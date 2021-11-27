9 Best Bitcoin Roulette Sites and BTC Roulette Casinos

Roulette is one of the most popular casino games ever played. It was named after the French term for little wheel, which is how it acquired its name. The game is virtually identical to when it first emerged in the 18th century, with a few modifications. You may now play roulette online casinos all around the world and even use Bitcoin for your wagers.

If you’re searching for the best bitcoin roulette websites, this is the place to come. We’ve evaluated the top Bitcoin roulette sites for your online gaming pleasure.

Top Bitcoin Roulette Sites and Casinos: Quick Look

Site Signup Bonus Editor’s Notes Score 🥇

Ignition 150% up to $1,500 10 games to choose from

Multiple banking options

Bonus and daily events 98% 🥈

7bitcasino 100% up to $100 or 1.5 BTC Numerous game providers

20 roulette games

generous welcome package

Daily Jackpot contest 97% 🥉

Betonline 100% up to $1,000 Crypto friendly

bonuses of various kinds

Daily contest 24/7 customer support 95% Bitstarz 100% up to 1 BTC A wide selection of games Bonuses for Bitcoin players 24/7 customer support 93% CSGOEmpire 100% up to $1,000 Plenty of bonuses Reward programs

User-friendly site 93% Bovada 125% up to $1,250 Easy-to-use interface Bonuses of various kinds Roulette Jackpot contests 92%

Cafe casino

350% up to $2,500 VIP program with generous benefits Best Chat Room Casino Easy to use interface 91% Slots.lv 300% up to $1,500 Numerous categories of roulette games

User-friendly website

24/7 customer support 90% Red Dog 225% up to $1,500 No withdrawal fees

24/7 customer support Reward program 90%

9 Best Bitcoin Roulette Online Casinos

1) Ignition: Overall Best Bitcoin roulette Casino

Roulette section with a wide variety of games

There are many banking options available.

Design and theme make navigating the site enjoyable

Welcome bonus and daily events

Ignition Casino is a popular destination among online gamblers. It has a robust sportsbook area, as well as some of the most played casino games. Players are given a simple sign-up procedure and everything on the site loads quickly thanks to Betsoft’s optimization. The site is fully optimized to run on any mobile device and allows for over 140 traditional casino games thanks to Betsoft.

Users may wager on a number of sports, such as baseball, basketball, snooker, and martial arts. Meanwhile, this company’s attention to player retention ensures that promotional discounts are updated regularly. Credit and debit cards as well as bank transfers are among the Ignition banking choices accessible on the site. The website also supports other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin ( BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH), Ripple (XRP), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Furthermore, it has a Panamanian license and is transparent and secure.

2) 7bitcasino: Best Casino for Bitcoin roulette Bonuses

Numerous game providers

More than 20 roulette games

Offers a generous welcome package

Fully optimized mobile site for modern devices

Superior graphics and gameplay

7bitcasino, which was just founded five years ago, is regarded as one of the finest online casinos that accept Bitcoin. With over a dozen top-notch game suppliers such as Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, and XPG on their roster, FortuneJack has a lot to offer.

There are hundreds of games to choose from, grouped into classic categories at the top of the screen. If you want to play games from a specific provider, there are easy-to-use filters available.

To assist you get started, the casino has put together a 5BTC welcome package. It’s essentially a sequence of deposit-matching bonuses: a 110 percent first deposit bonus (up to 1.5 BTC) and a weekly 50 percent bonus up to 3.5 BTC).

For the time being, this Bitcoin roulette casino only accepts cryptocurrencies, but it intends to add fiat options in the future. You can use two-factor authentication to ensure that your account isn’t misused for added protection.

3) Betonline: Best Casino with weekly Tournaments with High Payouts

Accepts all major cryptocurrencies

Welcome bonuses of various kinds

User friendly site

Top ranked casino and roulette site for US players

A great variety of options for deposits and withdrawals

Although this online casino is exclusively for cryptocurrency, it was established in 2003, making it relatively new. With an all-American design and a lighthearted tone, Betonline provides you with an enjoyable casino experience that seems genuine. The casino supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin as well as direct deposits and withdrawals in these cryptocurrencies. Any wins of less than 1 BTC are immediately paid out by the casino.

For the first three deposits, you may earn up to 1 BTC in total with three different bonuses: 100 percent up to 1 BTC for the initial deposit, 50% up to 2 BTC for the second deposit, and 50% up to 2 BTC for the third deposit. On a weekly basis, you could also make money with smaller incentives.

You may choose which games you want to see by limiting your search to certain currencies. All of the games are organized into categories, so there’s no confusion. Whether you enjoy playing slots, roulette games, or anything else, you’ll be able to locate the game you’re looking for.

4) Bitstarz: Best Casino with multiple Bitcoin roulette Jackpot Tables

A wide selection of games

Bonuses for Bitcoin players

24/7 customer support

Bitstarz is a popular European online casino that was created “for people, by people.” This Curaçao-licensed gaming platform offers a huge range of slots, jackpot slots, Slingo, table games, and live casino games from industry-leading software companies such as Betsoft, Yggdrasil, Microgaming, and NetEnt.

Bitstarz’s browser version works flawlessly on all platforms, but the firm also offers Android and iOS apps for further convenience. The site is lightning quick to load and contains all of the functions where you’d expect them to be. To safeguard your personal and financial information, the site uses a variety of security methods, so you can rest easy while using it.

The “Star-rated” site offers a wide selection of bonuses and incentives. The list of promotions on the “Bitstarz” website is lengthy, including a great Bitcoin welcome package that will give you up to mBTC 300 in extra money and 150 free spins. Players who have been playing for a long time can join the VIP club and receive greater bonuses, faster withdrawals, and personalized account management.

5) CSGOEmpire: Best Live Roulette Games

Plenty of bonuses

Reward programs

There are a variety of payment options

A user-friendly site with weekly promotions

CSGOEmpire Casino, like most casinos, provides bonuses to keep the game interesting. Besides a welcome bonus that is comparable to your first four deposits, Monday Reloads, Wednesday Free Spins, and the Weekend Cashback are also available. These will allow you to win Bitcoins playing games from some of the industry’s best gaming developers.

According to CSGOEmpire, players are rewarded for their loyalty. This is demonstrated through Air Races, which provide intriguing rewards to the gamers that have been participating the most. There’s also a visually attractive VIP area where you may collect appealing cars as you go up the levels and gain additional gaming perks. It accepts a variety of traditional payment methods, including both crypto and fiat money as well as several popular e-wallet options. Ripple is the only Softswiss casino that allows no confirmation crypto deposits, and it recently added them.

6) Bovada: Best Welcome Bonuses



Easy-to-use interface

Bonuses of various kinds

Bovada is a no-nonsense, user-friendly dice site with many regular bonuses that’s ideal for those seeking for the real excitement of bitcoin dice. Bovada also offers a Bitcoin faucet, through which you can increase your account via five initial Bitcoin bonuses. You may also earn rewards just by being active in the public chat.

It’s easy to register: simply supply your login and password. It may help you earn more money. To make things even easier, you may log in using your MetaMask account. Bovada’s house advantage is 1%, which is in line with the industry average.

The casino supports six cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tron. Withdrawals may take eight hours in rare cases but are typically quick.

7) Cafe casino: Best Customer Service

Fiat and cryptocurrencies

A variety of bonuses

VIP program with generous benefits

Cafe Casino is a Bitcoin gaming site that has established itself as a top choice in the United States. This site provides nonstop offers to keep you glued to your seat and ensure that everything stays novel. They just added fiat payments, so you may now deposit both cryptocurrencies and conventional money. As a result of that, they provide unique incentives to those who decide to give it a try.

The welcome offer has just been improved. Players can now get 300 free spins on their first deposit, and the deposit requirement was lowered to €50 (or currency equivalent). Cafe casino also has a VIP program with a dedicated account manager, extra bonuses, loyalty points, and specific rewards.

8) Slots.lv: Best Mobile Bitcoin Roulette Casino

Over 15+ cryptocurrencies

Numerous categories of roulette games

20x wagering requirement for bonuses

The next Bitcoin-friendly casino on our list is Slots.lv, which is based in the United States. It has a simple design that makes it very simple to locate the game you want to play. You have thousands of slots to choose from, as well as categories to help you quickly sort through the options. There’s no chance that you’ll get bored anytime soon if you pick between 60+ game providers like XPG, Evolution Gaming, and others. You’ll discover big names like XPG, Evolution Gaming, and others when it comes to gaming suppliers.

Slots.lv permits the use of over 20 different cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Ripple. Keep in mind that for your Bitcoin sports betting, the casino only accepts cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals. The minimum deposit is 5mBTC, which is somewhat higher than normal; however, the welcome bonus is also larger.

The welcome bonus package includes four deposit bonuses. The first deposit gets you a 100% bonus up to 1BTC, while the second deposit earns you 50%. A 100% match is available for the third time you make a deposit, up to 2BTC, and the fourth deposit is worth 50% up to 3BTC in total.

9) Red Dog: Best New Bitcoin Roulette Casino

30 free spins on signup

No withdrawal fees

0.4mBTC minimum deposit

Red Dog is a Bitcoin-friendly casino that is certain to make you feel right at home with a no-deposit bonus. You may get 20 free spins to play the games and enter into the mood as soon as you join up. There’s also a welcome offer that gives you 150 free spins if you deposit 5 BTC or more in your account. For your gaming pleasure, your first deposit provides 150 free spins.

You can only cashout in the currency you used to deposit. There are no withdrawal costs, and the minimum deposit is 0.3 mBTC. The casino supports both fiat and cryptocurrency currencies, although the latter are far more popular according to various Bitcoin gambling Reddit forums.

You may examine all of the current deals by clicking the drop-down menu at the top. They’re generally linked to certain games or days of the week. A separate page on the website is dedicated to casino’s provably fair systems for roulette, dice, cards, and slots in order to ensure that you are up to date on their gaming procedures. That way you can be assured that your preferred casino isn’t cheating you like a Stradivari.

Where to Play Roulette with Bitcoin

There are a number of Bitcoin roulette websites available, each of which is completely safe and fair. Check out one or more of the following crypto roulette casinos, which have all been evaluated and approved by our team of gaming experts. Some even provide free spins and deposit bonuses, so go ahead and start playing now!

What is Roulette?

Roulette is one of the most well-known casino games. The name comes from the French term for “small wheel,” which is “rouelle.” It was invented in the 18th century and is played similarly today. Roulette is now available to play in a variety of online casinos, and you may even wager Bitcoin.

The popularity of Bitcoin Roulette stems from the fact that it has a coherent structure, a wide range of betting possibilities, and the potential for substantial winnings. It’s worth noting that this game was dubbed “The Devil’s Wheel” because all numbers on the wheel add up to 666; however this is not relevant to the gameplay at all.

What Is Bitcoin (BTC) Gambling?

Instead of conventional fiat currencies such as dollars (USD), euros (EUR), or pounds (GBP), they use bitcoin (BTC) or ethereum (ETH) as a payment method.

There are several different types of Bitcoin casino games, including live dealer games, roulette, slot machines, blackjack, roulette, sports betting, and many more.

Most Bitcoin casinos provide free sign-up bonuses to new players, which sometimes double your first Bitcoin deposit. There are several bitcoin gambling sites accessible, and each one has its own games, incentives, jackpots, and prizes.

How to Play Roulette?

When the croupier calls for the player’s bets, a game of Roulette begins. The bets are then set in accordance with the rules and the wheel is slowly turned. A tiny ball is subsequently spun in the opposite direction from that of the spinning wheel. The ball loses its grip and comes to rest on one of thirty-six numbers, which alternate between red and black (zero is the only number with green color). You either win or lose depending on where you placed your bets.

Because of its popularity, this game can be found on practically all crypto casino sites. The primary distinction between Bitcoin Roulette and regular roulette is that you wager with Bitcoin rather than your national currency. Roulette varies depending on the location of the casino and the types of players that are welcome.

How We Picked The Best Bitcoin Casino

Customer Satisfaction : Customers are the best method to determine which Bitcoin casino is ideal for you. What percentage of their clientele are satisfied? All of the casinos on this page have a rating (1-100 and 1-5 stars), as shown below, to assist you in determining how happy their customers are.

Casino Reliability : There is a phenomenon known as provably fair gaming. This means that the casino uses an algorithm that verifies and proves that your chances of winning are reasonable. NOTE! Only play at Bitcoin casinos with provably fair odds. All Bitcoin casinos recommended by us employ provably fair methods.

User Experience : Bitcoin casinos provide a wide range of incentives and game variants that are always updated. Instead than seeking for deposit bonuses, consider the total casino experience.

Available Games: Do you want to play a particular game? There are many different casino games to choose from. Jackpots, blackjack, video roulette, dice, slots, sports, and other activities are just a few of the options available. All of these games may be found in our top-rated Bitcoin casino.

Customer Service: Fast and dependable customer service is not available at every casino. Is there continuous access to customer support? Do they provide phone or chat assistance? Customer care is typically a top priority for bitcoin casino sites.

Deposit Bonuses : Basically, all online casinos provide a deposit bonus. Bitcoin no-deposit bonuses may also be found. It’s always nice to get a bonus and free spins. Many people only look at the money they’re given as a bonus. TIP! Look for a Bitcoin casino with excellent user reviews if you want to play there. In the table above, compare the deposit bonuses of various casinos.

Payment Methods: Bitcoin is accepted at all of the casinos that we examine. Do you want to use your debit/credit card or bank transfer to deposit money? The majority of Bitcoin casinos also accept this payment option. However, we suggest that you play only with Bitcoin. As a result, you will receive all of the benefits associated with Bitcoin gaming establishments.

Why Play Roulette With Bitcoin?

The greatest advantages of Bitcoin roulette come from the fact that you’re using Bitcoin as your preferred currency in any case. Take a look at the table below:

Benefits of Bitcoin Roulette

Bitcoins allow you to play online casinos with significantly more privacy. If you’ve ever played at an online casino, you know that most of the time, they just need your e-mail and e-wallet address when you cash out (unless you hit a jackpot, in which case the KYC procedure won’t bother you).

When you compare Bitcoin to conventional payment methods like credit cards and wires, the process of sending money is considerably faster.

There are no transaction fees associated with Bitcoin. You’ll only have to pay a fee to Bitcoin miners, which is very little.

With Bitcoin came blockchain, and with it provably fair games. That means you may examine the mechanics of a game to verify that it isn’t rigged.

In many cases, you may earn far greater bonuses with Bitcoin. Bitstarz casino offers a first deposit bonus of 100 Euros or 1 bitcoin for new players:

Because you don’t give anyone any bank or credit card information (or your personal data for that matter), your accounts are totally secure.

How to Get Started With Bitcoin

Getting started playing bitcoin live roulette may be difficult if you choose to gamble using bitcoin. Here’s a brief tutorial on how to deposit with bitcoin:

Choosing a bitcoin wallet platform – When it comes to choosing how you want to interact with your bitcoin wallet, there are three platforms to consider: mobile, web, and hardware.

Setup a bitcoin wallet – You’ll need somewhere to store your bitcoin after it’s been converted from your local currency. The most common way for online gamblers using bitcoin for transactions is to set up a user-friendly Web Wallet through services such as Blockchain.info.

Create a public bitcoin address – When you use your bitcoin wallet to make payments, this is how your digital signature will appear.

Activate your bitcoin wallet – To use it, send a tiny amount of bitcoin (a satoshi being the smallest unit of currency) to your account to activate it.

Purchase bitcoin – However, the best approach to acquire Bitcoin is by exchanging cash for cryptocurrencies via a bitcoin exchange, mining, or at a Bitcoin ATM.

At your selected casino, choose bitcoin as your preferred deposit method.

Best Bitcoin Roulette FAQs

Is it possible to gamble with Bitcoin on your smartphone?

You can play any of the bitcoin roulette games listed above on your smartphone at the casino we mentioned.

What Is Bitcoin and How Does It Work?

Bitcoin works similarly to an electronic wallet service in that you may use it to create an anonymous wallet with which to pay for online goods and services. Although a bitcoin wallet requires additional software, it is simple to set up, and some technical knowledge may be necessary for the initial installation. When it comes to safe, convenient, and anonymous internet banking, bitcoin is the leader in its field.

Is Bitcoin Safe?

Yes, bitcoin is one of the most secure types of online transactions because your personal information isn’t shared at any time.

What are the best roulette strategies?

Nonetheless, when playing on an online roulette site with Bitcoin, you may use tactics. Many players rely on progressive betting methods, and the most-used ones are as follows:

Fibonacci

James Bond

Martingale

Reverse Martingale

Labouchere

D’Alembert

The amount of Bitcoin you’re willing to risk is the deciding factor. Each caters to a distinct appetite for risk, and it all depends on how much Bitcoin you’re willing to bet. However, there isn’t such a thing as an ideal strategy; the house edge never changes.

What is the best roulette type?

Based on your real chances of winning, European and American roulette are most likely your best bets with a 2.6% and 5.6% house edge, respectively.

But if you want to try out the most thrilling types, double-ball and multi-wheel roulette are most likely the ones for you.

Is it possible to pay for online casino transactions with Bitcoin?

Yes, bitcoin is now accepted by a number of online casinos, which shows the currency’s growing popularity. While not all casinos accept bitcoin, there are several top sites that do. Visit our bitcoin casino software reviews to get a look at their services; they contain information on whether or not they accept bitcoin.

What Costs Do I Have To Pay When Using Bitcoin?

You will never have to pay a fee for using bitcoin as a payment option at an online casino that is recognized. Furthermore, if you’re happy with waiting for your transaction to complete, you may elect not to pay any fees at all for your bitcoin deposits and withdrawals.

Should I Use Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is fast, secure, private, cheap, and convenient to use. The real question is why you aren’t using bitcoin for your online transactions.

Can I play for free?

Roulette games feature a free play mode where you may use demo credits to play the games. However, you will need BTC or BCH to enjoy any of the live roulette games.

Best Bitcoin Roulette Casinos: Final Thoughts

We worked hard to find the best Bitcoin Roulette casinos, and we think you’ll enjoy playing at any of them. We thoroughly investigated several variables that will make your gaming experience more pleasant. The number of Roulette variants available at these casinos, licensing, games’ fairness, bonuses, and device compatibility were among them. Other criteria included payment options and customer service.