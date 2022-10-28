We all love slots, but playing at the same site for years can get a little boring, especially when the old UK casinos get too complacent with their services.

If you are sick of logging into the same old casino sites, we’ve got a couple of new slot sites in the UK that will add some much-needed spice to your reel-spinning sessions.

Using an advanced ranking system, we’ve sifted through hundreds of new sites in the UK and handpicked 10 worthy selections, with Luckland emerging as our no.1 pick.

If you’re ready to learn more about our top new UK slots casinos, let’s dive right in.

Best New Slot Sites in the UK

1. Luckland (Book of Dead) – Best New Slot Site in the UK Overall

18+. New, ID-verified players only. Up to £50 bonus credit & 50 bonus spins. 40x wagering requirement. Offer valid for 7 days. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% deposit bonus up to £50

50 bonus spins

Tons of different new slots

Recent winnings clearly shown

Full casino with a sportsbook

Many deposit methods

Cons:

No live chat

Luckland has quickly risen up the ranks to become a top trending new slots site due to its vast collection of different slots, jackpots, and other uk casino games.

In addition to slots, there’s a full sportsbook, a table games section, and live dealer games. If you are hunting for a top-tier new slot site, this should be the first place you check out.

Number & Quality of Slots: 4.9/5

Compared to some of the more established casino sites for online slots, this new site has already built up a massive catalogue with hundreds of different slots to check out.

This includes high-quality games like Eye of Cleopatra, Fruitoplis Fortune Play, and Wild Trigger.

Players can sift through the massive catalogue here by searching via name or software provider. Alternatively, you can simply check out the newest or most popular online slots.

Our favourite game here is Book of Dead, which is widely considered one of the best online slots in the UK, as it offers a unique twist on a classic slot theme.

Jackpot Slots: 4.8/5

There are many different progressive slots at this casino.

When we checked out the site, we saw over ten different slot games with progressive jackpots ready to be won.

Our favourite games in this category include Super Lion, Eye of Horus, and Super Lucky Reels.

In addition, you can easily see when people are winning jackpots and how much they are winning.

The recent winners are shown on the right-hand side of each page. We found over 20 different recent winners who’d won over £2,000 when we were writing our review.

Other Casino Games: 5/5

This is the best place to go if you want to play more than just slots.

There is a vast selection of table games, live casino games, and even a full sportsbook for you to check out.

Some of the top live games include Crazy Time, Monopoly, and roulette.

The sportsbook, in particular, stands out since most new slots sites simply do not have the means to concentrate on both sports betting and casino gambling.

At Luckland Sportsbook, players can bet on popular sports like football, tennis, basketball, American football, and Rugby.

If you’re into esports, you can place wagers in games like Dota 2 and Counter-Strike, just to name a few.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Like most sites, Luckland rewards new sign-ups with a decent welcome bonus.

If you register as a new user, you can get 100% tacked on to your first deposit – up to £50 in value.

In addition, this offer comes with 50 bonus spins that you can use on Starburst.

This bonus may be slightly less generous than some of the other offers from new slots sites on this page, but it’s still worth checking out.

Register now and kickstart your Luckland slots journey with a £50 bonus + 50 extra spins!

2. Luckster (Ice Ice Hockey) – Best New Slot Site in the UK for Jackpots

18+. New, ID-verified players only. Up to £200 bonus credit & 100 bonus spins. 35x wagering requirement. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to £200

100 bonus spins for new users

Extensive library of slots & jackpots

Many blackjack variants

Full sportsbook

Cons:

No 24/7 live chat

If you like slot sites with many different active jackpots and slot games with high pots to be won, Luckster is the best option to consider among all the new slot sites.

This is a full casino as well, giving users access to classic casino games, live games, and even a full sportsbook.

Number & Quality of Slots: 4.8/5

There are hundreds of different slots for new users to check out. You can also use the bonus from the deposit offer to test out these games with minimal risk.

Some of the most popular games on this site include Wolf Riches, 12 Super Hot Diamonds Extreme, and Dragons of the North.

For us, we thought Ice Ice Hockey was the most impressive due to its unique theme and excellent graphics.

Jackpot Slots: 4.7/5

Luckster has a nice collection of jackpot slots for you to check out.

Some top options include Eye of Horus, Lucky Lady, and Bison Rising. Our favourite game was Eye of Horus due to the fun theme and engaging graphics.

Just like Luckland, we like how recent jackpot winners are clearly listed on the right-hand side of each page.

During our review of the site, we found more than ten lucky people who’d recently claimed pots worth over £2,000.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

Suppose you get bored of playing slots.

In that case, this online casino also has an entire library of great casino games, including blackjack variants like Classic Blackjack Gold, BJ Royal Pair, and Vegas Single Deck Blackjack.

In addition, we found other popular games like baccarat, roulette, and video poker.

Finally, one of the other reasons why new customers should consider Luckster is because of its fully functioning sportsbook.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Luckster has one of the fairest welcome bonus offers on this page.

As a new user, you can get a 100% bonus up to £200, spread across your first three deposits on the site. In addition, you’ll also get 100 bonus spins that can be used on certain games.

This bonus is larger than what most new casino sites in the UK offer and comes with the guarantee of longevity.

You need to meet a 35x wagering requirement before you can claim your winnings, which is a reasonable requirement.

You’re also given 21 days to clear this rollover, which is more than enough time.

Click here to explore Luckster’s best casino games

3. Magic Red (Book of Itza) – Best Slot Tournaments of any New Slot Site in the UK

18+. New, ID-verified players only. Up to £25 bonus credit and 25 bonus spins. 50x wagering requirement. Only bonus funds need to be wagered. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Up to £25 bonus and 25 spins

More than 50 game providers

RTP scores over 96%

Over 1,000 slots

Cons:

Bonus isn’t quite as generous

This is a great casino to check out if you want to compete in slot tournaments.

We even saw a particular one where players could compete for £5,000 in prize money, with the winner taking home £1,000. You simply had to play certain slots and perform well to compete.

There are also various game providers at this new slot site. With a massive library of over 1,000 different slots, it’s easily one of the best online casinos in the UK.

Number & Quality of Slots: 4.9/5

With over 1,000 of the latest slot games, this site stands out for being one of the newer online slot sites with a considerably vast library.

Some of the most popular games we spotted were Book of Itza, Wildwood Buffalo, and Jade King.

The site also consistently adds to its collection of online slots. We found a couple of new titles, such as Vegas Hotties, Book of Tut, and Undead Fortune, all of which are worth checking out.

Since they have regular slot tournaments, Magic Red is a good option for competitive gamblers.

Jackpot Slots: 4.4/5

Despite having a massive library of different games compared to most slot sites, one of the big letdowns of Magic Red is its jackpot slot machines.

There was only one game in their progressive section: Eye of Horus. In addition, the jackpot for this game wasn’t clearly listed.

Other Casino Games: 4.6/5

Once you get sick of playing online slots, there are many other games to check out at this casino site.

We found various roulette variants like 10p Roulette, American Roulette, and Sapphire Roulette.

The live casino at Magic Red is also considerably impressive. We found many rare games like Dream Catcher, Crazy Time, Mega Ball, Lightning Dice, and many more.

Welcome Bonus: 4.2/5

Magic Red doesn’t have the largest welcome offer out there.

That being said, it’s still a decent offer to consider since you’re rewarded with a 100% bonus of up to £25 plus 25 bonus spins just for signing up.

You’ll need to clear the wagering requirements for the deposit bonus within 21 days. As for the bonus spins, you’ll have to use them within one day.

Check out the latest offers at Magic Red and claim up to a £25 welcome bonus + 25 free spins

4. Magical Vegas (Starburst) – Best User Experience of any New Slot Site in the UK

18+. New, ID-verified players only. Up to £300 bonus credit. 40x wagering requirement. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

£300 welcome bonus

Engaging site design

Thousands of slots

Scratch games available

Cons:

Limited number of table games

If your top priority in an online casino is an engaging design and a stellar user experience, then Magical Vegas is bound to knock your socks off.

In addition to a nice deposit bonus of up to £300, we also found a huge collection of over 1,000 slots.

Number & Quality of Slots: 4.9/5

Magical Vegas and Magic Red stand out on this page for having the largest selection of new slots.

Out of the vast library of over 1,000 new online slots, some of the best games to check out include Book Of Dead, Big Wheel Bonus, Starburst, and Bonanza Megaways.

We also like how there is an advanced filtering system. Players can sift through games based on features, the number of pay lines, popularity, and how new they are.

In future, we hope that they let users filter games by software providers.

Jackpot Slots: 4.5/5

If you want to test your luck and try to claim a big jackpot, there are some solid choices to consider at Magical Vegas.

Some top games to check out are Reel King Potty, The Greatest Train, and Cash Volt. However, we couldn’t see the current jackpots or any data on recent winnings.

Other Casino Games: 4.2/5

Another minor letdown with this site is that they don’t have too many table game variants for classic games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

We like the collection of scratch games like Ted Big Money, JaXpot 7s, and Luch Chili, but Magical Vegas needs to add more table games to improve their score here.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

This is one of the better welcome bonus offers on this page, giving you a nice 100% bonus up to £300. You can use this bonus on any of the top slots offered at Magical Vegas.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll need to clear the attached wagering requirements within seven days.

Click here to view all the active promotions at Magical Vegas

5. Dream Vegas (Funky Pharaoh) – Best Welcome Bonus of any New Slot Site in the UK

18+. New, ID-verified players only. Up to £300 bonus credit & 150 spins. 35x wagering requirement. Max bonus conversion equal to lifetime deposits (up to £300). Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% match up to £300

New users get 150 bonus spins

Many jackpots over £28,000

Cons:

No sports betting

If you want to access the most generous welcome bonus, look no further than Dream Vegas.

This site may not have the largest selection of new slots, but it gives more to new users than any of the other new online slots sites on this page.

Number & Quality of Slots: 4.5/5

There are hundreds of new slot games to check out at Dream Vegas. Our favourite options include Happy Hooves, Gates of Troy, and Funky Pharoah.

The only thing we don’t like is you can only filter based on popularity and the newest titles.

That being said, there are close to 100 different game providers at this casino, which is much more than most brand-new slot sites.

We hope they utilise these connections to increase the number of slots further.

Jackpot Slots: 4.8/5

One area where Dream Vegas really stands out is the jackpot slots selection.

We found over 25 different games with progressive jackpots, including Bass Boss, Flooder, and Gonzita’s Quest. Funky Pharoah had the largest pot, with over £2 million ready to be won.

During our review, the site had combined active jackpots worth over £23 million ready to be won on games like NFT Megaways, Joe Exotic, and Lion’s Hoard.

Each of the top progressives had pots of at least £28,000 ready to be won.

Other Casino Games: 4/5

In addition to slots, this site has a decent selection of blackjack, roulette, and video poker variants.

Our favourite video poker variants were Mississippi Stud Poker and DJ Wild Stud Poker. However, we would like to see a sportsbook and more live games added to the library here.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

This is the best welcome bonus on this collection of new slots sites, offering new users the most bang for their buck.

In total, you can get a 100% bonus up to £300 and 150 extra spins just for registering at Dream Vegas.

The bonus spins can be used on various NetEnt slot games. Of course, there are a couple of things to note. You can only generate up to £100 from these extra spins.

In addition, there is a standard 35x wagering requirement alongside a 30-day window where you must complete the wagering requirement for the bonus.

Want to grab a bonus of up to £300 plus 150 bonus spins? Click here to join Dream Vegas.

Runners-Up

How We Selected the Best New Slot Sites in the UK

Number & Quality of Slots

One of the first things you should look for when playing at any new slot site is the total number of available titles.

In addition, it is also essential to consider the number of software providers and the overall quality of the slots.

Jackpot Slots Available

Many people prefer progressive jackpot slots over traditional slots. This is why we focused on featuring the newest slot sites with high jackpots.

In addition, we checked to ensure that there were recent winnings on progressive jackpots and plenty of different jackpot slots available.

Other Casino Games Available

Once you’re tired of playing new slot games, you might want to switch to a different type of casino game.

For this reason, we looked at the whole library of each new slot site to ensure that they also had some excellent table games, live dealer games, video poker, and more.

Welcome Bonus & Other Promotions

Finally, new users on online slot sites should get a great reward for signing up. This might be a deposit bonus, some bonus spins, or even just access to a VIP program.

We checked the welcome bonus for each new slot site and did our best to feature sites with the best deals for UK players.

Best New Slot Sites in the UK: FAQs

What is the Best New Slot Site in the UK?

Players have different preferences, so narrowing down a massive list into one definitive option is difficult.

However, Luckland Casino is generally considered one of the best new sites for slots due to its large selection of high-quality games and generous welcome bonus.

What Are the Top Games at the Best New UK Slot Sites?

There are lots of excellent slot games to check out.

Currently, some of the hottest slots include Eye of Horus, Lucky Lady, and Super Lion. If you want to play a game with a nice jackpot, Gonzita’s Quest is another solid choice to consider.

What Are the Best New Slots to Win On in the United Kingdom?

Many believe that the easiest slot machine to win is the one with the highest payout percentage (or RTP score), while others believe that the easiest machine is the one with the biggest jackpot.

Ultimately, there is no easy way to determine which slot is the easiest to win on, as the odds always favour the house over the players.

Are All New Slot Sites in the UK Licensed?

Not every online casino in the UK is licensed, but all those featured here have reputable licenses either from the UK Gambling Commission or Malta Gaming Authority.

Can I Play Free Slots in the UK?

You can play free games on some slot sites by triggering the free/demo play mode.

In this mode, you’ll be able to test out a game and won’t have to risk anything from your bankroll. This is an excellent option if you’re new to a particular game.

What Payment Methods Do New Slot Sites in the UK Accept?

You’ll be able to fund your account using many regular payment methods. These include e-wallets, pre-paid cards, debit cards, crypto, and bank transfers.

If you’re into crypto gambling, check out these articles:

How Do I Find the Best New UK Slot Site for Me?

You should first check out the entire slot library to confirm that they have plenty of options.

Next, check out the jackpot slot library and see if there are any big pots to be won or information on those who recently received some winnings.

Thirdly, check out the entire library of games to ensure that there are some other solid table games, live games, a sportsbook, and so on.

Finally, consider how generous and valuable the welcome bonus is.

Comparison of the Top 5 New Slot Sites in the UK

Here is a recap of the top five new online slot sites in the UK and why we chose them:

Luckland: This should be the first place you go if you want to play online slots at a new site. New sign-ups get a 100% deposit bonus of up to £50 and 50 bonus spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Luckster: This is an excellent place to check out if you want a reasonable shot at getting some winnings on progressive slots. As a new user, you can get a 100% bonus up to £200, along with 100 bonus spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Magic Red: If you like to compete in slot tournaments, this is a solid choice to consider. Register today and receive a £25 bonus plus 25 extra spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Magical Vegas: This slot site boasts the best overall design and a stellar user experience. Become a registered player to get up to a £300 bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Dream Vegas: This should be your first stop if your main goal is to access the best welcome bonus. You can get a deposit bonus worth up to £300 and 150 extra spins just for signing up. Note that full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up at a New Slot Site in the UK

If you don’t know how to sign up at a new slot site, we are here to help you out.

Here is how you can sign up at Luckland, our top pick, though the process should be the same for most online casinos.

Step 1: Head Over to the Site

To get started, head over to the Luckland Casino welcome page, where you can activate your exclusive bonus.

Step 2: Create an Account

Once you land on the Luckland Casino website, click “register now,” and you will be prompted to fill in some basic personal information.

Step 3: Confirm Your Identity

Casino sites for UK players tend to have higher KYC requirements than other top international online casinos.

Make sure to complete all KYC requirements upon signing up to ensure you don’t encounter any problems later.

Step 4: Select Your Bonus & Deposit

Finally, the last thing you need to do is select your bonus before making a deposit.

This guarantees you will receive your 100% deposit bonus and 50 bonus spins right after you fund your account.

Have Fun Playing at the Best New Slot Sites in the UK!

If you’re on the hunt for the best new slot sites UK players can go for, Luckland should be the first place you check out.

Luckster is another solid online casino, especially if your main goal is to play progressive slots.

In addition, Magic Red is another excellent alternative for new slot games, and this casino even lets players compete in slot tournaments.

In any case, regardless of the slot site you choose, please play responsibly and only gamble with money you can afford to lose.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

Visit these free gambling addiction resources: