Meros Yachtsharing has built a reputation as a top-tier provider of luxury yacht co-ownership, offering unmatched exclusivity, personalization, and sustainable innovation. Meros Yachtsharing, a true pioneer in the luxury yachting sector, has recently received its third consecutive Luxury Lifestyle Awards in 2024, this time taking home the title of Best Luxury Yachting Experience in Europe.

A Visionary Beginning

Founded in 2019 by the astute entrepreneur Martin Huber, Meros Yachtsharing has rapidly ascended to the pinnacle of the yachting industry. Under the adept leadership of General Manager Lottie Underwood, the company has revolutionized the concept of yacht ownership, providing a sophisticated alternative that marries luxury with practicality.

Exclusive Co-ownership

Meros Yachtsharing specializes in yacht co-ownership, a concept that allows a maximum of eight owners per yacht. This model ensures that each co-owner enjoys a truly exclusive and private yachting experience, with investment starting at around €1 million. The Meros experience is akin to owning a private yacht but without the full financial burden and logistical complexities. Owners have the freedom to personalize their yachts with personal belongings, ensuring that their home on the water reflects their unique tastes and preferences.

Flexshare and Quarter Share Models

Meros offers two distinctive co-ownership models: Flexshare and Quarter Share. The Flexshare model provides ultimate flexibility, allowing co-owners to use any yacht in the Flexshare fleet. This model also includes exclusive concierge services and invites to high-profile events. On the other hand, the Quarter Share model offers a more traditional co-ownership structure, with each co-owner holding a 25% stake in a privately registered yacht.

The Meros Standard

What sets Meros apart from its competitors is its loyalty to providing a comprehensive, personalized service. The company’s crew members are thoroughly trained to cater to the specific needs and preferences of each co-owner. Through a detailed preference sheet, the crew knows everything from a client’s favorite tea to any allergies they might have. This attention to detail ensures that every aspect of the experience is tailored to the individual, offering prime comfort and convenience.

Incomparable Yachting Experience

In January 2024, Meros launched the new Sunseeker Meros Signature 95 at Boot Düsseldorf, one of the largest yacht exhibitions in the world. This highly customized yacht exemplifies Meros’s innovative spirit and dedication to providing the ultimate yachting experience. Designed specifically for co-ownership, the Sunseeker Meros Signature 95 represents a leap forward in luxury and sustainability.

Meros’s partnership with Sunseeker, a leading luxury yacht manufacturer, adds an extra layer of prestige to their offering. Meros is the exclusive contractual partner and sole provider of a co-ownership model for Sunseeker superyachts in Europe. This partnership grants co-owners access to a fleet of luxurious yachts across more than ten yachting hotspots, including the Balearic Islands, Malta, and soon the UK and UAE.

Innovations and Sustainability

Meros Yachtsharing is at the forefront of sustainable yachting. The company is expanding its use of HVO-100 fuel, which significantly reduces emissions by up to 90%. Supported by Repsol for distribution and MTU Rolls Royce for research and development, this initiative underscores Meros’s commitment to environmental consciousness.

A Luxury Lifestyle

For Meros, luxury extends beyond the yacht itself. The company understands that lifestyle is an integral part of the yachting experience. Meros members enjoy exclusive access to premier events such as the Cannes Film Festival and the Monaco Grand Prix. The company has also forged partnerships with several commercial airlines, private jet chartering agents, and luxury hotel providers, enhancing the overall lifestyle experience for its members.

For Meros, luxury is about freedom – the freedom to enjoy the present moment without worrying about the details. It’s about reclaiming ownership of time and letting the Meros team handle everything else. This ethos is reflected in every aspect of Meros’s service, from the personalized attention of the crew to the faultless coordination of yacht operations and events.

Expansion and Future Prospects

Building on its success in the Western Mediterranean, Meros is expanding its Flexshare model into the Eastern Mediterranean and the UAE. This expansion allows co-owners to swap weeks between equivalent yachts in different regions, offering a diverse and extended yachting season. Meros’s newest yacht, launching soon, promises to provide an even more enriching experience for its clients, eliminating significant transfer costs and enabling exploration of various cultures and locales.

Conclusion

Meros Yachtsharing has set a new standard in the luxury yachting industry. With its innovative co-ownership models, exclusive partnerships, and devotion to sustainability and personalization, Meros offers a unique yachting experience. As the company continues to expand and innovate, it remains dedicated to providing its co-owners with the best in luxury, freedom, and exclusivity.

