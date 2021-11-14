Best Non-UK Casino Sites Accepting UK Players

If you’re searching for a website where you may play for real money right now, you’ve come to the correct spot. Simply said, non-UK casinos are online casinos with gaming licenses from other countries outside of the United Kingdom. However, many of them still welcome players from the United Kingdom and provide appealing promotions.

Let’s have a look at these non-UK casinos in further detail so that you can make an informed decision about whether or not to play at non-UK-based locations online.

Top Non-UK Casinos Outside the UK

How We Rated Non-UK Licensed Casinos

It is simple to discover casinos that do not have a UK gambling license. They are frequent and well-known, as previously said. However, we needed a method for ranking these websites. That’s why our staff developed a straightforward but highly successful set of criteria that will be used on all casino sites on our list.

Not under UKGC: The main reason we avoid these casinos is that they aren’t licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. They must not have a license from the UKGC, which is the case with all non-UKGC casino operations. This is the first and most crucial element we consider. It’s important to remember that they need a permit!

No GamStop Exclusion: The majority of UK gamblers are searching for these casinos in order to avoid GamStop. As a result, they must be without support from GamStop and a non-gamstop casino. This enables you to play games even though you have a self-exclusion agreement.

Excellent Slot and Casino Games: Slots are quite popular in the United Kingdom, as you may guess. Non-UK online slots must have a large number of other games to be included on our list.

Have Popular Sports: If you’re searching for non-UK bookmakers, check out these sites. They should feature a wide range of betting alternatives for popular sports. Some gamblers like to wager.

Types of Non-UK Gambling Sites

You’ll find a wide range of games to play on the site. Some non-UK websites specialize in a certain game type (e.g. slot sites, poker sites, etc.). Others include a variety of different game types.

Here’s some more information about the types of non-UK gambling sites:

Sports Betting Sites: Non-UK bookies allow you to bet on a wide range of sporting events, such as football, tennis, baseball. You may bet on anything from which team or individual will win to the score and whether a certain player scores.

It’s simple to wager on non-UK leagues from foreign locations. You’ll be able to wager on American professional sports like the NHL, NFL, and many more.

Slot Sites: One of the most popular forms of online gaming is slot machines. They can be found on nearly any non-UK casino. Note that because they are from various developers, the games may vary from casino to casino. You should be able to discover the game you desire or at least one that is comparable.

Poker Sites: Non-UK poker sites are prevalent, so it’s simple to discover almost any card game you want. Blackjack, Texas hold ’em, draw poker, Chinese poker, and numerous other games are available.

Bingo Sites: Non-UK bingo sites are another excellent alternative. You may play various versions of the game in which you must win using straight lines, diagonals, four corners, and so on. Bingo sites employ a random number generator (RNG) machine to ensure fairness. You’ll have the same chances of winning as everyone else, and there may be multiple winners. This is most likely to happen in a big lobby.

Lottery Sites: Lottery sites offer some of the simplest games to play. They are entirely random and require no knowledge or expertise. Even though these games are simple to play, lottery websites ensure that they remain engaging. There are hundreds of variations to try. You may also be experimenting with themes, which ensures that you will never become bored.

Lottery systems employ random number generators to ensure fairness. Both beginners and veterans appreciate the fact that everyone gets the same chance of winning.

Benefits of Non-UK Betting Sites and Casino Operators

The main advantage of non-UK casino sites is a high degree of personal freedom. Non-UK platforms provide the same top quality as UK ones. There are also advantages such as:

Because the UKGC does not license these locations, they are not compelled to link with GameStop.

Verification is generally quick. The majority of overseas businesses aim to improve verification procedures in order to serve consumers more quickly.

There are a variety of incentives and loyalty programs available.

Rare casino games, e.g. Asian brands.

Cryptocurrencies and other currencies can all be used.

Tax-Free

British gamers are at ease playing at foreign sites because of these and other advantages. When you use well-known brands, such as those in our ratings, you’ll get the most pleasurable gaming experience possible.

General Steps on How to Sign Up to Non-UK Casinos

You must create an online casino account before you can start playing. We understand that some no-account casinos exist, but most casinos need players to join up. This is required because casino owners require information to verify your identity. The following are the basic stages for gaming at non-UK casino sites in general.

Step 1: Choose a Trustworthy Non-UK Casino

The first step is to locate a reputable online casino that offers the games and incentives you want. We’ve reviewed and categorized the top non-UK online casinos on our site, so finding one has never been easier. From our suggestions, you are free to choose the one that appeals to your personal taste.

Step 2: Create an account

Look for the registration or sign-up page on your casino’s website to start creating your online gaming account. Most casinos will want your name, email address, home address, date of birth, phone number, and postal code. Keep in mind that you must also establish your payment method and select a currency.

Step 3: Claim Your Welcome Bonus by Making a Deposit

If you pick a great non-UK casino, you’ll be rewarded with a delicious sign-up bonus. Find out how much money you’ll need to put down as well as the maximum deposit amount that may be taken from your account. The minimum deposit might range from €5 to €20, so it’s most likely to be something you can afford.

Step 4: Win and Withdraw Your Winnings

The following stage is to put your money and free spins to good use. The last step is to challenge yourself. Search for the casino games you want on the casino’s website. If things go well, return to the payments page, select a withdrawal option, then withdraw your winnings.

Non-UK Online Casino Bonuses

Non-UK casino gaming sites have some of the most appealing bonuses available. They generally provide a variety of extras to ensure that everyone gets something. Bonus cash, free spins, or both may be offered in their promotions. Let’s have a look at the most popular offers.

Sign-up Bonus or Welcome Bonus – The first incentive is given to players after registration. The majority of non-UK casinos give a 100% first deposit bonus up to a certain amount.

Deposit Bonus – This deal, as the name implies, does not have a minimum deposit requirement.

Free Spins – The free spins are actually free spins given out as bonuses with or without a deposit to be used on specific online slots.

Combo Sign-up Bonuses – Non-UK casinos provide new clients with a sign-up offer that includes bonus cash and free spins.

Bonuses for old Customers – Members who have been with the site for a long time may enjoy extra perks such as reload offers, cashback bonuses, loyalty points, and VIP services.

There will also be bonus deals that are only available on specific casino sites, as well as special offers that you can obtain by signing up for newsletters. We recommend checking the casino’s current bonuses on a regular basis to ensure you’re aware of any new ones. Also, read the wagering requirements and other terms and conditions before claiming any offer to make sure they are reasonable.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods for Non-UK Casino Sites

Customers from different nations flock to non-UK gambling sites for their wide range of payment options. Because we previously stated, UK casinos are no longer permitted to accept credit card deposits. You not only have the option of using credit cards with non-UK casinos; you may also use alternative payment methods such as those listed below.

Debit, Credit, and Prepaid Card – Non-UK casino accounts can be quickly and securely paid into or withdrawn from using payment cards like Mastercard and Visa.

E-Wallets – Several popular platforms exist, each with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Popular services include Skrill, PayPal, and Neteller.

Cryptocurrencies – Digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Litecoin enable quick, transparent, and anonymous transactions with minimal fees.

Prepaid Vouchers – Prepaid money cards such as Paysafecard come with a pin code that guarantees the security of each transaction.

Bank Wire Transfer – A payment option that allows you to send money directly into your online casino account using your bank account.

When selecting a non-UK casino site, do some research beforehand to figure out which banking options are accessible. Even though e-wallets are simple to obtain, you’ll get started faster if you join a casino that accepts payment methods you already use. Furthermore, find out whether the chosen casino site charges transaction fees on deposits and withdrawals. For your information, the best operators will accept your funds without charging any fees.

Non-UK Online Casinos FAQs

What are non-UK online casinos?

These are regular casinos or websites for gambling that operate in the same fashion as other casinos. The only distinction is that they don’t have a UKGC license. It’s worth noting that they do, in fact, have a valid permit, which is usually acquired from Curaçao. This ensures the safety and fairness of gaming operations.

Can I deposit in pounds at casinos outside the UK?

Yes and no. This will be determined by the casino you are playing at. Most casinos allow this currency for deposits and withdrawals, while others simply accept it for deposits. Keep in mind that several casinos are presently adding GBR as a viable option, so we believe in the near future more sites will support it completely.

Is it possible to join non-UK casinos for UK players?

Yes, you may create an account at this casino, play games, deposit money as many times as you wish, and withdraw your winnings once you’ve made your decision. They welcome all players from the United Kingdom and there are no additional procedures or anything else to worry about. Many websites do not require proof from players.

What is the best non-UK-based casino casino?

There are so many alternatives that choosing the finest casino of this sort is nigh impossible. It’s all about what you want to play and what you need from a casino for this. Anyway, we’d like to suggest the Million Vegas Casino for this purpose. It has a lot of games, provides attractive bonuses, and much more, all available right now.

Are non-UK online casinos safe?

It’s critical to note that you must gamble at a respectable casino. It implies the site has received authorization to utilize fair games and provide customer care. These casinos do test their games on a regular basis, so there are no problems. Your data will be secured, so you won’t have to worry about anyone stealing them.

Disadvantages of gambling at non-UK sites?

Another disadvantage is that if something goes wrong, you will be on your own. If the casino refuses to cash out your winnings, for example, you can always contact the UKGC at a Regulated UK Casino. This is more difficult in regulated casinos where the UKGC cannot assist you.

Best Non-UK Casino sites?

The best casinos in the United Kingdom are listed above. But it’s all a question of taste and expertise. Some individuals enjoy Poker, while others prefer Slots, so they’ll have to test out different sites to see which is the finest for them.

Do I need to pay tax if I win a Non-UK Casino?

Yes. There should be no mistake about it. The casino license itself is not important for tax purposes, but the player’s location is.

Non-UK Casinos: Final thoughts

Non-UK casinos are widely welcomed by gamers from all over the world for a variety of reasons, as we’ve seen in this essay. Their advantages include accessibility, simplicity of registration, anonymity, global coverage, and a variety of payment options, including credit cards and big bonuses. If that sounds like your ideal casino, please consider our list of the top non-UK casinos on this page. Remember to gamble responsibly.

