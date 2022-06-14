Who says that only veteran brands offer an excellent gambling experience? Proving them wrong, we have conducted extensive research and created a comprehensive list of the best new casino sites in the UK.

Sometimes it may seem risky to play casino games on newly launched online casinos since they have yet to prove themselves among gamblers. But just because a brand doesn’t have 20 years of experience, it doesn’t mean that the people behind it don’t know what they’re doing.

While working on our list, we focused on several factors that can influence your gaming experience. This includes game variety, bonuses, user interface, and more. We found Casushi to be the overall best.

Sounds good? Let’s get started.

New Casino Sites in the UK

1. Casushi – Best New Casino Site in the UK Overall

18+. New, verified players only. Up to £50 deposit reward and 50 casino bonus spins. 40x wagering requirement. 30 days expiry. £250 max withdrawal. Not valid for prepaid or e-wallet deposits. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

1,050+ games from 70+ providers

Great selection of progressive jackpots

Welcome bonus up to £50 plus 50 extra spins

Low minimum stakes of £0.01 per wager

Colourful, fun, and user-friendly design

Cons:

Live chat support isn’t available 24/7

A touch of Asia, bright colours, and an engaging storyline make Casushi an out-of-the-box casino, welcoming UK players since January 2020.

Its library already features over 1,000 titles, with several games having generous, possible multi-million winnings.

Game Variety – 4.9/5

The majority of the game library is reserved for slots, so if you love spinning reels, you can spend days exploring the collection.

One of the main features of this casino is a fantastic selection of progressive jackpots, including the favourite of many players – Microgaming’s Mega Moolah.

If you prefer games of skill, you can choose between poker, blackjack, and baccarat (online and live). Bingo, keno, dice games, scratch cards, and roulette are also available. Thanks to the simple and clean interface, you’ll be able to find them in just a few seconds.

Options in live casino games are solid, with 46 titles to choose from. All in all, Casushi’s game selection is decent, and it should be enough for the majority of the gamblers.

Promotions – 4.8/5

Available rewards at Casushi casino highly depend on the status of the player’s Casushi points, collected every time you play a game. Once you secure a certain number of points, you can exchange them for different bonuses.

But, one promotion is the same for every new player – the welcome bonus.

The casino awards newly registered customers with a 100% match bonus up to £50 + 50 extra spins on a famous game – Book of Dead. To meet the casino bonus T&C, you have to wager the bonus amount 40x in 30 days to cash out your wins.

One important note is that deposits made with a prepaid card or Skrill and Neteller don’t qualify for this bonus, so keep this in mind.

Banking – 4.8/5

The selection of payment methods at Casushi isn’t huge, but it should be enough for the majority of the gamblers. This casino doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies but has a more traditional approach to deposits and withdrawals.

Users can make transactions using debit cards, PaySafeCard, Trustly, PayPal, Skrill, or Neteller. The method you choose for deposits will also apply to withdrawals.

If your choice is e-wallets, the payout should be visible on your balance in a few hours, while other methods can take up to five days.

Reputation & Customer Service – 4.8/5

Casushi online casino has the UK Gambling Commission stamp of approval and a reputable company managing it. Dazzletag Entertainment LTD has several well-established casinos, and Casushi is well on its way to joining them.

As for customer support, we don’t have any complaints about their professionalism and approach to the user. We enjoyed our contact with customer support and were glad to receive detailed information from them.

Click here to discover all the latest bonuses & promotions available at Casushi

2. Kassu – Best New Live Casino Site in the UK

18+. New, verified players only. Up to £100 deposit bonus and 300 additional spins. 40x wagering requirement. 14 days expiry. £2,000 max withdrawal. Not valid for e-wallet deposits. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

About 100 live casino games

15 payment methods

Interactive interface

Amazing mobile compatibility

Games from leading providers

Welcome bonus up to £100

Cons:

2% withdrawal fee

Kasu branded itself as a hip new online casino that keeps it 100, no matter its relatively short time on the market. It’s been up and running since October 2019, and it has already beaten many old-timers in the segments of promotion and live casino.

Game Variety – 4.8/5

Starting with 2,000+ titles, you’ll have the hard task of choosing which game is perfect for the grand opening of your Kassu adventure.

Slot games, craps and dice, scratch cards, bingo, and online table games can get you started, but live casino games really sparked our interest. With about 100 live casino games, Kassu can really transport you to a real-life-like casino and give you an experience like no other.

From American and European roulettes to several baccarat variants with RTP of up to 98.94%, Kassu UK knocked it out of the park.

Promotions – 4.8/5

Making the 1st deposit means getting a welcome bonus. And Kassu gives you a chance to choose between two bonuses, depending on if you like slots or live dealer games better.

The casino prepared a welcome package of a 100% match bonus of up to £100 and 300 additional spins for all slot fans, with a minimum deposit of just £10.

The wagering requirements are 40x, which is within the industry standards, but players have only two weeks to meet them. In comparison, our #1 pick, Casushi, gives players 30 days to fulfil bonus conditions.

Live casino welcome bonus also gives you up to £100 extra, but the minimum deposit is higher, at £30. The wagering requirements are the same, but the bonus money can be used only on pre-selected titles, which you can see once you claim it.

Regular players can enjoy Fab Fridays with a 25% bonus of up to £50, while Tuesdays bring extra spins for online slots.

Banking – 4.75/5

You shouldn’t have any problems when depositing at Kassu casino, given that you can choose between 15 different means of payment.

Debit cards are among the most popular ones, followed by e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, PayPal, MuchBetter, MiFinity, Jeton, Neosurf, and eZeeWallet).

In addition, users can opt for Boku mobile payments, PaySafeCard, or Trustly.

Deposits are free and instant, but withdrawals come with a fee of 2%, plus possible additional costs, depending on the chosen method. That could prevent some gamblers from opening a Kassu account because many operators bear the transaction costs themselves.

Reputation & Customer Service – 4.7/5

Kassu is a part of Genesis Global LTD, a company with many well-known online casinos under its belt. The brand complies with the regulatory framework of the UK, which is proven by the UK Gambling Commission license, meaning you can safely enjoy online casino games at Kassu.

If you happen to run into a problem, you can check the neatly organised FAQ section. In case that doesn’t help, customer support is available via phone, contact form, and live chat.

Click here to find what bonuses are available at Kassu right now

3. MrQ – Best New UK Casino for Mobile Gambling

18+. New, verified players only. 20 bonus spins. No wagering requirement. 48 hours expiry. £10 minimum deposit. Unlimited winnings. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Amazing mobile compatibility

Over 1,000 games from leading providers

20 extra spins welcome bonus

Zero wagering requirement

Unlimited bonus winnings

No withdrawal fees

Cons:

Only 17 live casino games

Not many promotions for regular users

In June 2018, the iGaming industry welcomed another new casino site that soon became a go-to place for many UK players – MrQ.

Its excellent bonus policy and top-notch mobile optimisation made MrQ a true gem for many gamblers in the UK.

Game Variety – 4.75/5

MrQ is equipped with over 1,000 games from 48 leading providers. A vast majority of games are fully mobile compatible and can be played on any mobile device, including tablets.

A smooth mobile gaming experience provides you with a range of classic games but also live tables powered by Authentic Gaming.

Bingo games complete the collection, but we were a bit disappointed MrQ doesn’t offer any baccarat variations.

Promotions – 4.7/5

To claim your MrQ welcome bonus in the form of 20 wager-free spins in the Fishing Frenzy slot, you need to open an account and deposit a minimum of £10.

Claiming deposit bonuses without a wagering requirement also means that there are other limitations that will lower your winnings. For example, the maximum stake is set to £0.10 per spin, which can impact your total win.

But we’d still recommend getting the most out of it.

If you verify your mobile phone, you’ll get additional ten spins in Squealin’ Riches, valid for seven days.

Banking – 4.75/5

Deposit options at MrQ are pretty limited. Apart from debit cards, players can use PayPal or bank transfers. Additionally, customers with O2, 3, Vodafone, and EE can make phone bill deposits.

The minimum deposit for all methods is £10.

Withdrawals are available only via debit cards or PayPal and mostly take just a few hours. Plus, this casino doesn’t charge any fees for processing withdrawals, and you can pay out everything on your casino balance with no cap.

Reputation & Customer Service – 4.7/5

Lindar Media LTD team stands behind the MrQ brand, while the UKGC license protects the players and monitors the casino’s operations.

MrQ has a detailed (and we really mean detailed) FAQ section that should do if you face a problem outside customer service working hours (8 am – 8 pm). Agents are available via e-mail or live chat, and you can even send them snail mail.

Get started at MrQ and claim your extra spins by clicking here

4. Red Dog – Best New Crypto Casino Site in the UK

18+. New, verified players only. 320% slots bonus. 35x wagering requirement (D+B). Valid on the first five deposits. Deposit x30 max withdrawal. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Support crypto deposits & payouts

Games from leading providers

Generous 320% slot bonus

Customer service available around the clock

Amazing mobile compatibility

Cons:

Minimum withdrawal of 150 EUR

New online casinos often take a long time to prove themselves on the market. But Red Dog came prepared and attracted a loyal audience from the very beginning in 2019.

This casino site doesn’t feature a gigantic game library, but the variety of games is impressive. Add numerous bonuses and a good selection of payment methods to the mixture, and you have yourself a great new UK casino to use.

Game Variety – 4.75/5

Red Dog cooperates with only two game providers – Real Time Gaming for online games and Visionary for the live casino. That also affects the number of games, which is currently 156.

However, the game variety is enviable. Slots, video poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, keno, as well as board and shooting games, will get you hooked for hours.

There are no major progressive jackpots or bingo games, but it’s a well-rounded collection overall.

Promotions – 4.75/5

Promotions are a major deal in Red Dog Casino. There are all types of different bonuses available here, both for beginner and experienced players.

We don’t want to bore you, so we’ll only talk about the most lucrative welcome bonus, a 260% deposit bonus for slots and 150 spins on Lucky Catch. If you deposit with crypto or Neosurf, you’ll get additional 20 spins.

You should also check out the very generous 320% per cent slots bonus, which is very generous. In order to activate this offer, make sure to use the Red Dog Casino bonus code REDCOIN.

Whichever bonus you choose, we encourage you to read the T&C first to know what’s exactly expected of you once you claim a bonus.

Banking – 4.7/5

Crypto enthusiasts who search for the best new online casinos should pass on Red Dog. BTC, LTC, ETH, and USDT deposits are welcomed on this new casino and are available instantly.

If you prefer fiat currencies, available options are debit cards, Flexepin, and Neosurf.

Reputation & Customer Service – 4.6/5

This Curacao-licensed brand has a good reputation among the players, and we couldn’t find any active complaints.

Customer support is available 24/7 on desktop and mobile via live chat, e-mail, or phone.

Click here to explore all the latest bonuses offered by Red Dog Casino

5. PlayOJO – Best No Wagering Bonus Spins of All New UK Casino Sites

18+. New, verified players only. 50 bonus spins. No wagering requirement. One bonus per player. £10 minimum deposit. No max wins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Over 3,000 games

All bonuses are available without the wagering requirements

Exciting jackpot tournaments

Amazing mobile compatibility

Daily rewards

Cons:

Live chat support is available only after registration

The verification process can take a long time

PlayOJO was established in February 2017. That same year, this new UK casino got the Rising Star title at the EGR Awards.

Well deserved.

Players can choose among 3,000 titles, both online and live, and with mobile apps ready to download, you can play whenever you want.

Game Variety – 4.7/5

From slots to game shows, there’s little to be missed in PlayOJO’s library. The interface is easy to navigate, so even if you’re a newbie, no worries, you’ll figure it out in no time. The jackpot collection is especially impressive, with almost 200 titles featuring new editions and classics.

One major downside is the search function that doesn’t work properly, which can be frustrating when trying to find a specific game in such an extensive library.

You can help yourself by filtering games by category, but a functional search option is a must, in our opinion, for every UK casino site, old or new.

Promotions – 4.7/5

PlayOJO’s newly registered customers can choose between two welcome bonuses, depending on if you prefer online slots or bingo. As we mentioned earlier, all bonuses come without wagering requirements, which is impressive.

If you decide to make your 1st deposit of at least £10 on slots, you’ll get 50 bonus spins credited to your account and usable in Book of Dead. The spin value is £0.10, but the casino doesn’t limit your winnings in any other way.

Bingo fans can get 50 bonus bingo tickets after their 1st deposit and ten spins in the Starburst slot.

Mind you, one player can’t get both bonuses, but you have to choose which one you prefer.

Banking – 4.65/5

PlayOJO supports deposits made via PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, Sofort, Trustly, PaySafeCard, and bank transfers. You can even deposit indirectly in cryptocurrencies if your preferred e-wallet supports it.

Also, most deposit methods come with instant processing time, so you’ll be able to play right away. Withdrawals are also pretty fast (generally speaking) and can be done in a few hours.

Reputation & Customer Service – 4.7/5

Like many other new casino UK sites, PlayOJO got its UK Gambling Commission approval, making online gambling on this site completely legit and safe for UK players.

Getting customer support is possible via e-mail or live chat every day from 6 am until midnight. You can always consult the FAQ page in case of an easy-to-solve problem.

Click here to explore all the latest & most generous bonuses at PlayOJO

Runners-Up:

Ranking Methodology for the Best UK New Casino Sites

Game Variety:

It wouldn’t be much of a review if we didn’t take a good look at the game library, would it? Games make casinos fun and entertaining, so we always explore the casinos’ lobby to give you a comprehensive overview of everything you can expect.

For example, our top pick, Casushi, offers over 1,000 games from 70+ leading providers.

Promotions:

Bonuses are the primary tool for new online casinos to attract new customers to sign up and play on their sites. We share the good, the bad, and the ugly sides of offered promotions to keep your bankroll in check.

Banking:

Fees or no fees, processing times, and selection of payment methods – these are all crucial elements when trying to deposit and pay out cash funds. And you can find all this information in our reviews.

Reputation & Customer Service:

Playing on reliable new UK online casinos is a priority. Although these sites haven’t been on the market for a long time and have yet to prove themselves, we do a thorough check to ensure you’re safe and good to go.

What You Need to Know About New Casino Sites UK

Are New UK Casino Sites Safe & Secure?

If a site looks fishy to you or sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Check if there’s a license number at the website’s footer and search for reviews and players’ experiences with a specific operator. All our top picks, such as Casushi, are regulated and completely safe.

How Can I Find New Mobile Casino Sites for UK Players?

Most new online casino sites are optimised for mobile phones and tablets. For example, MrQ has over 900 games fully compatible across devices and with all other features needed for seamless gaming.

Which New Casino Sites Have the Best Welcome Bonuses?

You can get a welcome bonus in pretty much every casino. Still, PlayOJO has a great offer of 50 bonus spins with no wager requirements and no win limits. Simply register and deposit a minimum of £10.

Do Casino Websites in the UK Accept Cryptocurrencies?

Some brands are crypto-friendly, while others support only fiat currencies. Available currencies are always available in the Cashier section as a part of your casino profile. Out of our top 5 picks, only Red Dog supports direct crypto deposits.

Can I Play for Free at the UK Online Casino Sites?

Depends. Some of the newest online casinos enable users to play in free (demo) mode, meaning that you can try out games without spending your own money. However, there are also many other casino sites in the UK that do not allow you to play the games for free.

How Do I Know Which New Casino Sites in the UK Are the Best for Me?

Reading reviews is very helpful when searching for top contenders you could register with, but in the end, the decision should be based on your preferences. Find an operator with a good reputation and a good variety of games, so you don’t get bored, quality payment systems, and fair bonus conditions that can help get the most out of your money.

Comparison of the Top 5 New Casino Sites UK

Let’s quickly go through our top 5 sites once again and make a short overview.

Casushi – With a unique vibe, vibrant interface, and Asian motives, Casushi is a great choice for everyone looking for an out-of-the-ordinary casino.

Get your 100% matched bonus up to £50 + 50 extra spins on Book of Dead by registering and making your 1st deposit! Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Kassu – A fantastic selection of live dealer games and over 2,000 titles overall make Kassu THE casino created for fun o’clock. Choose between slot or live casino welcome bonus and enjoy up to £100 bonus money! Note that the full T&Cs apply.

MrQ – Get your mobile device ready because MrQ put a lot of effort into creating an entertaining but safe environment for all UK players. In just 30 seconds, you can open an account, make your first deposit, and get 20 wager-free spins! Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Red Dog – Crypto fans, this one’s for you. Red Dog has offered its customers an extra layer of anonymity by supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, accompanied by four welcome bonuses to choose from.

Here, you can receive a generous 320% slots deposit match. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

PlayOJO – In addition to native iOS and Android mobile apps, this award-winning British casino offers its players exclusive promotions with no wagering requirements.

Join now and claim 50 bonus spins or 50 bingo tickets and ten spins! Note that the full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up at New Casino Sites UK

Brand new online casinos mainly follow the well-tested and proven registration process, a standard for the online casino industry.

Below, we’ll show you step-by-step how to open an account at new UK casinos, using Casushi as an example.

Step One – Head To the Casino’s Website

Click here to visit Casushi

Click the pink “Register” button in the upper right-hand corner

Enter your personal information and set your username and password

Click “Register”

Step Two – Check Your Inbox

Depending on if the casino successfully verified your data electronically or not, you may have to provide additional documents

In case you need help with the verification process, you can contact customer support

Step Three – Make Your 1st Deposit

Choose the preferred payment method, enter banking information, and decide on the amount (remember the minimum deposit for a welcome bonus!)

Pick the game and enjoy !

Are New Casino Sites UK Worth Your Time?

New UK casinos penetrate the market well prepared to attract users with huge gaming libraries with various games, fantastic bonuses, and additional perks that will make your gambling experience unforgettable.

There’s no need to be afraid of trying out new brands; just make sure you know a thing or two about them.

Our comprehensive reviews are made to make things easier for you and point you in the right direction.

Whether you pick our #1, Casushi, or any other online casino site from our top 5, you’re in for a gaming treat.

