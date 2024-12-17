The MBA Class of 2024 celebrated their graduation with inspiring messages focused on leadership, legacy, and paving the way for others. The ceremony was marked by reflections on resilience, responsibility, and the power of making a difference in a rapidly changing world.

Opening the ceremony, MBA Dean and Hilti Chair Omar Toulan praised the graduates for their growth over the past year. “From strangers to lifelong friends, you’ve shared both joys and sorrows,” he said, acknowledging the challenges and triumphs that defined their journey.

IMD President David Bach, in his first graduation speech since taking office, reminded the class that leadership is not a distant future pursuit but a daily commitment. “You have the tools, skills, and relationships to make a difference,” he said. “You will contribute to a world that is more prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive.”

Keynote speaker Paolo Guglielmini, former president and CEO of Hexagon AB, emphasized the importance of embracing discomfort as a driver of personal growth. “Seek out discomfort, test yourself, and repeat,” he urged the graduates, encouraging them to take ownership and make things happen.

Class speaker Lauren Holding closed the ceremony with a poignant reflection on the year’s transformative experience. “It’s not about summits or accolades,” she said. “It’s about helping others along the way.” Holding, inspired by the poem “The Bridge Builder,” expressed her desire to leave a legacy of mentorship and support for others. “We have summited this mountain, but many more lie ahead,” she concluded, urging her peers to carry forward the lessons learned and friendships formed.

The ceremony encapsulated the collective spirit of the class, celebrating their achievements while looking toward a future of continued growth and impact.

Related Readings: