. We’ll discuss these Jackpot City highlight features in the following sections.

Great Casino Lobby Layout: While Jackpotcity Casino has been active in CA online gambling for over two decades, its gaming lobby and website layout are modern. Bonuses and promotions dominate the homepage.

The gaming lobby is rendered to allow customers to find their games easily, thanks to all the different tabs, which give quick access to all the gaming categories.

Jackpotcity Casino VIP Program: One of the longest-running CA online casinos in the industry has a spectacular VIP Program, and this is one of the main standout features. Once you fund your account, you get 2,500 loyalty points as a warm welcome. Members of the program can benefit from daily reload bonuses which start at 25% for new players.

Free to Join Slot Tournaments: To earn some bonus cash, you can participate in weekly tournaments at Jackpot City. Most of these slot tournaments are free to join, so there is no need to spend anything extra to participate.

Tournaments are held on the most popular online slots, including Anna Van Helsing Monster Huntress, Zeus Ancient Fortunes, Agent Jane Blonde Returns, and Attack of Retro.

High Maximum Withdrawal Limits: At Jackpot City, customers have a plethora of banking options, and the selection includes ezyEFT, eCheck, Interac, credit/debit cards, Paysafe Card, iDebit, MuchBetter, InstaDebit, and Neosurf.

The casino lets you withdraw up to C$10,000 per day. The minimum amount you can request to withdraw is C$50. The casino aims to process all payout requests within seven working days.

Live Chat Facility Working Around the Clock: If you need to get in touch with Jackpot City customer support, we recommend you use the live chat option, which is accessible around the clock. Jackpot City offers professional assistance via email. To learn more about the casino’s legality, safety measures, bonuses, and games, head to its handy Help page.

Instant Play and Downloadable Mobile Casino: You have two options for accessing Jackpot City mobile casino. You can use the mobile site via your mobile device’s browser or download the casino’s iOS/Android app to enjoy mobile gaming sessions. Both apps are free to download if you choose the second option.

Microgaming Progressive Slots: Once you register for your Jackpotcity account, you have a staggering selection of hit Microgaming progressive jackpot slot games at your disposal. The selection includes Mega Moolah, one of the most popular games of this kind, Major Millions, Galactic Gold, Assassin Moon Link & Win, Hyper Gold Link & Win, and many others.

Is Jackpot City Casino a Reputable Online Casino?

Baytree Interactive Ltd, registered in Guernsey, is responsible for Jackpot City. It is also part of the renowned Cityviews Group, closely associated with several other online casinos, including Ruby Fortune and Spin Casino.

As mentioned at the beginning of our Jackpotcity Casino review, this iGaming site has been around since 1998. It has a remote gaming license from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, so you can rest assured that Jackpot City is a legit and trustworthy online casino.

Aside from its license, the casino also has an RNG certificate from eCogra, which guarantees the fairness of all RNG-powered games.

More specifically, eCogra performs regular RNG audits on Jackpot City slots, tables, and other games. To learn more about the casino’s games regarding their RTP rates, download a PDF document from the website with all the games’ RTPs.

The casino employs the most advanced SSL data encryption technology to safeguard its customers’ financial and personal information. The casino also uses other security technologies to ensure no one can access its servers.

The bottom line is that Canadian players, as well as all other registrants, can rest assured that Jackpot City offers safe gambling sessions, but before you get started, just make sure that online gambling is legal in your jurisdiction.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus with Jackpot City Casino

If you want to join the casino but are unsure how to get started, we’ll take you through the step-by-step process of registering at Jackpot City.

Step 1: Register for an Account

Head to the Jackpot City homepage

Click the “ Sign-up ” button

Enter all the required personal info

Choose your password and username

Save your Jackpot City Casino login info

Step 2: Finish Your Registration

Enter your address

Pick your preferred currency

Verify your account via email

Head back to the casino lobby

Step 3: Deposit and Play

Navigate to the Banking page

Deposit C$10 or more

Confirm your deposit request

Get your bonus and play

How Jackpot City Casino Players Are Treated

If you decide to join Jackpot City, the casino offers assistance around the clock via live chat, and this is always a huge advantage.

The casino’s customer support team is always at your disposal if you have issues claiming match bonus offers or want to learn more about exclusive bonuses. Aside from live chat, the casino also provides support via email.

We have briefly discussed the casino’s withdrawal policy, and the whole withdrawal process is hassle-free, provided that you have submitted all the documents required to verify your account.

Speaking of withdrawals, players can withdraw up to C$10,000 daily. However, the maximum withdrawal limit is set at C$4,000 per week if you withdraw a sum five times greater than your lifetime deposits.

According to the casino’s withdrawal policy, Canadian players can expect to receive their winnings within seven days of submitting their withdrawal requests. The casino does not charge extra for processing your withdrawals, but currency exchange fees usually apply, which is common at other casinos.

Back to the process of registering at Jackpot City, all new players must submit documents to verify their age and identity. The casino has the right to ask additional questions or documents to verify your age and identity, as detailed in the casino’s Privacy Policy.

Jackpot City allows all registrants to set maximum deposit limits daily, weekly, and monthly. Customers can also use self-exclusions tools to lock their Jackpot City accounts.

Detailed Jackpot City Casino Canada Review: What Makes Jackpot City Worth Checking Out?

In the sections that follow, we delve deeper into all the amazing features of Jackpot City that will probably entice you to give the casino a shot.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

Online Slots: 4.95/5

If you want to play hit slot games by Microgaming, Jackpot City is one of the best online gambling sites to check out. Aside from Microgaming video slots, the casino is also equipped with video slots powered by Microgaming partners.

Our top picks for fans of video slots are Big Mighty Bear, Gold Mine Stacks 2, Piles of Presents, Lion Strike, 9 Masks of Fire, Break Da Bank Again, Agent Jane Blonde Returns, Wacky Panda, Masters of Valhalla, and Thunderstruck.

At Jackpot City, you also have a selection of exclusive slots, including Granny vs Zombies, Fire and Roses Joker, Galactic Gold, and Midas Magic. Free slots are accessible if you are a registered customer.

The casino also has a dedicated jackpot games lobby with various Microgaming-powered progressive jackpot slots, including players’ favorites Mega Moolah, Hyper Gold, 9 Blazing Diamonds, Wheel of Wishes, African Legends, and Sisters of Oz.

Classic Table Games: 4.85/5

If you prefer playing online casino games requiring more skills, check the casino’s table games lobby.

The most popular table games are featured, such as Turbo Multifire Roulette, Classic Blackjack with Noble Diamonds, Atlantic City Blackjack, American Roulette, European Blackjack, Three Wheel Roulette, No Commission Baccarat, Vinnie Jones Roulette, and Perfect Strategy Blackjack, among other games.

A separate section is reserved for popular video poker games, including Aces & Eights, Deuces Wild, Jacks or Better, Joker Poker, Tens or Better, and Bonus Poker Deluxe.

If you want to compete with other poker fans, there are three multiplayer Hold’em Poker variants within the same section.

Before you fund your Jackpot City account, consider playing free online casino games to test the casino completely risk-free.

Live Casino Games: 4.85/5

The Jackpot City live casino online section boasts Pragmatic Play-powered live games, including Mega Roulette, Eclipse Blackjack, One Blackjack, Auto Roulette, Power Up Roulette, Speed Baccarat, and Super 8 Baccarat, among many other live Roulette and Blackjack variants.

You can also play super exciting live dealer games that many casinos do not have, including Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Sports Blackjack, Dragon Tiger, Card Matchup, Boom City, Mega Wheel, and Blazing Dragon Tiger.

Specialty Games: 4.65/5

Only a few games are featured in the instant-win gaming category, but you have access to Break Da Bank Again, Thunderstruck II, and Immortal Romance video bingo, alongside a couple of exciting scratch cards also powered by Microgaming.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

While working on our review, we looked into the availability of Jackpot City Casino free chips 2023 and found nothing. However, this does not mean you should dismiss the casino based on the lack of free chips and no deposit bonuses.

The casino greets new customers with a rewarding sign-up bonus package with four match bonus offers valued up to $400. If you claim all four bonuses, you can enrich your bankroll with up to C$1,600.

Each bonus requires a minimum deposit of C$10.

If you keep playing at Jackpot City, you are entitled to daily bonuses, usually valued up to C$200 and C$400. You will find your daily bonus offer after accessing your account.

In addition, every four hours, you get one spin on the Bonus Wheel, and if you get lucky, you can win bonus credits, extra loyalty points, or free spins to use on the best Microgaming slots.

Banking Methods: 4.85/5

The casino has gone above and beyond to ensure all customers have various deposit methods.

If you register for an account in Canadian dollars, you can make deposits via Interac, Mastercard, Visa, Paysafe Card, MuchBetter, Neosurf, iDebit, Flexepin, and standard e-transfer.

Most options allow players to fund their accounts between CA$5 and CA$25,000 in a single transaction, commission fees do not apply.

Once you are ready to withdraw money, you can request to withdraw between C$10 and C$10,000 from your casino to your bank account. This is the maximum withdrawal limit per day.

However, if you request to withdraw an amount five times greater than your lifetime deposit amount, the maximum you can withdraw from your account per week is C$4,000.

Withdrawals at Jackpot City are processed within seven working days.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Fans of mobile gaming sessions will be pleased to find out that Jackpot City has dedicated Android and iOS casino apps, and the apps are free to download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

If this is too much of a hassle, you can engage in instant-play mobile gaming sessions without downloading and installing casino apps. The selection of mobile games includes almost all games accessible to desktop users.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

You can speak with Jackpot City customer care reps via online chat. And if you do not mind waiting a few hours to respond, you can reach out via email.

Before you reach out to Jackpot City online support team, check the casino’s Help section for more information concerning its bonuses, payment services, and more.

Jackpot City CA Review Overall Score: 4.69/5

JackpotCity online casino has a high overall rating of 4.69/5 based on the different rating criteria discussed in the previous section.

One of the most appealing features of Jackpot City is its eye-catching bonuses department, with a huge sign-up bonus and great bonus deals for returning players. One thing that would enrich the casino’s bonus department would be the addition of no-deposit offers.

Customers will appreciate the selection of Microgaming slots and table games that perfectly complement other Jackpot City standout features, hence the casino’s high overall score.

Things to Consider Before You Register at Jackpot City Canada

Now that you understand how Jackpot City operates and what it offers, you probably want to proceed by registering for an account.

While this is a great idea, there are a couple of things to check out first. Jackpot City caters to worldwide players but does not operate in all jurisdictions. Some regions are restricted from joining and playing casino games at Jackpot City

To ensure that you are permitted to open an account here, examine the casino’s list of restricted countries on the Terms & Conditions page.

If you are good to go, you need to check the casino’s banking department next. Pay special attention to the supported currencies and payment limitations. You want to open an account in your native currency if it is supported.

Jackpot City Casino Bonuses for Canadian Players

Jackpot City greets newcomers with a sign-up bonus package valued up to C$1,600. The bonus package features four match bonuses up to C$400 and comes with specific wagering requirements. Each bonus requires depositing C$10 or more.

New players have seven days from creating their accounts to claim the bonus. Players cannot place wagers higher than C$8 with their bonus funds. Only wagering on slots contributes 100% towards the required playthrough requirements.

The same bonus terms and conditions apply to the casino’s daily guaranteed bonuses, including the maximum betting limit of C$8 with bonus funds and the same wagering requirements.

Daily guaranteed bonuses you are offered depend on your VIP level. Essentially, you can receive reload bonuses of up to 125%. Once you claim your welcome bonus, the casino offers you a 100% boost up to C$200.

Thanks to the Jackpot City Bonus Wheel promos, you can enrich your online gambling experience with extra loyalty credits, bonus credits, or bonus spins. You have one spin on the Bonus Wheel every four hours if you have claimed your welcome bonus.

Other Rewarding Online Casinos Similar to Jackpot City

Below, we introduce you to three fantastic online casinos similar to Jackpot City in terms of generous bonuses and promotions.

PlayOJO has been online since 2017, and in a relatively short time period, it has built a staggering gaming lobby with over 3000 RNG games, including the best Bitcoin slots. PlayOJO also has a selection of over 60 live dealer options.

On your first deposit at PlayOJO, you qualify for 80 bonus spins usable on the Thor The Trials of Asgard slot. Then, there are rewarding PlayOJO Specials or special bonuses in the form of bonus credits, bonus spins, and instant cash prizes.

Join PlayOJO and claim 50 free spins on Thor The Trials of Asgard.

This online casino has an extensive casino gaming lobby with popular RTG, Nucleus, and Dragon Gaming titles. Most of the casino’s games fall into the slots category, but you will also come across Craps, Blackjack, Roulette, and live gaming options.

BetOnline newcomers are greeted with an awesome $3,000 sign-up bonus redeemable with the BOLCASINO promo code. Once you claim the welcome bonus, you have a huge selection of bonuses to explore reserved for returning players.

Claim BetOnline’s $3,000 casino sign-up bonus with the BOLCASINO promo code.

Bodog is also a great Jackpot City alternative, especially for fans of RTG games. Aside from standard Realtime Gaming slots, Bodog has separate sections reserved for Hot Drop Jackpots, table, card games, and a live casino lobby.

If you decide to give the casino a shot, you can claim a 100% bonus valued up to $600 on top of 50 bonus spins. Bodog also has one of the most rewarding selections of crypto bonuses if you prefer making crypto payments.

Click here for a 100% bonus of up to $600 and 50 bonus spins at Bodog.

Other Jackpot City Canada Reviews

We looked all over the Internet for the most relevant Jackpot City reviews left by its previous and current players, and you will find them attached below.

Jackpot City Review from a Canadian Player’s Perspective: Wrap-Up

Now that you know what to expect from the casino, you are probably ready to create your account.

If this is the case, go back to our step-by-step guide on creating an account here and set deposit limits once your account has been verified.

You also want to get started with the generous welcome bonus to which all Jackpot City newcomers are entitled. Be mindful of your budget and play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: