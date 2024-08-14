London Business School Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence

London Business School (LBS) marks its 60th anniversary this year, celebrating its evolution from a small institution with 36 students in 1964 to a global leader in business education. Now offering 11 degree programmes across London and Dubai, along with its executive education programmes reaching over 12,000 participants annually, LBS boasts a powerful alumni network of over 54,000 leaders worldwide. Dean Sergei Guriev emphasised the School’s commitment to shaping the future of business, stating that LBS will continue to equip future generations with the skills needed to navigate the complexities of the modern business world.

