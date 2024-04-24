Leading the Gen AI Revolution: Building Workers’ Trust to Reinvent Work in Europe

By Tim Good, Andrew Young and Mamta Kapur

Europe is currently undergoing a generative AI-driven transformation in the world of work. While leaders are confident this is a win-win for everyone, workers are more cautious. The onus lies on leaders to establish conditions that reassure workers and affirm the pivotal role they can play in this evolution.

Gen AI has the potential to transform 44% of the total work hours in 10 major European countries. Done right, Gen AI opens up a trifecta of opportunities — economic, business and human. Leaders will need to learn how to close the trust gap with workers, who are central to Gen AI-led transformation of work.

Generative AI (Gen AI) is set to transform vast swathes of industry in Europe when it comes to how, where and by whom work is performed. Customer service executives, banking employees, writers, art directors, legal assistants, coders, health providers, everyone will need to learn to work differently — hand-in-hand with Gen AI tools.

Success hinges on how organizations will reinvent work and prepare workers for a Gen AI-infused workplace. However, a recent study by Accenture shows that workers lack complete trust in their organizations to deliver positive outcomes.[i] How can leaders close this trust gap? A group of organizations, that are at the forefront of enterprise-wide reinvention, can offer valuable insights into earning workers’ trust. Specifically, on how to lead and learn in new ways, reinvent work, reshape the workforce and prepare workers, responsibly. At the core of it all is prioritizing people throughout.

Gen AI in Europe: Paving the way for future human-machine collaboration Gen AI has the potential to transform 44% of the total working hours in 10 major European countries — particularly in technology, finance and operations functions.

Through automation and augmentation, Gen AI has the potential to impact more than 50% of all working hours in six out of 19 industries.

Globally, seven of the 10 countries that stand to make the highest productivity gains through the use of Gen AI are in Europe.

While industries in the financial services sector — capital markets, insurance and banking in particular — have the highest exposure to Gen AI, no industry is likely to remain untouched. And, while former transformations focused primarily on productivity, in the age of Gen AI, entire value chains and business processes are ripe for reinvention, dramatically impacting work, how work flows through an organisation and how workers experience it. Done right, Gen AI opens up a trifecta of opportunities — economic, business and human.

Economic: Comparative analysis of global Gen AI adoption and innovation scenarios shows the potential to add 2.3 trillion euros in economic value by 2038 (+14.1%) if

Business: An overwhelming 96% of European CxOs surveyed by Accenture [ii] believe Gen AI will positively impact their market share. Our research identifies a group of organizations we call "Reinventors" [iii] comprising just 11% of our global sample that are swiftly executing their strategy aiming to establish a new performance standard with technology as the cornerstone of their reinvention journey. They are twice as likely to anticipate workforce productivity gains of 20% or more in the next three years. By intentionally involving their people in the change, Reinventors are also increasing their chances to reinvent at speed and scale by 1.7x and 1.6x respectively.

Human: Two-thirds of Reinventors strongly agree that Gen AI will make work more meaningful and fulfilling. Technology that is “human by design” can enable people to contribute in new ways while enhancing productivity, creativity and human potential.

Are Workers ‘‘Net Better Off’’ with Gen AI?

Gen AI is an opportunity to involve workers in determining how to reshape their work and roles – instead of the change being imposed on them from above. Organisations will need to help workers interact with it as part of their daily routine, and thus adapt to it.

Yet, while 95% of workers in Europe see value in working with Gen AI, they don’t trust organisations to ensure positive outcomes for everyone.

In the age of Gen AI, trust hinges on transparency, open communication and listening. And it’s up to leaders to create the conditions for people to feel “net better off,” to meet four fundamental human needs that can unlock two-thirds of workers’ potential: market relevant skills, purposeful work, strengthened well-being and sense of trust.[iv]

Our latest research shows that when people feel net better off, they are more trusting, comfortable and ready to work with Gen AI.[v] The journey towards trust could begin with setting right some misaligned perceptions between leaders and workers that are listed out in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Misalignment between workers’ and leaders’ perceptions when it comes to the adoption of Gen AI and upskilling workers.

It’s up to leaders to close the gap, but our research shows that only 28% of Europe organisations have comprehensive strategies in place to ensure positive worker outcomes and experiences. Based on insights from this research and our experience on 700 client projects, we chart a path for leaders to lead and learn in new ways that revolve around three accelerators: reinvent work, reshape the workforce and prepare workers.

Lead and learn in new ways. Leaders are key to a Gen AI-driven reinvention of work. But are they ready for it? Our research shows they have a long way to go. One in three leaders believe they lack both the technology expertise and the ability to create a compelling change narrative. About 38% have the skills and capabilities needed to reinvent, 37% have technology expertise and 37% can communicate an inspiring narrative for change. Leaders need to understand where work will change and make choices about how it will change, considering what work they want humans to do in their business and how to make an inclusive and equitable transition for colleagues to new work and new skills. This is a chance for leaders to build on Europe’s heritage of worker rights, good work and social consultation to build trust and dialogue during this period of change.

Some organisations are taking the first steps. Training, coupled with learning in the natural flow of work to create immersive and contextual experiences, is the way forward.

Reinvent work, not jobs. How Reinventors go about reinventing work is telling. Instead of focusing on the job or task, they study the value chain to determine how core processes and work itself need to change. This broader view allows them to reallocate work and change it with the intent of better-serving customers, achieving business outcomes and creating better employee experiences. Reshape the workforce. The speed at which Gen AI is capable of transforming work calls for a nimble approach from both humans and machines. Predictive insights enabled by integrated data across the organisation can play a key role. So can a strong skills architecture to pivot the workforce with agility, matched with equally nimble talent strategies, practices and policies. Prepare workers. As organisations invest in helping workers acquire market-relevant technical skills and the capability to collaborate with machines, they will also need to focus on soft skills. A teach-to-learn model is emerging to equip workers to teach the machines. Along this journey, leaders also need to listen and involve their people at every step of the way to strengthen trust.

Prospects: The best outcomes are ours to shape

Europe stands at a pivotal juncture, uniquely positioned to lead the Gen AI revolution. The path forward for organisations based here is both clear and challenging. Succeeding with Gen AI starts with leaders who are willing to learn new ways to scale the technology responsibly, create value and ensure that work improves for everyone. Our research, which covers 26 countries (11 in Europe) and 19 industries, shows that an organisation’s success in harnessing Gen AI not only relies on a robust data foundation but also on transformative leadership that embraces new learning paradigms.

As leaders, we are lucky if we have one opportunity in our careers to identify a genuine catalyst for monumental change. Gen AI is that opportunity. By leading and learning in new ways, we have the power to create economic and business value in ways that lift people and society, while building the resilience needed to navigate what’s next. Ultimately, the question remains: Are business and government leaders prepared to step up and seize this opportunity?

About the Authors

Tim Good – Senior Managing Director – Lead Talent & Organization, EMEA, Accenture

Andrew Young – Financial Services Talent and Organization Lead, Accenture

Mamta Kapur – Talent & Organisation, Europe Research Lead, Accenture

